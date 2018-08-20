Hasselblad Announces New XV Lens Adapter For X1D-50c

Hasselblad has recently introduced the new XV lens adapter to bring its wide selection of V system lenses to the X1D-50c. Through this accessory, the full line of C, CB, CF, CFI, CFE, F and FE lenses, with focal lengths of 30 to 500mm, can already be equipped on the mirrorless medium-format camera. Each of the lenses also work seamlessly with the X1D-50c’s electronic shutter feature. The XV lens adapter is also the latest to join Hasselblad’s accessories and lenses for the X System, along with the existing native XCD lenses and support for HC/HCD and XPan lenses.

See the press release below.

HASSELBLAD XV LENS ADAPTER EXPANDS CAPABILITIES OF MEDIUM FORMAT MIRRORLESS PHOTOGRAPHY, LINKING THE FUTURE TO THE PAST

Hasselblad bridges its legacy and future with the new XV Lens Adapter, providing compatibility for the X1D-50c mirrorless medium format camera to the large range of V System lenses.

Hasselblad’s iconic V System of cameras and lenses are closely linked to the heritage of many professional image makers. With the new XV Lens Adapter, Hasselblad extends the X1D-50c to the full line of C, CB, CF, CFI, CFE, F and FE lenses; each lens functions solely with the use of the X1D-50c’s electronic shutter feature. With over sixty lenses with focal lengths from 30 to 500mm in the V System, the XV Lens Adapter represents expansion of the X System and capabilities of the world’s most compact digital medium format camera.

The sleek new adapter joins Hasselblad’s other available lenses and accessories for the X System of cameras. Currently, five native XCD Lenses from 21mm to 120mm are available along with support of Hasselblad’s HC/HCD and XPan Lenses.

The XV Lens Adapter is available now for purchase with a MSRP of €199 / $249 / £179 /JPY￥29,000 (excl. VAT) / CNY￥2499 (incl. VAT).

To learn more about Hasselblad XV Lens Adapter, go to www.hasselblad.com/x-system-accessories/xv-lens-adapter.