Fujifilm Introduces XPro-3 Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X-Pro3

Earlier today, Fujifilm introduced a camera that emphasized why the company has kept the name “film” in its name all these years: The new camera is the Fujifilm X-Pro3 mirrorless camera, an interchangeable-lens camera that many have been waiting for and is based in large part on the X-T3 mirrorless camera. The new x-Pro3 comes with a 26-megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor, but still keeps the old, retro rangefinder-look about it. But at a press event for the camera, Fujifilm said this is a camera that makes you think like a film photographer.

In part, this is due to several unique features on this cameras, some of which were on the previous model. For example, take the high quality hybrid viewfinder: It lets you use the viewfinder as an electronic viewfinder or like an rangefinder-like optical viewfinder. This feature was on the previous model, but there’s new features that do this as well: the LCD only folds down to see the live-view image or to review your images and video. In other words, It doesn’t swivel, like many mirrorless models. This, Fujifilm says, makes you slow down and think like a film photographer, instead of always reviewing your images. It will be interesting to see if this approach gains traction.

The new X-Pro3 includes other enticing features, including:

X-processor 4, quad core imaging engine

ISO range of 160 ISO – 12,800 ISO

4K video capture (30 fps)

Impressive HDR modes

A unique multi-exposure modes, which includes Photoshop-like blending modes

Special-edition “Dura” finishes, in silver and black

A variety of film simulation modes, including a Classic Negative Film Simulation mode, which, the company says, “is designed to simulate color negative film”

An powerful autofocus-range limiter, great for street photography.

The camera will be available in black in late November, and in offered Dura silver and Dura black in Mid- December. The X-Pro3 will cost $1,799 (black finish) or $1,999 (in the two dura finishes—silver or black)

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

FUJIFILM INTRODUCES THE X-PRO3 – A RETURN TO THE CRAFT AND HEART OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Valhalla, New York, October 23, 2019 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the FUJIFILM X-Pro3, the latest rangefinder from the X Series range of mirrorless digital cameras, and perfect for photographers on the move who want top-level features, a low profile, and reliable durability.

Created with street photographers and photojournalists in mind, the features of the X-Pro3 are designed to keep the photographer focused on the subject. Its revolutionary hybrid OVF/EVF and hidden LCD touchscreen keeps the photographer in the moment, while its state-of-the-art imaging sensor and high-quality 4k video ensure spectacular results. X-Pro3 is a true photographer’s tool that combines all the feeling of film with all the ease and quality of digital.

The X-Pro3 is one of the most durable camera bodies in FUJIFILM camera history, thanks to the exterior use of titanium, known for its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. Two color variations will be available with additional DuratectTM*1 (DR) surface-hardening technology for extra toughness and premium finish. The X-Pro3 uses the back illuminated 26.1MP X-TRANS CMOS 4 sensor and the X-Processor 4 image processing engine, first seen in the FUJIFILM X-T3 and then the FUJIFILM X-T30. Using this combination and new firmware, the phase-detection AF now works down to a luminance of -6EV; close to absolute darkness. Also new is CLASSIC Neg. Film Simulation mode, which is designed to simulate color negative film that was normally used for everyday snapshots.

More information about X-Pro3:

New OVF/EVF Combination: Great photography is all about freezing natural moments in time and X-Pro3’s impressive hybrid viewfinder ensures you are always fully immersed in that moment, without influencing it. The optical viewfinder (OVF) uses a 0.5x magnification and parallax-correcting frame lines to provide an uninterrupted and true-to-life view of what’s in front of you. It also allows you to see outside the frame so that you are always ready to catch the approaching action. Additionally, the 3.69M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) offers a fast and high-quality representation of exactly how your image will look, with a 1:5000 contrast ratio for excellent clarity. When combined, this industry-leading technology provides an outstanding picture, helping to capture the world exactly as it is being seen.

Hidden 180-Degree Tilt and Touchscreen: Every aspect of X-Pro3 has been designed for photographers who like to live in the moment, but none more so than its hidden 1.62M-dot, tilting LCD touchscreen. When the LCD is closed, all that can be viewed is a mini-display showing essential settings, removing the distraction of a full screen while shooting. With your mind and your eye always on the scene in front of you rather than the scene you’ve just shot, you can find a connection not just with your subject, but also with your art. If seeking the perfect moment is instinctive to you, then look no further than X-Pro3 as your tool.

Incredible Sensor, Processor, and AF Performance: Lying at the heart of X-Pro3 is its state-of-the-art X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination. This ex-ceptional 26.1MP sensor uses a back-illuminated design to maximize quality and dy-namic range, while its unique color filter array controls moiré and false color without the need for an optical, low-pass filter. Such outstanding imaging capability is com-plemented by the quad-core X-Processor 4. This powerful CPU not only ensures im-ages are quickly and smoothly processed, but thanks to Fujifilm’s new algorithm, boosts AF performance with precision face and eye detection right down to -6EV.

Enhanced Body Design: X-Pro3’s timeless body design features a top and base plate constructed from titanium, which, despite being little more than half the density of stain-less steel, is seven times more durable. In addition to classic black, the weather-sealed X-Pro3 is also available in DR Silver and DR Black, which utilize cold plasma technology for a scratch-resistant finish. This outstanding durability combines with a newly developed shutter release unit that ensures dependable precision and smooth-er, more responsive functionality to create a camera that can be relied upon to perform in nearly any situation.

Unparalleled Color Reproduction and Film Simulation Modes: Fujifilm’s legacy in color science has given it legendary status among image-makers across the world. During its 85 years in the industry, Fujifilm has been responsible for some of the most iconic photographic films in history. The exceptional knowledge gained has been poured into Fujifilm’s collection of 16 digital Film Simulation modes. This cutting-edge technology allows photographers to achieve stunning results straight out of camera and X-Pro3 introduces two exciting new additions to the Film Simulation mode collec-tion: CLASSIC Neg. and MONOCHROMATIC Color.

The X Series’ first interchangeable lens camera, FUJIFILM X-Pro1, was released in February 2012, and its successor, FUJIFILM X-Pro2, debuted in March 2016 with vastly improved image quality and performance. The X-Pro Series has been embraced by many professional and enthusiast photographers who enjoy the classic rangefinder style, portability, and dials that enable intuitive operation. The X-Pro3 builds on the series’ legacy as the ultimate solution for photographers on the move who know the value of being in the moment.

The X-Pro3 camera will be offered with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices as follows:

$1,799.95 USD Black

$1,999.95 USD DR Black or DR Silver

X-Pro3 is expected to go on sale in late Fall 2019. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/x-pro3.

