Fujifilm Adds A Telephoto Zoom Lens To Its GFX Medium-Format System

Fujifilm hasn’t always had what many consider the most cutting-edge features or camera-body designs. Often, their products have had more of a retro appeal, in look and feel. But make no mistake, Fujifilm is all about building robust technologies, sophisticated systems and impressive optics, as it’s doing with its GFX medium-format system.

The proof of Fujifilm’s commitment is their recent announcement of the new FUJINON GF 100-200mm f/5.6 LM OIS WR telephoto zoom lens, which is the latest addition to the GFX system and is compatible with the company’s recent medium-format cameras, like the Fujifilm GFX 50S and GFX 50R.

Some of the qualities that make the lens impressive include its powerful image-stabilization system (claiming 5 stops of compensation) and durable product design (constructing the lens with seals that resist moisture, weather and dust). The new telephoto lens will also be compatible with the GF1.4X TC WR teleconverter lens, to further extend this telephoto zoom’s range.

The FUJINON GF 100-200mm f/5.6 LM OIS WR is also, not surprisingly, relatively pricey: According to the press release, it will be available in late February 2019 in the U.S. for $1,999.95.

FUJIFILM INTRODUCES NEW TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS FOR THE GFX MEDIUM FORMAT MIRRORLESS SYSTEM

The FUJINON GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens is a welcome addition for outdoor photographers

Valhalla, New York, January 17, 2019 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced that it will release the FUJINON GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens for the GFX Medium Format mirrorless digital camera system on February 14th, 2019. Designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the camera has a durable, lightweight design paired with Fujifilm’s excellent image quality and five stop image stabilization features.

“Outdoor photographers need to consider a plethora of challenges including lighting, environment and timing – all while battling the natural elements,” said Yuji Igarashi, General Manager, Electronic Imaging Division & Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “As the first GF telephoto zoom lens that has a 35mm equivalent focal range of 79-158mm in a compact, weather-resistant design, this lens will meet the needs of outdoor and landscape photographers.”

Ideal to shoot landscape, travel and nature photography, the new telephoto zoom lens is resilient with its ability to operate in extreme temperatures (down to 14 °F) and sealed lens to resist dust and moisture –all without sacrificing image quality.

Key features of the FUJINON GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens:

Ultra-High Image Quality: The lens is made up of 20 elements in 13 groups including two super Extra Low Dispersion Glass lenses and one aspherical lens to reduce chromatic and field curvature aberrations.

Powerful Image Stabilization: Equipped with an excellent five stop image stabilization (CIPA guidelines), the lens allows photographers to make the most of the GFX’s high image resolution performance even without the use of a tripod.

Silent and High-Speed Autofocus: The linear motor which drives the focus is accurate, quiet and fast. The lens also includes an enhanced mechanism for fixing the linear motor position when turning the power off or using playback mode to avoid any additional vibration.

Robust Durable Design, Appropriate for Tough Shooting Environments: The lens is sealed across 10 areas for dust and weather resistance allowing photographers to shoot with stability in tough environments.

GF1.4X TC WR Compatible: The 1.4x teleconverter (GF1.4X TC WR) extends the telephoto shooting range to 140-280mm (equivalent to 111-221mm in 35mm format) while maintaining superior image quality.

The GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens complements the FUJIFILM GFX 50S and FUJIFILM GFX 50R as well as the full lineup of GF lenses for the Fujifilm GFX mirrorless digital camera system. GF lenses are known for top image quality using the finest optical design and production technologies to achieve high-resolution and rich tonal reproduction, making them popular among professional photographers and photo enthusiasts.

The GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in late February 2019 in the U.S. and Canada for USD $1,999.95 and CAD $2,599.99.

Specifications: GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR