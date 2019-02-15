Fujifilm Introduces X-T30 Mirrorless Camera And Fujinon XF 16mm F2.8 WR Lens

Like most in the camera industry, Fujifilm continues to focus on its mirrorless camera and lenses product lines.

Fujifilm has just introduced the 26.1-megapixel Fujifilm X-T30, which the company claims is one of the highest resolution sensors for an APS-C-sized-sensor camera. It’s lightweight, compact and includes the company’s new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU, which Fujifilm claims is three times faster than the previous processor and provides faster autofocus. Plus, like most Fujifilm cameras, it has a slightly retro design, with a textured surface on much of the camera body as well as old-school-looking controls, knobs and buttons.

Although the camera is lightweight and small, it’s packed with features. Some of the X-T30 highlights include:

A new rear design with a new grip, thinner swiveling LCD thinner body, a new joystick on the back of the camera and, according to Fujifilm, a brighter electronic viewfinder

A 26.1-megapixel back-illuminated X Trans CMOS sensor

Improved face- and eye-tracking

Video capture at 4K-resolution (30 frames per second) and full HD-resolution (120 fps) with 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and 4:2:0 8-bit in-camera

A popup flash

Burst modes of 8 frames per second (or 11fps in crop mode)

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, for connecting to mobile devices

Also, Fujifilm introduces a new moderately wide angle lens, the FUJINON XF 16mm F2.8 WR, which on the X-T30, works out to be a 28mm effective prime. It small, lightweight and like the X-T30 has a slightly retro design. It’s constructed with 10 elements in 8 groups (including 2 aspherical elements), includes a stepping motor to power the focusing element and has a maximum aperture of f/2.8. For more on the camera and the lens, see the press release below.

The camera will be available in March 2019 in two colors (black and silver—with a third, charcoal gray, available in June) in the following configurations: $899 (body only), $999 (with XC15-45mm F3.6-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens and $1,299 (with the XF18-55F2.8-4 R kit lens). FUJINON XF 16mm F2.8 WR, also available next month, will retail for $399.95.

[[ press release ]]

FUJIFILM LAUNCHES THE NEW FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR LENS AND THE FUJIFILM X-T30, A NEW MIRRORLESS DIGITAL CAMERA IN A UNIQUELY LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT DESIGN

Updates to FUJIFILM X Series lineup including the new the X-T30, which packs greater image quality and UHD 4K video-recording capability into its thin, lightweight body (just 13.51oz) (383g);

The FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR wide angle lens for X Series announced;

Forthcoming firmware releases for FUJIFILM X-T3, FUJIFILM X-T100 and FUJIFILM X-A5;

New version of FUJIFILM Camera Remote app available

Valhalla, New York, February 14, 2019 – FUJIFILM Corporation today unveiled several new announcements for the FUJIFILM X Series lineup, including the launch of the FUJIFILM X-T30 (X-T30), its new mirrorless digital camera that provides photographers of all levels with enhancements in image quality at greater speed and accuracy. Fujifilm also announced the FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR wide angle lens with a compact, lightweight and weather-resistant design for its XF family of interchangeable lenses.

X-T30

The new system features Fujifilm’s X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor. This 4th generation, 26.1-megapixel imaging sensor, is one of the highest resolution sensors among APS-C sensor digital cameras. The small, lightweight camera also takes advantage of Fujifilm’s new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU, which provides content creators of all levels with fast auto-focus (AF), accurate face detection and enough power to create beautiful, high-resolution stills. The sensitivity of ISO 160 — previously only available as extended ISO — is now available as a regular ISO option and will serve to facilitate capturing moments in bright daylight outdoors.

The X-T30 also includes advanced features such as the Focus Lever which enables users to quickly and easily shift to a focus point, an intuitive touch-screen panel, and an ergonomic body design to ensure hand-held stability in versatile shooting conditions. At a weight of just 13.51oz, the compact and lightweight body is comfortable to hold even when it is mounted with a large lens, such as a telephoto zoom.

Evolved for video-recording capability, the X-T30 offers the ability to record ultra high-definition (UHD) 4K or Full HD 1080p video and high-quality audio – without additional equipment – to accommodate the needs of a wide range of content creators.

Professional Performance: The 26.1MP BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor and X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU combination allows for reliable and accurate AF and Face Detection performance when capturing high-resolution stills or recording 4k video of moving subjects.

The 26.1MP BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor and X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU combination allows for reliable and accurate AF and Face Detection performance when capturing high-resolution stills or recording 4k video of moving subjects. Advanced Image Quality: The new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU doubles the speed of face-detection for moving people compared to the X-T20. Additionally, eye-detection AF now works in AF-C mode, which results in accurate focus-tracking for moving portrait subjects. The low-light limit for phase detection AF has been expanded even more from the conventional +0.5EV to -3EV, to allow for operation in a wide range of lighting scenarios.

The new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU doubles the speed of face-detection for moving people compared to the X-T20. Additionally, eye-detection AF now works in AF-C mode, which results in accurate focus-tracking for moving portrait subjects. The low-light limit for phase detection AF has been expanded even more from the conventional +0.5EV to -3EV, to allow for operation in a wide range of lighting scenarios. Superior Video and Image Effects: Offers the ability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second or capture of 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super slow motion effects. Filmmakers needing high color fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color through the camera’s HDMI port. Leveraging Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction technology, users are able to record video in ‘Film Simulation’ modes. The X-T30 also incorporates numerous shooting functions, such as “monochrome adjustments” available for ACROS and Monochrome, and “Color Chrome” effect that produces uniquely deep colors and gradation in subjects with highly saturated colors, which are notoriously difficult to photograph.

Offers the ability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second or capture of 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super slow motion effects. Filmmakers needing high color fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color through the camera’s HDMI port. Leveraging Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction technology, users are able to record video in ‘Film Simulation’ modes. The X-T30 also incorporates numerous shooting functions, such as “monochrome adjustments” available for ACROS and Monochrome, and “Color Chrome” effect that produces uniquely deep colors and gradation in subjects with highly saturated colors, which are notoriously difficult to photograph. Easy-to-Use Design: Offers 3-inch touch LCD with 2-way tilting and optimal touch screen to capture images easily in challenging situations. Provides advanced SR Auto mode –easily activated with a lever — to automatically choose the optimum shooting settings out of 58 presets for any given scene.

Offers 3-inch touch LCD with 2-way tilting and optimal touch screen to capture images easily in challenging situations. Provides advanced SR Auto mode –easily activated with a lever — to automatically choose the optimum shooting settings out of 58 presets for any given scene. Mobility: Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth V.4.2 offers digital communication with the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app to wirelessly control the camera or share images to smart devices.

Carrying on with the tradition of the FUJIFILM X-T10 (released in June 2015), and the FUJIFILM X-T20 (released in February 2017), the new model retains the X Series’ signature dial-based, manual controls and proprietary color reproduction technology, along with a complete range of shooting functions designed to attract a broad range of users from professional photographers and independent filmmakers to first-time beginners.

FUJIFILM X-T30 Specifications:

1M BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4

X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU

100% phase detect AF across the entire frame

Excellent face and eye detection AF with new Face Selection option

36M-dot OLED EVF

3 inch 1.04M-dot 2-way tilting Touch LCD with smooth and fast drag controls

4K/30p, Full HD 120fps, H.264 compression option

External HDMI recording capable of 4:2:2 10 bit quality

1x SD UHS-I card slot

Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth V.4.2

Headphone Jack via USB-C Adapter (3rd Party)

USB-C

NP-W126S battery

FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR Lens

Designed to deliver the high performance resolution from Fujifilm’s X-TRANS CMOS sensors through its precise optical design, the XF16mmF2.8 R WR adopts an internal focusing system and stepping motor to provide extremely fast and near-quiet auto-focusing. Although light and compact, the design incorporates metal components on the exterior of the lens, while interior is sealed around the barrel in nine different locations to ensure durability and weather-resistance to the surrounding environment. The XF16mmF2.8 R WR joins the collection of affordable, compact, and lightweight lenses within the FUJINON XF Lens System, making it the perfect companion to the XF23mmF2 R WR, XF35mmF2 R WR, and XF50mmF2 R WR lenses.

High Resolution Performance : Edge-to-edge sharpness from the center to the corners of the frame is achieved by the precise arrangement of 10 lens elements in 8 groups. This lens also includes two aspherical elements, which assist in suppressing the image degrading effects of chromatic aberration and field curvature imperfection.

: Edge-to-edge sharpness from the center to the corners of the frame is achieved by the precise arrangement of 10 lens elements in 8 groups. This lens also includes two aspherical elements, which assist in suppressing the image degrading effects of chromatic aberration and field curvature imperfection. Compact, Lightweight and Stylish design: Weighing in at 5.47oz (155g) and measuring just 1.79in (45.4mm) in length, this lens offers up the renowned image quality and refined style associated with the FUJINON XF family of lenses. With its metal exterior, precise click stops, and smooth dampening, this lens offers incredible image quality in a durable, aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Weighing in at 5.47oz (155g) and measuring just 1.79in (45.4mm) in length, this lens offers up the renowned image quality and refined style associated with the FUJINON XF family of lenses. With its metal exterior, precise click stops, and smooth dampening, this lens offers incredible image quality in a durable, aesthetically pleasing appearance. Fast and Quiet Autofocus : The inner focusing AF system uses a stepping motor to move focusing elements into place through precise electrical pulses in order to achieve fast and near-silent autofocus performance.

: The inner focusing AF system uses a stepping motor to move focusing elements into place through precise electrical pulses in order to achieve fast and near-silent autofocus performance. Weather and Dust Resistant Durability: The lens is designed to operate in temperatures as low as 14° Fahrenheit and is sealed at nine points around the barrel, making it both weather and dust resistant.

FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR Optional Accessories:

49mm Front lens cap (FLCP-49)

49mm Protect filter (PRF-49)

FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR Specifications:

Lens construction: 10 elements, 8 groups (includes 2 aspherical elements)

Focal length (35mm format equivalent: f=16mm (24mm)

Angle of view: 83.2°

aperture: F2.8

aperture: F22

Aperture control

Number of blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm opening)

Stop size: 1/3EV (19 stops)

Focus range: 17cm and beyond

magnification: 0.13x

External dimensions: Diameter x Length: Approx: Φ60.0mm x 45.4mm

Weight (excluding caps, hoods): Approx. 155g

Filter size: Φ49mm10

Availability and Pricing

The X-T30 digital camera body and kits are anticipated to be available in March 2019 in the popular black and premium silver for a suggested retail price of USD $899 and CAD $1,199.99. The X-T30 body with XC15-45mm lens kit will be available at a suggested retail price of USD $999 and CAD $1,299.99. The X-T30 body with XF18-55mm lens kit will be offered at a suggested retail price of USD $1,299 and CAD $1,699.99. All camera and kit variations of the new charcoal silver color will be available in June 2019.

The FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR lens is expected to be available in black in March 2019 or silver in May 2019, at a suggested retail price of USD $399.95 and CAD $499.99.

New Firmware Updates for FUJIFILM X-T3

New firmware version [FUJIFILM X-T3 Ver. 3.00] for the FUJIFILM X-T3 will be released in April 2019 to strengthen the accuracy of the X-T3’s face/eye detection feature, and to provide enhanced AF performance and speed, and operability of the X-T3 touch screen.

Enhanced Accuracy of Face/Eye Detection and AF Performance: The X-T3 firmware update provides improvements in the X-T3’s AF algorithm, with face detection of the X-T3 enhanced by approximately 30%. Additionally, the firmware serves to make the AF tracking even more stable not only in still photos but also in video recording.

The X-T3 firmware update provides improvements in the X-T3’s AF algorithm, with face detection of the X-T3 enhanced by approximately 30%. Additionally, the firmware serves to make the AF tracking even more stable not only in still photos but also in video recording. New “Face Select” Function: The new X-T3 firmware update adds a new “Face Select” function to provide priority auto-focus, tracking, and exposure on a selected subject when multiple faces are detected within a frame. X-T3 users can make a selection via the touch screen or focus lever.

The new X-T3 firmware update adds a new “Face Select” function to provide priority auto-focus, tracking, and exposure on a selected subject when multiple faces are detected within a frame. X-T3 users can make a selection via the touch screen or focus lever. Fast AF Speed: The X-T3’s new firmware update provides the camera with a new AF algorithm, which improves the AF speed from previous versions, regardless if the subject is located a short distance or farther away.

The X-T3’s new firmware update provides the camera with a new AF algorithm, which improves the AF speed from previous versions, regardless if the subject is located a short distance or farther away. Intuitive Operability: The firmware update provides additional settings for the X-T3’s touch screen that provide enhanced ease-of-use when focusing.

New Firmware Updates for FUJIFILM X-T100 and FUJIFILM X-A5

Available starting February 2019, the new firmware FUJIFILM X-T100 Ver. 2.00, FUJIFILM X-A5 Ver. 2.00 for the FUJIFILM X-T100 and for the FUJIFILM X-A5, respectively, will include advanced features for shooting a variety of scenes.

New “Bright Mode”: Provides a brighter and more vivid image when using the “Advanced SR Auto” mode. It can be easily turned on and off with a single tap via the LCD touch-screen.

Provides a brighter and more vivid image when using the “Advanced SR Auto” mode. It can be easily turned on and off with a single tap via the LCD touch-screen. “Portrait Enhancer” Mode: The popular “Portrait Enhancer” mode is now available with customizations to meet a range of different skin tones.

The popular “Portrait Enhancer” mode is now available with customizations to meet a range of different skin tones. New “Night+ Setting”: The “Night+” mode automatically adjusts ISO, brightness and vividness of the picture for enhanced quality in poor light situations.

New Version of the FUJIFILM Camera Remote App

Fujifilm will also launch the newest version of the FUJIFILM Camera Remote (Ver. 4.0) app to connect smart devices to Fujifilm’s wireless-equipped digital cameras to enable seamless transfer of photos and remote-control shooting features. The newly designed interface of the new FUJIFILM Camera Remote app allows for a quicker pairing process and an “album” function to quickly arrange photos imported from the camera. The new version will be available in the App Store for iOS™ devices in March 2019 and available in the Google play store for Android™ devices in May 2019.