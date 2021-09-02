Fujifilm Unveils 51.4MP GFX50S II Medium Format Camera

Fujifilm just unveiled the latest addition to its GFX medium format camera line: the GFX50S II. The Fujifilm GFX50S II features a 51.4MP medium-format sensor, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and the company’s X-Processor 4.

The new Fujifilm GFX50S II is similar in size and design to the relatively compact 102MP Fujifilm GFX100S, which was announced earlier this year, effectively becoming that camera’s lower resolution twin. The Fujifilm GFX50S II will also be less expensive than the GFX100S, retailing for $3999, when it goes on sale on October 21, 2021. The GFX100S sells for $5999.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key features of new Fujifilm GFX50S II, which is the follow-up to the original and more expensive ($5499) GFX50S from 2017:

51.4MP medium format sensor

In-body image stabilization (IBIS) offering up to 6.5 stops of shake reduction

X-Processor 4

Updated Contrast Rapid AF (autofocus) with reported faster focusing of 0.272s

Upgraded Far AF tracking and face/eye detection

Improved low-light performance and better dynamic range than previous model, according to Fujifilm

Pixel Shift Multi Shot feature that can capture 205MP images

3 frames per second continuous shooting with AF-C

Full HD (1080p) video capture at 30p

Small and lightweight magnesium alloy camera build (similar to the GFX100S) with some weather sealing

Adds Nostalgic Negative film simulation mode

3.2-inch, 3-way tilt screen on back with 2.36M dot of resolution

Dual UHS-II SD Card slots

The Fujifilm GFX50S II will also be available as a kit with the new GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR lens for $4495.