Fujifilm Introduces GF 30mm F3.5 R WR wide-angle lens

Fujifilm’s new FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR Lens

Fujifilm has announced a new wide-angle lens for its GFX medium-format system: The new GF 30mm F3.5 R WR lens has a focal-length equivalent of 24mm (35mm film format). The prime will ship in late July or early August and cost $1699.

The optical design of the lens consists of 13 elements in 10 groups, and includes two aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. Other features include:

A lightweight, portable and compact design—it weighs approximately 18 ounces and measures 3.9 inches, with a maximum diameter of 3.3 inches (84mm).

A fast and quiet autofocus (AF) system.

Focus breathing is limited to just 0.05%, making it a great lens for recording video.

Dust and weather-resistant seals

And the lens can work in temperatures as low as 14°F, allowing you to shoot in challenging environments.

For more, see the press release below, or visit: https://fujifilm-x.com/en- us/products/lenses/gf30mmf35-r-wr/

Fujifilm Launches FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR Lightweight, High Resolution Lens

Valhalla, N.Y., June 30, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of the FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR (GF30mmF3.5 R WR), a wide-angle prime lens with a focal length equivalent of 24mm (in the 35mm film format) for the FUJIFILM GFX System of large format*1 digital cameras.

With its dust and weather-resistant design, the GF30mmF3.5 R WR caters to a variety of shooting styles including landscapes, architecture, as well as casual snapshots on the move. “This lens is a great compliment to our existing series of GF lenses and gives image-makers a great wide-angle option for landscapes, architecture, or wide environmental portraits,” said Victor Ha, senior director, marketing and product management with the Electronic Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “We are really excited to see the images our community will make with this lens.

Main product features:

Image quality

The lens consists of thirteen lens elements in ten groups, including two aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. The high-performance lens groups are positioned to control various aberrations, especially distortion to which wide- angle lenses are prone, to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness. The lens is able to resolve an impressive amount of detail, compatible with 100MP sensors — “enabling the photographer to re-create the atmosphere of each scene with a sense of visual honesty and feeling,” said Ha.

Portability

This compact lens weighs approximately 18 ounces (510g) and measures 3.9 inches (99.4mm) with a maximum diameter of 3.3 inches (84mm). In addition, the slim design balances well on a GFX System camera, making it a perfect lens to carry on-the-go.

Performance

The new GF30mmF3.5 R WR lens uses an internal focusing system, offering fast and quiet autofocus (AF). Focus breathing is just 0.05%, making it a great lens for recording video. Like all of Fujifilm’s lenses in the GF family, the GF30mmF3.5 R WR incorporates Fujifilm’s optical design and production technology processes to achieve a sub-micron level precision lens surface. This allows the lens to bring out the full potential of the FUJIFILM GFX 50S and GFX 50R mirrorless digital cameras, as well as the 100MP image sensor of the FUJIFILM GFX 100.

Durability

The lens is sealed at nine locations to make it dust and weather-resistant. It can also be used in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), offering photographers peace-of-mind when shooting in inclement weather or dusty environments.

The GF30mmF3.5 R WR lens will be available in late July or early August in the U.S. and Canada for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of USD $1699. For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en- us/products/lenses/gf30mmf35-r-wr/