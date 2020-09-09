Fujifilm’s Fastest Interchangeable Lens: The New Fujinon XF50mm F1.0

Fujifilm’s new Fujinon XF50mm F1.0 R WR prime lens

Earlier this month, Fujifilm unveiled a very exciting new lens: Fujifilm’s Fujinon XF50mm F1.0 R WR lens. According to Fujifilm’s Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for the manufacturer, “Not only is it the fastest interchangeable lens Fujifilm has ever produced, but it’s also an incredible tool for visual storytellers to use in telling their stories because its autofocus can achieve critical focus at very shallow depth of fields.”

The new Fujinon prime lens won’t be cheap: It’ll be available this fall for $1,499. However, according to the company, the new compact lens, which is also relatively lightweight at 1.86 lbs., is also the world’s first autofocus ƒ/1.0 lens made for any mirrorless system, including full-frame systems. So, it will be very interesting to see how the new prime lens performs.

Here are some of the major features of the lens:

Extreme Shallow Depth-of-Field: The XF50mmF1.0 R WR has 12 lens elements in 9 groups, with one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. The lens also includes a precision-engineered, rounded diaphragm to produce smooth bokeh.

The XF50mmF1.0 R WR has 12 lens elements in 9 groups, with one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. The lens also includes a precision-engineered, rounded diaphragm to produce smooth bokeh. More Options in Low-Light Conditions: The very wide, maximum aperture should be helpful in low-light conditions and in nighttime scenarios, such as specialized low-light subjects like astrophotography.

The very wide, maximum aperture should be helpful in low-light conditions and in nighttime scenarios, such as specialized low-light subjects like astrophotography. World’s First F1.0 Autofocus Lens for Mirrorless Cameras: Fujifilm says that this new lens brings more light to the sensor than any previous XF lens, allowing “autofocus to operate on Fujifilm X-Pro3 and X-T4 cameras at -7EV luminance level.” The company says this includes shooting scene which are in near-darkness.

Fujifilm says that this new lens brings more light to the sensor than any previous XF lens, allowing “autofocus to operate on Fujifilm X-Pro3 and X-T4 cameras at -7EV luminance level.” The company says this includes shooting scene which are in near-darkness. 120 Degrees of Precise Focus: Fujifilm says that because the ƒ/1.0 aperture produces a super-shallow depth-of-field, the focusing operation of the lens must be precise, which is why Fujifilm designed a more accurate focusing system than any previous XF Lens by using “120-degrees of rotation in its focusing ring to let you focus manually with minimal error.” Fujifilm says the 120º of rotation “makes autofocus movements notably precise and deliberate, while the lens’ engineering is designed to minimize focus shift effects during image making.”

Fujifilm says that because the ƒ/1.0 aperture produces a super-shallow depth-of-field, the focusing operation of the lens must be precise, which is why Fujifilm designed a more accurate focusing system than any previous XF Lens by using “120-degrees of rotation in its focusing ring to let you focus manually with minimal error.” Fujifilm says the 120º of rotation “makes autofocus movements notably precise and deliberate, while the lens’ engineering is designed to minimize focus shift effects during image making.” Rugged Design: Fujifilm says this new XF lens is like all other weather-resistant XF Lenses and “is sealed in 11 locations to protect against moisture and dust, as well as being capable of use in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C).

For more information, visit fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf50mmf1-r-wr/ or read the press release below.

[[ press release: ]]

Heralding a new age of portrait photography: FUJINON

XF50mmF1.0 R WR Lens

Introducing the world’s first F1.0 lens with Autofocus*1

Valhalla, N.Y. – September 3, 2020 — FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the FUJINON XF50mmF1.0 R WR Lens (hereafter “XF50mmF1.0 R WR”), the world’s first autofocus lens with a maximum aperture of F1.0, designed for mirrorless cameras. The XF50mmF1.0 R WR is the 35th interchangeable lens for the lineup of X Series digital cameras.

“We’re really excited about the XF50mmF1.0 R WR,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for the Electronic Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Not only is it the fastest interchangeable lens Fujifilm has ever produced, but it’s also an incredible tool for visual storytellers to use in telling their stories because its autofocus can achieve critical focus at very shallow depth of fields.”

XF50MMF1.0 R WR FEATURES:

Achieves an Incredibly Shallow Depth-of-Field

The XF50mmF1.0 R WR consists of 12 lens elements in nine groups and also contains one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements to achieve optimum control of spherical aberration. Used at or near to its maximum F1.0 aperture, XF50mmF1.0 R WR can produce an astonishingly narrow depth-of-field. Its precision-engineered, rounded diaphragm produces large, smooth bokeh for a professional look. Use this new power in selective focus to keep only the subject’s eyes in focus and to create captivating, close-up character images. “But it’s not just for portraits,” said Ha. “Take this lens out onto the street or into a lifestyle session and you’ll turn cluttered locations into clean backdrops with unrivaled subject separation.”

More Options in Low-Light Conditions

The very wide, maximum aperture on XF50mmF1.0 R WR means there are more options when it comes to making images in low-light conditions. At night, or in darkened interiors, XF50mmF1.0 R WR offers the widest apertures yet seen on an XF Lens, allowing more light to be drawn in when capturing your image. The FUJINON XF50mmF1.0 R WR lens also easily achieves fast shutter speeds that freeze movement and keep ISO settings lower for detail-rich results. Alternatively, combine high ISO settings with the F1.0 aperture for incredible versatility and use in other low-light applications like astrophotography.

World’s First F1.0 Autofocus Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

As the world’s first autofocus F1.0 lens made for any mirrorless system, including full-frame, XF50mmF1.0 R WR brings more light to the sensor than any previous XF lens, making it possible for the autofocus to operate on FUJIFILM X-Pro3 and X-T4 cameras at -7EV luminance level. Leaving behind a previous limit of -6EV luminance level with other XF lenses X Series users now have fast and precise low-light autofocus, even in near-darkness. With the added benefits of on-sensor Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), Face/Eye AF and a powerful DC (direct current) motor, precise and fast autofocus at shallow depths of field is now also a possibility.

120 Degrees of Precise Focus

To make the most of its super-shallow depth-of-field, focusing must be precise. As a result, XF50mmF1.0 R WR has a focus ring that has been designed to be more accurate than any previous XF Lens. This makes it possible to adjust the focus from the minimum focusing distance to infinity very precisely. For this, XF50mmF1.0 R WR uses 120º of rotation in its focusing ring to let you focus manually with minimal error – and to achieve accurate focus when using your X Series camera’s Focus Peaking and Focus Assist modes. The 120º of rotation also makes autofocus movements notably precise and deliberate, while the lens’ engineering is designed to minimize focus shift effects during image making.

Lightweight, Durable, Weather-Resistant Design

Despite being a fast, F1.0 lens, XF50mmF1.0 R WR is a lens you can use to make amazing pictures almost anywhere. Measuring 4.07in (103.5mm) long and weighing 1.86 pounds (845 grams), the lens is still quite compact and portable. Like all other weather-resistant XF Lenses, it is sealed in 11 locations to protect against moisture and dust, as well as being capable of use in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C). When allied to a similarly specified, weather-resistant X Series mirrorless digital camera body, XF50mmF1.0 R WR lets you make unique images in the toughest environments.

Pricing and Availability

The XF50mmF1.0 R WR lens is expected to be available in Fall 2020 at manufacturer’s suggested retail prices of $1,499.95. For more information, please visit:

https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf50mmf1-r-wr/.

*1 Among interchangeable lenses for mirrorless digital camera systems as of September 3, 2020, according to Fujifilm data