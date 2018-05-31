Fujifilm To Bring Leading Lens Repair And Rental Experts At Cine Gear Expo

Imaging professionals keen on attending this year’s Cine Gear Expo happening May 31 to June 3 (with exhibits running June 1-2) may want to check out the FUJINON/FUJIFILM Optics Learning Center for a “master class” on evaluating lenses. Fujifilm will be bringing to the event some leading lens repair and rental house optic experts to explore the FUJINON Premier, Cabrio and MK zoom lenses. Attendees are also expected to learn how these experts use lens projection to test and evaluate lenses.

FUJINON/FUJIFILM to Host Optics Learning Center, Featuring Leading Lens Repair and Rental Experts

Premier, Cabrio and MK Series Zooms Among Show Product Highlights

Valhalla, N.Y., May 29, 2018 – Visitors at this year’s Cine Gear Expo interested in a “master class” on evaluating lenses should schedule time at the FUJINON/FUJIFILM Optics Learning Center (Stage 18, Booth S206). Leading lens repair and rental house optic experts will put the FUJINON Premier, Cabrio and MK lenses through their paces, teaching attendees how they use Lens Projection to test and evaluate lenses. Representatives from ARRI RENTAL, Keslow Camera and Duclos Lenses will be some of the featured technicians in Fujifilm’s lens projection room.

The schedule of speakers in the Fujifilm booth during Cine Gear is as follows:

Friday

1:30pm – Duclos Lenses – Matthew Duclos

3:30pm – Arri Rental – Matt Kolze

5:30pm – Otto Nemenz – Dan Lopez

Saturday

10:30am – Keslow Camera – Chad Martin

11:30am – Sim Digital – Michael Nadas & Corby Martin

12:30pm – Duclos Lenses – Matthew Duclos

2:00pm – Hot Rod Camera – Illya Friedman & Jorge Diaz-Amador

Among the areas the optics experts will study, include:

Flare Color Bokeh Chromatic Aberration Ramping Pin Cushioning Field Flatness Contrast Breathing Barrel Distortion Resolution Image Coverage

Watch FUJINON’s social media for the schedule of speakers in the Optics Learning Center.

The MK Series of lenses are designed for E-Mount cameras and boast advanced optical performance, ultra-compact and lightweight design, as well as superb cost performance. With a combined focal length range of 18mm-135mm in the Super 35mm format, the MK18-55mmT2.9 and MK50-135mmT2.9 cover the most frequently used range utilized by emerging cinematographers. The series offers fast lenses with T2.9 speed across the entire zoom range, enabling a shallow depth-of-field.

Thanks to the extreme popularity of the FUJINON MK zooms, third party providers have introduced a range of solutions to benefit MK lens owners and broaden their compatibility. One of the most popular accessories are additional camera mounts – MK Series lenses come standard with an E-Mount. Showcased in the Cine Gear booth will be the Duclos Lenses’ FZ mount, which allows the lens to work with the popular Sony F5 and F55 cameras. Also shown will be MTF’s Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) mount for the MK series. This mount allows for use on Panasonic, JVC, and other manufacturers’ cameras. Heden, SLR Magic, Chrosziel, Bright Tangerine and Zacuto will also show their latest accessories for the MK lenses.

The new Duclos 1.7x expander enables FUJINON Cabrio and Premier Series Super 35mm zooms to be used on the latest larger sensor cameras, such as Sony’s Venice, RED’s Vista Vision 8K, and ARRI Alexa LF.

The Electronic Imaging Division will highlight the new video-capable FUJIFILM X-H1 camera and the new MKX cinema lenses for X Mount, the FUJINON MKX18-55mmT2.9 and FUJINON MKX50-135mmT2.9, at Cine Gear 2018. These product offerings provide the ideal compact combination for both video reproduction and still photography.

The full family of mirrorless FUJIFILM X Series and GFX camera systems, featuring the video-capable X-H1 camera, new MKX cinema lenses, and GFX 50S medium format mirrorless camera, will also be showcased within the booth. Additionally, FUJIFILM technicians will be on hand to conduct a complimentary “Check and Clean” program for of attendees with X Series or GFX system products. The FUJIFILM Check and Clean program at Cine Gear features updated firmware (if available for model), sensor cleaning (for interchangeable X Series and GFX cameras only), and general focus and function check on all models. Please visit the Fujifilm booth to more about the complimentary Check and Clean program details.

Exhibits run from June 1-2, 2018 at the Studios at Paramount in Hollywood, California.

About Cine Gear Expo

Since 1996, Cine Gear Expo has grown to become the premier event for the technology, entertainment and media industry. Cine Gear Expo offers artists and technicians the opportunity to discover state -of –the- art technology and techniques including content capture hardware, workflow software, support equipment and the latest production services. Invitees get hands-on training, gain knowledge and skills from world technology leaders and network with peers all within a professional and comfortable studio environment.Cine Gear Expo is the largest and most important event of its kind in the United States and is an acclaimed and well attended occasion attracting over 16,000 professionals from more than 60 countries each June in Hollywood, California, USA. The annual four day conference includes an unparalleled gathering of Exhibits, Premier and Master Class Seminars, Film Festival Competition with Finalist Screenings and Ceremony, New Product Announcements, Innovative Technical Awards Competition, Special Screening Events and beyond.