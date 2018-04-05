DJI Zenmuse X7 Gets Updated With Apple ProRes RAW Support

DJI has announced today that its Zenmuse X7 camera has been updated with firmware updates to support Apple’s new ProRes RAW standard. Alongside this update are other performance enhancements that promise improved image quality, more efficient workflow and increased power for the Zenmuse X7. A 14-bit RAW recording mode was also added to allow the Zenmuse X7 to capture clearer scenes with minimal noise, smoother tones and better color transitions. The camera’s data system has also been adapted to more efficiently manage and process the increased overall file sizes given the amped resolution and recording duration.

See the Zenmuse X7 in action here and a hands-on review of the camera with the DJI Inspire 2 here.

See the press release below.

DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW

Firmware Updates Deliver Improvements To Workflow and Image Quality

April 5th, 2018 – DJI, the world’s leader in creative camera technology, has updated its Zenmuse X7 camera to support the new ProRes RAW standard from Apple. Enabled through firmware updates, the Zenmuse X7 also gains performance enhancements that deliver improved workflows and image quality. These new features increase the power and efficiency of the Zenmuse X7 and reinforce its role in professional filmmaking as the world’s first Super35 digital camera designed for aerial cinematography. The firmware updates include:

Apple ProRes RAW Support: A free update for users with the RAW activation package for Inspire 2/Zenmuse X7, ProRes RAW offers the quality and workflow advantages of RAW with the incredible performance of ProRes.

A free update for users with the RAW activation package for Inspire 2/Zenmuse X7, ProRes RAW offers the quality and workflow advantages of RAW with the incredible performance of ProRes. 14-Bit Recording: Newly added 14-bit RAW recording mode enables the Zenmuse X7 to capture cleaner scenes with less noise, delivering smoother tones and color transitions while preserving significant detail in both shadows and highlights.

Newly added 14-bit RAW recording mode enables the Zenmuse X7 to capture cleaner scenes with less noise, delivering smoother tones and color transitions while preserving significant detail in both shadows and highlights. Faster and Lighter Workflow: Enhanced data processing performance makes the Zenmuse X7 more nimble and capable with improvements to its file system and broader operating system compatibility.

“We are thrilled that the Zenmuse X7 has become the first aerial camera to support Apple’s new ProRes RAW standard,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “Paired with the workflow and imaging improvements announced today, the Zenmuse X7 camera and Inspire 2 drone continue to be an unmatched platform for the most demanding projects in aerial cinematography.”

Apple ProRes RAW Support

ProRes RAW from Apple offers the quality and workflow advantages of RAW with the incredible performance of ProRes. Editors can import, edit and grade pristine footage with RAW data from the camera sensor, providing ultimate flexibility when adjusting highlights and shadows, without slowing down their editing workflow. With the RAW activation package, ProRes RAW files are recorded natively in the Inspire 2/Zenmuse X7 and can be transferred directly to Final Cut Pro X for post production. And ProRes RAW preserves image quality while maintaining smaller file sizes, allowing filmmakers to archive their footage with confidence.

14-Bit Recording

The new firmware allows filmmakers to record 14-bit CinemaDNG at 6K 23.976 fps, capturing less noise, smoother color transitions and tones while preserving significant detail in both shadows and highlights. With an increase to bit depth recording per pixel that improves overall image quality, filmmakers can rely on the Zenmuse X7 as a significant tool on set, capable of delivering high quality footage even in difficult lighting situations.

Faster and Lighter Workflow

A lighter and more agile data processing system makes the Zenmuse X7 easier to implement into the set as a valuable tool. As resolution and duration of recording increases the overall file sizes created, the Zenmuse X7 data system has been adapted to manage and process this information more efficiently utilizing the exFAT file system. The newly added format allows larger recordings of up to 32GB to be saved in one single file, streamlining the workflow by eliminating the need to merge smaller files in post processing. The exFAT format not only improves data management but also offers a wider compatibility among macOS and Windows operating systems.

Availability



The first firmware update offers 14-bit CinemaDNG recording and will be available in late April 2018. A second firmware update offering Apple ProRes RAW support and the newly added exFAT file system will be available in late May 2018. Both firmware updates are free as a download through DJI Assistant 2 or the DJI Go 4 mobile app, while the 14-bit CinemaDNG and ProRes RAW capabilities are only available to those with a CinemaDNG license. For more information on all the new updates, please visit http://bit.ly/I2Info.