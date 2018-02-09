DoPchoice Introduces New Lantern Soft Box In The Snapbag® Line

DoPchoice has recently launched the Lantern Snapbag® a new versatile addition to their line of quick setup, self-tightening softboxes. Aimed at photographers who prefer soft lighting, the versatile Lantern can be used with a wide range of LED fixtures as a traditional lantern lighting, China Ball, or a conventional softbox. It also holds the distinction of being the only lantern-type softbox that allows users to change the depth of the sphere to fully expand it as a usual lantern or contract it for use in tighter locations.

The Lantern works as a large soft space lighting when placed overhead or on a boom from above. Its depth can be decreased when in low-ceiling setups, while its circular shape creates a nice round eye reflection.

The Lantern can be quickly mounted to a variety of fixtures through DoPchoice’s hassle-free RABBIT-EARS® mounting system and easily deployed within seconds. A customized and removable Lantern Skirt can also be attached for added control to cut spillage and enhance creative light direction.

Visit www.dopchoice.com/product/sbrl3 for more information about the DoPchoice Lantern Snapbag®.

DoPchoice introduces the newest addition to their Snapbag® line of quick setup lighting softeners. This versatile Lantern can act as a traditional lantern, China Ball, or a conventional soft box and has the agility to be used with a wide choice of LED lighting fixtures. The only lantern-type soft box that lets users simply change the depth of the sphere at will, it can be fully expanded like a traditional lantern or contracted shallower for use in tighter spots.

When hung overhead or on a boom from above, the three-foot (100cm) diameter Lantern creates a large soft source to use as a space light. In low ceiling applications the depth of the Lantern can be reduced to keep it out of the shot. As a soft key light, the circular Lantern provides a pleasant round eye reflection.

Mounting to a variety of fixtures is quick, thanks to the DoPchoice’s exclusive, no hassle RABBIT-EARS® mounting system (sold separately). Because it utilizes Rabbit-Ears attachment, a Lantern can be deployed in a matter of seconds, without the difficulties and weight of old fashioned systems. DoPchoice Mini and Rectangular Rabbit-Ears models fit a wide variety of LED light fixture makers, including ARRI, BB&S Lighting, Cineo, Creamsource, Kino Flo, Litepanels, Lupo and Velvet.

For added control, DoPchoice offers a customized, removable Lantern Skirt that cuts spillage and enhances creative light directing. Thanks to 4 zip-up sides users can focus output more intentionally to shape and control output.

The SnapBag Lantern weighs just 4.4 pounds (2 kg) and folds into in a low profile soft bag, ready for the next job. Now available through top lighting dealers worldwide, the SnapBag Lantern SBRL3 has an MSRP of $600. An informative video demo can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV0I1ZISI5I or visit www.dopchoice.com/product/sbrl3/

The New SnapBag Lantern will be on display at the AFC Micro Salon Show in ParisFebruary 9-10 with K5600 and Maluna Lighting, and NAB Booth C8547 with The Rag Place.