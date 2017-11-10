DxO Buys Nik Collection, Releases DxO PhotoLab

DxO PhotoLab with U Point local adjustment technology

When Google quietly announced it was dropping support of the desktop Nik Collection in May, the photographers who relied on the image-editing software were supremely disappointed. The good news now is that imaging technology innovator DxO has purchased the Nik assets, with plans to deliver an update in mid-2018. In the meantime, the current version is available for free. Provide your email address, and DxO will provide the download link.

Additionally, DxO PhotoLab has been released, a rebranding of the popular OpticsPro RAW conversion software, which now includes Nik Software’s U Point local adjustment technology. PhotoLab is now the only software to offer U Point technology in a nondestructive RAW workflow. DxO says the name change was made to reflect the increased power and versatility of the software.

PhotoLab also includes a revamped Repair tool that’s better, faster and easier to use, an auto mask brush, a graduated filter and improved Lens Sharpness correction technology—available for almost 40,000 camera-lens combinations.

Through November 30, 2017, the DxO PhotoLab ESSENTIAL and ELITE editions (Mac and Windows) can be downloaded from the DxO website (shop.dxo.com) or from certain retailers for introductory prices—the ESSENTIAL Edition for $99 (normally $129) and the ELITE Edition for $149 (normally $199). The ELITE Edition offers additional more advanced image-editing features.

Photographers and other creatives who have already purchased a DxO OpticsPro license are eligible for a discounted upgrade license by signing in to their accounts at www.dxo.com, while those who purchased or updated a DxO OpticsPro license on or after September 1st, 2017, can upgrade the software for free.

DxO acquires Nik Collection assets from Google, and plans to continue to develop the Collection for the benefit of the photographer community.

PARIS – October 25, 2017 – DxO, one of the most innovative companies in consumer imaging, today announces the acquisition of the Nik Collection assets from Google.

DxO plans to continue development of the Nik Collection. The current version will remain available for free on DxO’s dedicated website, while a new version is planned for mid-2018.

“The Nik Collection gives photographers tools to create photos they absolutely love,” said Aravind Krishnaswamy, an Engineering Director with Google. “We’re thrilled to have DxO, a company dedicated to high-quality photography solutions, acquire and continue to develop it.”

“We are very excited to welcome the Nik Collection to the DxO family,” said Jérôme Ménière, CEO and founder of “DxO revolutionized the image processing market many times over the years with its innovative solutions, and we will continue to do so with Nik’s tools, which offer new creative opportunities to millions of photographers. The new version of our flagship software DxO OpticsPro, which is available as of now under its new name DxO PhotoLab, is the first embodiment of this thrilling acquisition with built-in U Point technology.”

About the Nik Collection

The Nik Collection is composed of seven desktop plugins for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop that provide a powerful range of photo editing capabilities. The current lineup of the Nik Collection includes:

Analog Efex Pro: Applies film-era camera, lens, and film simulations to digital images

Color Efex Pro: A comprehensive set of filters for color correction, retouching, and creative effects

Dfine: Noise reduction software for camera-specific digital images

HDR Efex Pro: Specialized program for processing HDR pictures

Sharpener Pro: Image sharpening for digital images

Silver Efex Pro: Black & White conversion of images with darkroom-inspired controls

Viveza: Selectively adjusts image color and tonality without complicated masks or selections

About DxO

For well over a decade, DxO has been developing some of the world’s most advanced image processing technologies, which have enabled over 400 million devices to capture the highest quality images achievable. DxO designs and manufactures the DxO ONE, a connected, miniaturized, and pro-quality camera for iPhone and iPad that has revolutionized the world of mobile photography. DxO also develops DxO PhotoLab, previously DxO OpticsPro, as well as other image processing software for Mac and PC, all of which have been acclaimed by top photographers the world over.

U Point® local adjustment technology now available in DxO OpticsPro RAW converter, which becomes DxO PhotoLab

By adding a comprehensive local adjustments solution, a new Repair tool and improved unique DxO Lens Sharpness technology, DxO PhotoLab sets the new bar in RAW processing for pro and enthusiast photographers.

PARIS — October 25, 2017 — DxO, a pioneer in digital imaging technologies, today announces the immediate release of DxO PhotoLab, formerly DxO OpticsPro, its award winning RAW conversion software for Mac and PC. DxO PhotoLab introduces a comprehensive local retouching solution that is fully integrated into a non-destructive RAW workflow and includes former Nik Software’s U Point technology; an auto mask brush; a graduated filter; and a new Repair tool. In addition to these brand- new features, its RAW-file automatic Lens Sharpness correction feature has also been dramatically enhanced.

DxO OpticsPro becomes DxO PhotoLab

First released thirteen years ago, DxO OpticsPro revolutionized image processing with the first software-based optical corrections based on laboratory-grade mathematical models. Today

DxO OpticsPro represents a complete RAW conversion solution that has far outgrown its initial scope, with unique features like DxO PRIME, the gold standard in noise reduction technology, and DxO Smart Lighting, an intelligent exposure tool. By adding powerful local adjustment tools, DxO OpticsPro now gives photographers new creative opportunities and ushers in a new era. Thus, DxO is proud to highlight this important evolution by giving its award-winning software a new name that reflects its power and versatility: DxO PhotoLab.

Universally accessible U Point technology in a non-destructive workflow

Through the acquisition of the Nik Collection assets from Google, DxO has integrated U Point technology, a favorite feature of millions of photographers who use Nik Software products. This local adjustment technology allows users, with just a few clicks, to make complex selections, which would normally take meticulous, time-consuming work using a brush tool. Following this recent acquisition, DxO PhotoLab is now the only software to offer U Point technology in a non-destructive RAW workflow.

“Nik Software plugin and its U Point technology have always been part of my workflow,” explains professional photographer David Cardinal. “Now, thanks to DxO PhotoLab, I can use them to do all my retouching in the same software program, without having to use an intermediary image and without ever losing the full potential of my RAW files.”

A comprehensive local adjustment solution

To provide photographers with all the tools they need to make local corrections, DxO is rounding out DxO PhotoLab’s feature list with an auto mask retouching brush that’s perfect for making precise selections, especially on portraits, as well as a graduated filter tool that’s useful for landscape photography. These tools share many similarities with Control Points: they give all users access to essential settings options, including exposure, contrast, white balance, micro-contrast, vibrancy, sharpness, and the addition of a bokeh effect. For an even better user experience, all of these options are displayed in the Local Equalizer above the image, right next to the area being retouched.

These controls are also fully integrated in DxO PhotoLab’s RAW conversion feature and are non- destructive. For example, users can restore highlights locally by using the extra data contained in the RAW file without changing the rest of the photo. Photographers who use JPEG files can use these local adjustment tools as well. DxO PhotoLab also lets users work with maximum efficiency by allowing them to use several different tools within the same selection.

New Repair tool

DxO PhotoLab includes a repair tool that has been rebuilt from the ground up. The interface is just as simple as before, featuring a simple brush that can be used on the areas that need retouching; but the underlying algorithm provides much better — and faster — results. This revamped Repair tool is now a fully-formed corrective tool that lets users quickly and easily get rid of undesirable elements in their photos.

Optimal Lens Sharpness in RAW files even at the highest sensitivities

Lens Sharpness has been an exclusive feature of former DxO OpticsPro for the last decade. Available for the nearly 40,000 camera-lens combinations DxO has analyzed in its laboratory, this feature applies the most appropriate sharpness correction to each point in the image’s field of view, while also accounting for the type of equipment and shooting settings used. So as to not detract from the quality of the image, the Lens Sharpness optimization feature also adapts to the image’s ISO level — a part of the tool that was a particular point of focus in the new DxO PhotoLab release. RAW images are now much sharper when shot at medium-sensitivity settings, while noise levels remain well-controlled. This improvement, especially when used in conjunction with DxO’s exclusive PRIME noise-reduction technology, opens up even more opportunities for low-light

Prices and availability

The ESSENTIAL and ELITE editions of DxO PhotoLab for PC and Mac can be downloaded from the DxO website (shop.dxo.com), or from specialized retailers, for an introductory price through November 30, 2017:

USD: • DxO PhotoLab ESSENTIAL Edition: $99 instead of $129 • DxO PhotoLab ELITE Edition: $149 instead of $199 GBP: • DxO PhotoLab ESSENTIAL Edition: £79 instead of £99 • • DxO PhotoLab ELITE Edition: DxO PhotoLab ELITE Edition: £119 instead of £159 £119 instead of £159 EUR: • DxO PhotoLab ESSENTIAL Edition: 99 € instead of 129 € • DxO PhotoLab ELITE Edition: 149 € instead of 199 €

(Recommended retail price, VAT included)

Photographers who purchased a license for DxO OpticsPro can get a discounted upgrade license for DxO PhotoLab by signing into their customer accounts at dxo.com. Photographers who purchased or updated a DxO OpticsPro license on or after September 1st, 2017 can upgrade their software for free.

A full, one-month trial version of DxO PhotoLab is available at DxO’s website: http://www.dxo.com/us/photography/download.

