Fujifilm Introduces New Mirrorless Camera With APS-C Sensor, Two Lenses And Additional Lenses For Roadmap

The X-T200 mirrorless camera, XC35mm prime lens and GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR zoom lens

Today, Fujifilm introduced several new products, including the X-T200 mirrorless camera, the XC35mm prime lens and the GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR lens for Fujifilm’s GFX cameras. The company also provided additional information on two new lenses in its family of GF lenses for its medium-format system.

X-T200 Mirrorless Camera

The new lightweight and compact X-T200 mirrorless camera features a newly designed EVF, quick face detection AF and a new sensor and processor combination that can shoot 24.2-megapixel stills and record 4K UHD video at 30 frames per second. Fujifilm says that the new camera body uses “copper wiring for optimal performance, and an intuitive user interface that provides professional quality with the ease and familiarity of a Smartphone.” It also said it can “process data 3.5 times faster than the X-T100,” its predecessor.

Other features on the X-T200 include:

Burst mode up to 8 frames per second

HDR functions for still and video

The ability to record full-HD 120p slow motion video.

The X-T200 will be available in late February 2020 in two configurations: A body-only configuration for $699 and a kit configuration with the XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens for $799. Fujifilm will also be offering a new prime lens, the XC35mm F2 lens for $199.

Fujinon GF45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm’s new FUJINON GF45-100mm F4 R LM OIS WR zoom lens has a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 36mm-79mm zoom range with an f/4 maximum aperture throughout the zoom. The company also says it has a rugged construction and features high-performance optics, plus 5-axis image stabilization, one super ED lens element, and, according to the company, a near-silent, high-speed autofocus motor

Other features include:

The optical design of the lens has 16 elements in 12 groups.

The lens is constructed with three aspherical elements, one Super ED element and one ED element.

It weighs 2.2lb, is 5.69 inches long, and has a diameter of 3.66 inches, making it an extremely portable and compact lens for a medium-format camera system.

The camera company says the GF45-100mm F4 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in late February 2020 for $2,299.

Development Two More New Lenses

Fujifilm also announced today that its expanding its series of GF Lenses, which are designed exclusively for the GFX Mirrorless Camera System. The new lenses are optimized for Fujifilm’s large format (43.8mm x 32.9mm) image sensor, which is an imaging surface approximately 1.7 times the size of 35mm full-frame sensors.

The two new primes are:

The FUJINON GF30mm F3.5 R WR, which is a wide-angle prime that is the 35mm equivalent of a 24mm focal length on a full-frame or 35mm film format. It will also be slim, compact and lightweight.

And the FUJINON GF80mm F1.7 R WR, which is a unique, wide-aperture standard lens with an equivalent focal length of 63mm on a full-frame or 35mm-film format.

[[ press release ]]

INTRODUCING THE X-T200 MIRRORLESS DIGITAL CAMERA:

A FULLY-FEATURED CAMERA TO DOCUMENT THOSE DAY-TO-DAY MOMENTS

Valhalla, New York – January 23, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce FUJIFILM Corporation’s launch of its “FUJIFILM X-T200” (hereinafter “X-T200”) mirrorless digital camera.

The X-T200 provides content creators of all levels with a new, light-weight and compact mirrorless camera body that features a newly designed EVF, quick face detection AF, and a new sensor and processor combination that can create 24.2MP stills at 8 FPS and record 4K UHD video at 30fps.

An ideal camera for creative individuals who want to make high-quality imagery anywhere, the X-T200’s HDR functions for still and video make this easier in high- contrast environments. It can also record Full-HD 120p video, making it a great tool to use for scenes needing super slow motion. Additionally, the new Digital Gimbal Function can now be used to smoothly record video in-camera by mitigating camera shake through new gyro sensors in the camera body. This enhances image quality even further beyond what normal Smartphones can provide comparatively.

Incredible Image Quality for any Situation

X-T200 combines innovation, design, and technology to provide image makers of all levels with a complete solution to unlock limitless creative possibilities. Weighing 13.05oz (370g), X-T200 is about 2.82oz (80g) lighter than its predecessor (the X-T100) and is equipped with a new vari-angle touch-screen, a high-speed APS-C 24.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor which uses copper wiring for optimal performance, and an intuitive user interface that provides professional quality with the ease and familiarity of a Smartphone. Able to process data 3.5 times faster than the X-T100, rolling shutter is reduced with the X-T200, while AF performance in the X-T200 is dramatically enhanced through the use of phase detection autofocus pixels across the sensor.

Touch Your Way to the Perfect Image

The X-T200 is equipped with a vari-angle 3.5-inch, 16:9 Aspect Ratio widescreen LCD touch- screen that can be opened and closed between 0 to 180 degrees and rotated between – 90 to +180 degrees. It also provides an intuitive and responsive control over the camera’s features and functionality and can be used to adjust a variety of settings, like brightness, background blur, film simulation effects, and image aspect ratios.

Focus on the Faces and the Moment

The use of on-sensor phase detection pixels across the sensor and a new AF algorithm means focus can be achieved quickly and in a variety of conditions. The updated Face/Eye Detection AF makes focusing on individuals or groups of people quick and easy. This is even possible when the camera’s LCD monitor is flipped out and you want to take a selfie. Automated functions, like Main Subject Recognition, allow the camera to be set to recognize and track a main subject within the frame. These features, combined with a burst mode of 8fps, allow you to see, frame, and make images of those important moments with those important people.

Legendary Color Science

Fujifilm’s history in color science has given it world renowned status among image- makers across the world. With over 85 years of experience in the industry, Fujifilm has been responsible for some of the most iconic photographic films in history and this exceptional knowledge has been poured into the 11 digital film simulation modes installed into X-T200. Images made with these film simulations carry the look and feel of the actual films that inspired them, which are a great building block to sparking creativity in image- making. In addition, 20 advanced filters, which includes the new, “Clear Filter”, give even more creative possibilities to image-makers as they seek to express themselves artistically.

When Stills Just Aren’t Enough

The new Electronic Stabilization and HDR Video modes, along with the X-T200’s basic internal editing functions, helps X-T200 do more than just produce beautiful 4K Video– it ensures that videos are stable, crisp, and properly trimmed so they can be easily shared with family and friends. A gyro sensor sits at the heart of the new Electronic Stabilization Mode and assists in reducing the effects of camera shake when recording video footage. The new HDR Video function makes recording footage in high contrast situations much easier and more practical, while its in-camera video editing functions allow for clips to be trimmed and right-sized before they are shared. This means creators can share the perfect section of a super-slow motion clip or the best part of their 4K footage right from the camera to their Smartphone without ever needing to open a computer!

Pick Your Favorite Color and add a Fast Prime Lens

X-T200 will be available as a standalone body and as a kit with the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens in three colors (Silver, Dark Silver, and Champagne).

For those interested in expanding their X-T200 tool kit, the new FUJINON XC35mmF2 lens gives an equivalent to 52mm field of view on 35mm format. Weighing just 130g and measuring 46.5mm in length, this new prime lens has nine elements, including two aspherical lens elements in six groups, which work to produce sharp and crisp images with creamy bokeh. AF operation is quick and near silent thanks to the use of an internal focus system and a stepping motor, which is used to drive the focusing elements quickly and accurately.

The X-T200 is expected to be available for sale in late February 2020 at manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing as follows:

-X-T200 camera body only: $699.95 USD ($899.99 CAD)

-X-T200 kit including camera body and XC15-45mm45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens: $799.95 ($1,049.99 CAD)

-XC35mmF2 lens: $199 USD For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-t200/

[[ press release ]]

FUJIFILM INTRODUCES THE FUJINON GF45-100MMF4 R LM OIS WR LENS

Valhalla, New York – January 23, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the standard zoom “FUJINON Lens GF45-100 F4 R LM OIS WR” (hereinafter “GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR”) in late February 2020.

This new lens joins the current family of interchangeable GF Lenses, designed for the GFX large format*1 Camera System and covers some of the most frequently used focal lengths by photographers. The GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR lens has an equivalent focal length range of 36mm and 79mm on a smaller 35mm format system, a maximum aperture of F4 and is a natural fit with two other GF Zoom Lenses–the GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR and the GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR. Together, these three lenses provide photographers with a broad range of focal lengths, accommodating a wide range of shooting styles and enabling them to become incredibly versatile and creative.

Combining rugged construction with high-performance optics, GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR is an incredibly versatile lens that is perfect for capturing nature, landscapes, or portraits. Featuring powerful 5-axis image stabilization, one super ED lens element, and a near-silent, high-speed autofocus motor, this is the perfect tool for creating images in challenging and unpredictable situations. Its dust- and weather-resistant construction allows the lens to operate in temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit/-10 degrees Celsius and its high-resolution performance and wonderfully smooth bokeh will capture the atmosphere of any scene or subject.

Product features:

Astonishing image-resolving power and wide tonal reproduction

The GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR lens consists of 16 elements in 12 groups, including three aspherical elements, one Super ED element and one ED element to effectively control spherical aberration, field curvature and chromatic aberration. This minimizes the negative effects of various forms of aberration, such as luminance shift and color bleeding, to deliver astonishing image sharpness.

Compact and lightweight large format standard zoom

Weighing 2.2lb (1,005g), measuring 5.69in (144.5mm) long, and having a diameter of 3.66in (93mm), the lens is extremely portable and compact despite being a 2.2x zoom for a large format camera system.

Hi Fast, quiet and highly-accurate AF

The use of an Internal Focusing system has minimized the size and weight of the focusing group, which is driven by a linear motor to achieve fast, quiet and highly accurate AF.

Powerful image stabilization

The lens is equipped with five stop image stabilization (CIPA guidelines), allowing photographers to make the most of the high-resolution sensors found in GFX System cameras, especially when making images hand-held.

Highly robust design that withstands various shooting conditions

The lens has 11 seals for dust and weather resistance to allow for peace of mind in tough environments, allowing for operation at temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit/ -10 degrees Celsius.

The GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in late February 2020, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,299.95 USD and $2,999.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/gf45-100mmf4-r-lm- ois-wr/.

[[ press release ]]

FUJIFILM UNVEILS LATEST DEVELOPMENTS FOR G-MOUNT INTERCHANGEABLE LENSES, COMPATIBLE WITH GFX SYSTEM CAMERAS

Exclusive 13-lens lineup, including 2 newly-announced lenses, provides comprehensive shooting coverage

Valhalla, New York – January 23, 2020 – FUJIFILM Corporation has unveiled the latest plans to add to its Family of GF Lenses, designed exclusively for the GFX Mirrorless Camera System; which is equipped with Fujifilm’s large format (43.8mm x 32.9mm) image sensor, an imaging surface approximately 1.7 times the size of 35mm full-frame sensors*1.

Bringing the eventual total to 13 lenses, this expanded GF lens lineup will accommodate even broader shooting categories and diverse shooting styles.

More about the two lenses recently added to the GF lens development roadmap:

FUJINON GF30mmF3.5 R WR: An impressive, wide-angle, prime lens. This wide angle 30mm lens is an equivalent 24mm focal length in the 35mm film format and is a perfect solution for landscape photography. This lens will be a slim, compact, and lightweight lens offering incredible resolving power for high-resolution imaging sensors.

FUJINON GF80mmF1.7 R WR: A unique, wide-aperture, standard lens. A standard 80mm lens with an equivalent focal length of 63mm in the 35mm film format, which is incredibly suitable for portraiture and making images in low-light conditions. This will be the lens with the widest aperture among GF lenses and be an incredible solution for portrait photographers who want beautiful, creamy bokeh with their GFX System Cameras.

This compact and lightweight lens will have a wider angle of view than the highly popular GF100mmF2 R LM WR and deliver the same level of incredible image quality.

*1 – Image sensors measuring 36mm×24mm