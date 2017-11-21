Drobo Introduces Platinum And Gold Power User Packages

Drobo has an excellent line of storage solutions for photographers, videographers and other creatives, and those Drobo “power users” will be interested in the new Platinum and Gold Edition packages for the 5D3 direct-attached and 5N2 network-attached 5-bay storage drives. The new editions are designed to provide high-performance storage functionality while protecting valuable files with additional safety features.

Here are the 5D3 and 5N2 Platinum and Gold Package details:

5 years of DroboCare (5-year hardware warranty, activation code shipped in the box, 24×7 free phone support, Drobo hardware replacement, migration assistance)

128 GB mSATA/SSD included for Accelerator Bay (Drobo says it provides up to 30% faster performance)

The Platinum plan adds 5-year Drive Recovery Service Plan by DriveSavers, which covers mechanical, water, fire and file corruption on failed disc pack

The Drobo 5D3 Platinum Edition ($1,149) box includes:

Drobo 5D3

Thunderbolt 3 cable

Power supply

Quick Start card

5 years DroboCare support

128 GB mSATA SSD Hot Data Cache

5 years DriveSavers Service

The Drobo 5D3 Gold Edition ($949) box includes:

Drobo 5D3

Thunderbolt 3 cable

Power supply

Quick Start card

5 years DroboCare support

128 GB mSATA SSD Hot Data Cache

Drobo 5N2 Platinum Edition ($949) box includes:

Drobo 5N2

2 Ethernet cables

Power supply

Quick Start card

5 years DroboCare support

128 GB mSATA SSD Hot Data Cache

5 years DriveSavers service

The Drobo 5N2 Gold Edition ($749) box includes:

Drobo 5N2

2 Ethernet cables

Power supply

Quick Start card

5 years DroboCare support

128 GB mSATA SSD Hot Data Cache

The Drobo 5D3 5-bay direct-attached storage drive supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB 3.0, Type C port. It features a Marvell 1.6 GHz Quad Core processor, with a 64 TB volume size. Drobo says it’s up to 2x faster than the previous model—up to 800 MB/s read (avg.) and 346 MB/s write (avg.) using SSDs and mSATA, and up to 652 MB/s read (avg.) and 343 MB/s write (avg.) using Enterprise HDDs and mSATA.

The Drobo 5N2 5-bay network-attached storage drive features two Gigabit Ethernet connections, with Adaptive Link Bonding and a 64 TB volume size. Streaming performance, per Drobo, is up to 190 MB/s read (avg.) and up to 197 MB/sec write (avg.). The drive also includes the Drobo Disaster Recovery Feature for offsite backups.

Drobo is offering a special promotion—get $50 (US) off the purchase of one of the Drobo Special Editions when purchased through their online store. Learn more at www.drobostore.com

See the press release below:

Drobo Debuts Gold and Platinum Editions for Power Users

Special Edition 5N2 and 5D3 Models Deliver Performance and Peace of Mind With DriveSavers Partnership

SANTA CLARA, CA. – November 21st, 2017 – Today, Drobo announced two new special editions for the 5N2 and the 5D3 to bring performance and peace of mind to power users. Power users among creative professionals, SMBs and connected homes require increased speeds, data recovery protection, and extended support for their data-intensive workflows. These special editions are best-in-class complements to Drobo’s stellar history of delivering award-winning simple, safe, and smart storage solutions. The two packages include the following features:

5N2 and 5D3 Gold Editions:

5-Year of DroboCare warranty, which includes 24×7 support and hardware replacement

mSATA card for Accelerator Bay – up to 30% performance boost

5N2 and 5D3 Platinum Editions:

5-Year of DroboCare warranty, which includes 24×7 support and hardware replacement

mSATA card for Accelerator Bay – up to 30% performance boost

5-Year Data Recovery Plan provided by DriveSavers

All Gold Edition Drobos include a premium DroboCare warranty for five years, replacing the standard two-year coverage for uninterrupted protection on Drobo products. Additionally, the Gold Editions include a 128GB mSATA SSD for up to 30% faster access to frequently used files.

The Platinum packages also include one instance of a data recovery service within a five-year period. This partnership is an industry first and a direct result of our power users’ desire to ensure their data will never be compromised. DriveSavers has the highest recovery rate for mechanical, water and fire damage, file corruption, and more on hard drives and all data storage devices. Drobo has an exclusive partnership with DriveSavers for this level of service, potentially saving customers thousands of dollars in recovery fees.

“We are thrilled that Drobo has selected us as the provider of their data recovery service plan,” said Scott Moyer, President of DriveSavers. “Drobo demands the highest quality for their customers and we are proud to align with a partner whose standards match our own.”

Extending Simplicity With Special Editions

Feedback from Drobo’s power users has shown one thing – they want to increase performance and peace of mind. This customer feedback is the inspiration for the Gold and Platinum Editions, making the already best-selling 5D3 and 5N2 models even better. Every Drobo includes unique features such as a battery-powered failure protection, expandability with any sized hard drives, and a self- healing file system.

“Our power users drive our technology improvements, which is a testament to our customer centricity,” said Mihir Shah, CEO of Drobo. “What power users need now is an important indicator of what our other customers will want in the future.”

Pricing and Availability

The Drobo 5N2: Gold Edition MSRP $749 / Platinum Edition MSRP $949.

The Drobo 5D3: Gold Edition MSRP $949 / Platinum Edition MSRP $1,149.

Available on www.drobostore.com and with select partners today.

Drobo is offering Drobo owners a $50 USD discount when they purchase a Special Edition through www.drobostore.com. Contact [email protected] for more information.

