Hasselblad H6D-100c Digital Back Available As Stand-Alone

Hasselblad has announced that the H6D-100c digital back is now available as a stand-alone. With a 100-megapixel 53.4 x 40.0mm CMOS sensor and the ability to capture up to 15 stops of dynamic range at 16-bit, the back can be used with third-party medium-format, large-format and technical cameras. The H6D camera systems were introduced last year.

The H6D-100c back features a wide ISO range with very low noise, translating to outstanding images in low-light shooting scenarios, with both mechanical and electronic shutter triggering supported. The back has an intuitive UI and can capture UHD 4K video (and H.264) via Hasselblad’s proprietary RAW format, converted to Cinema DNG in Phocus software, which has just been updated to v3.3.

Additional features include USB Type-C connectivity for tethered shooting, or shoot and write to SD or CFast cards, with an iOS-based app and HDMI output for checking composition and focus.

The back comes in at $26,495 (US). Get more info, including demo opportunities, here.

See the press release below:

Gothenburg Oct 3rd 2017

H6D-100c Digital Back – now available as stand-alone

Photographers using technical cameras, and other large format camera systems, are now able to leverage the benefits of Hasselblad medium format and the H6D digital platform.

The Hasselblad H6D-100c digital back is the ideal solution for photographers who wish to obtain cutting-edge image quality – even in less than ideal shooting conditions, and the wide ISO range with very low high ISO noise ensures high quality images even in poor lighting conditions.

The H6D-100c digital back has been tailored with photographers’ requirements in mind and its user-friendly interface works seamlessly with a wide range of technical and large format camera systems. Triggering by mechanical and electronic shutter units is also supported.

Providing photographers with a flexible solution that delivers enhanced and improved image quality, the H6D-100c digital back has been designed to meet photographers’ ever-changing needs. The digital back is built to function with technical and view cameras, offering an unprecedented level of resolution, flexibility, and colour quality.

At the heart of the digital back is a 100MP 53.4 x 40.0mm CMOS sensor, which delivers a staggering 15 stops of dynamic range and it captures 16-bit colour data using Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution to ensure maximum tonality and detail is captured every time. With its high-quality rear display, iOS based app and HDMI output checking composition and focus, capturing the perfect shot couldn’t be easier.

On board CFast and SD card slots enables fast capture or for those who prefer to shoot tethered, its USB 3 type-C connectivity makes short work of transferring image files. The H6D-100c digital back is powered by a standard DC supply (12-24vdc), while field users can utilise one of the many third party portable battery pack options available.

Ove Bengtson, Hasselblad Product Manager, said, “We have a strong relation with our customers and have a constant flow of ideas that really helps us to improve our products as well as making completely new products. The launch of the H6D-100c digital back is an answer to photographers wanting to use the power of the 100c on third party technical cameras.”

The H6D-100c Digital Back is available starting from today and retails at EUR 22 000 / USD 26 495 / GBP 19 900 excl. VAT

About Hasselblad

Founded in 1941, Hasselblad is the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras and lenses. Made in Sweden, Hasselblad cameras are renowned for their iconic ergonomic design, uncompromising image quality and Swedish craftsmanship. For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world’s most iconic images – including the first landing on the moon – and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. Trusted by NASA and used by the greatest photographers in the world, Hasselblad continues to create products with uncompromising image quality that inspire.

The Hasselblad H Camera System with its professional lens family and unique advancements is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive digital camera system of its kind available today. Hasselblad was the first to launch the fully integrated medium format camera system incorporating the latest in CMOS sensor technology. In 2016 Hasselblad launched the H6D, a technological feat with an all new electronic platform, delivering superior craftsmanship and image quality. Later the same year, Hasselblad introduced the world’s first mirrorless digital medium format camera – the X1D.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad is a global brand with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Copenhagen and Hamburg with distributors throughout the world.

