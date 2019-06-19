Great Deals: Tiffen Cuts Prices On 2 Steadicam Air Monopods

Monopods, like tripods, are incredibly effective tools for improving images and video for photographers and videographers at every level. That’s why Tiffen’s current sale is great news for photographers. The company has reduced each of its two Steadicam Air Monopods by $100:

The Steadicam Air 15 Monopod (15lb. weight capacity) is now $299.95

The Steadicam Air 25 Monopod (25lb. weight capacity) is now $399.95

According to Tiffen, the Air is “the perfect complement for professional image-makers looking to stabilize and support their equipment.” Both Steadicams are 100-percent gas-lift, spring-activated, height-adjustable monopods, which are activated by an adjustable foot pedal and allow for full 360-degree rotation. When fully extended the monopods measure 62.5 inches, but when they’re collapsed, they measure just 28 inches. Other versatile features include:

a lightweight, carbon-fiber construction,

an ergonomic, foam-padded grip point,

and a removable aluminum top plate with reversible screw thread (allowing for 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16)

For more on these monopods, check out Tiffen’s webpage: https://tiffen.com/products/steadicamair or check out there informative set up video: