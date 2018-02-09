Hasselblad Brings Its Experience Studios To New York City

Heads up, Hasselblad fans and users! The company has recently announced adding New York City to its expanding number of brand stores and experience studios. As with the branches in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, the photography community can connect with Hasselblad directly through this new studio. The space, conveniently situated in Manhattan, offers appointment-based hands-on demonstrations, workshops, and community events that photographers can take advantage of.

The New York Studio is equipped with Hasselblad’s state-of-the-art imaging technologies and features broncolor lighting tools, as well as Phocus software workstations. Visitors can also consult imaging specialists regarding the best photographic tools and technical tip. Potential buyers can also get connected with Hasselblad’s dealer network for their future purchases.

Check out Hasselblad’s Brand Store website at hasselblad.com/brand-stores to learn more about the New York Studio and schedule an appointment.

See the press release below:

HASSELBLAD LAUNCHES EXPERIENCE STUDIO IN NEW YORK CITY

