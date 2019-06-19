Hasselblad Introduces Updated X1D II 50C Medium-Format Camera, Lens, App And More

If 2018 was a banner year for full-frame-sensor mirrorless cameras, it looks like 2019 is turning out to be a banner year for medium-format mirrorless cameras: Today, Hasselblad announced it’s updating its first-generation X-series camera to the new X1D II 50C.

The X1D II 50C Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera

From the outside, the camera body’s design doesn’t differ much in appearance from the first-generation X1D 50C. In fact, most of the ergonomics and design features look the same, and even some of the specs are identical. For example, Hasselblad said the new camera uses the same 50-megapixel CMOS sensor, can capture 16-bit RAW images and has an impressive dynamic range of 14 stops. The camera is also relatively compact, lightweight for a camera with a large sensor. But Hasselblad says the new camera offers lots of enhancements inside the camera, which is meant to address some of the shortfalls in performance and speed from the X1D 50C (introduced back in 2017).

For while the X1D 50C was a undoubtedly a groundbreaking camera—it was not only the first medium-format mirrorless camera, but, perhaps more importantly, the first to truly break ground in offering a new innovative design that didn’t mimic the analog, film camera bodies of the past. However, it lacked performance and speed. For instance, Fujifilm’s mirrorless GFX 50S, one of the X1D 50C’s main competitors, seemed to be a more robust medium-format model.

But today, Hasselblad seems to be answering these complaints with a number of improvements you’ll find on the new X1D II 50C, which include:

The new rear display is 43 percent larger and has higher resolution (156 percent more pixels—1024 x 768).

A new OLED electronic viewfinder with higher resolution, as well (55 percent more pixels—1280 x 960) and larger magnification.

Start-up time is nearly 50 percent faster.

Camera has less shutter lag, less blackout time and a slightly faster burst mode (now 2.7 frames per second).

Live view has a smoother-looking, higher frame rate (60 frames per second).

Better autofocus and overall system response.

Improved menu structure and graphical-user interface

New touch-to-select focus point selection on the rear screen

Battery charges via USB-C port from computer, charger or power bank

Internal GPS module

Full-resolution JPEGs (50MP) available, plus JPEG-only capture option available

For launch, the camera will not include video capability, but the company said it would be available in a future firmware update.

Today, Hasselblad made several additional product announcements in conjunction with the X1D II 50C:

XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 compact zoom lens

The XCD 35-75 is the ninth X-series lens and is roughly equivalent to a 28mm-60mm lens on a full-frame mirrorless camera. The versatile lens also has a variable maximum-aperture range and should be ideal for shooting everything from wide-angle landscapes to portrait photos. Hasselblad also said that like the rest of the XCD lens range, the XCD 35-75 “features an integral central lens shutter, offering exposure times from 68 minutes to 1/2000s with full flash synchronization throughout.”

Phocus Mobile 2 mobile app

According to the Hasselblad , the new Phocus Mobile 2 mobile app (iOS only) “takes the image-editing process to a new, portable level.” That’s because the new X1D II 50C includes a USB-C port that allows you to connect it directly to an Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air (2019) tablets. (Connection via Wi-Fi is also supported.) The new app, which has a clean, minimal design, lets you “import, edit and rate RAW images and import and rate full-quality JPEG images directly into the iPad. The app also supports full -quality image export, tethered shooting and direct-camera control.

CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body

Today, Hasselblad also announced the new CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body, which, the company says, “connect Hasselblad’s photographic history into one system.” The CFV II 50C digital back will include a medium-format 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm) and is compatible with “most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third-party technical or view cameras,” says Hasselblad. In addition to the digital camera back, Hasselblad’s has developed what it says is its “smallest medium-format camera body ever, the 907X.” The features on the camera back include a swiveling display screen, which allows you to use the camera in the “classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen.” Hasselblad says the 907X lets photographers use all of the high-quality X-system lenses, “in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses.”

Hasselblad said the X1D II 50C and XCD 35-75 zoom lens price and shipping details will be disclosed during the launch of the products. However, the company said the price of the new camera would be much less than the first-generation model, which may be alluring for some photographers who are interested in a larger format than full-frame sensors.

Hasselblad said the X1D II 50C has an MSRP of $5750. Delivery will be in July 2019. Available to order immediately.

The XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 Zoom Lens has an MSRP of $5175. Estimated delivery in October 2019. Ordering information will be released shortly before.

Phocus Mobile 2 can be downloaded free of charge by Hasselblad users starting in July 2019.

The CFV II 50C and 907X product information details, including pricing and availability, will be announced later in the year.

For more information, see the press release below.

HASSELBLAD EXPANDS REACH OF MEDIUM-FORMAT IMAGING FOR EVEN MORE CREATIVE VERSATILITY

Introducing the X1D II 50C, XCD 35-75 zoom lens, Phocus Mobile 2, and revealing details of the upcoming CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body

Following the revolutionary introduction of the world’s first mirrorless medium format digital camera, the X1D-50c, Hasselblad introduces new additions to its product portfolio that bring the joy of medium format photography to image makers with the capabilities to support their creative endeavors. This includes the evolved X1D II 50C camera, the eagerly awaited XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 Zoom Lens and Phocus Mobile 2. In addition, Hasselblad reveals the development details of the upcoming CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body. Hasselblad’s newest offerings yet again expand the potential of medium format photography with modularity and flexibility, all while offering the brand’s renowned, stunning image quality.

X1D II 50C – AN EVOLVED MEDIUM FORMAT PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERIENCE

In the pursuit to continue the journey of taking medium format outside of the studio, Hasselblad is pleased to announce the next installment of the X System – the X1D II 50C Mirrorless Medium Format Digital Camera. Dedicated to optimising the X System for a wider audience of creatives, Hasselblad has listened to user feedback and improved upon the first generation with enhanced electronics for a quicker and more intuitive medium format experience.

Continuing in the legacy of being the most portable and lightweight digital medium format camera, the X1D II 50C lets you take the power of medium format in a footprint smaller than most full frame DSLRs in a beautifully designed, compact package. Its large, high resolution 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm) is 1.7 times larger than 35mm full format sensors, packing in huge pixels (5.3 x 5.3 μm) for capturing images with superb tonality. With outstanding colour depth and an impressive dynamic range of 14 stops, which allows for capturing immense details in both shadows and highlights, the photographer is left with plenty of room for adjustment in post-processing. With Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) technology integrated into the camera’s system, exceptional, true-to-life tones are delivered that match what the human eye sees. Building upon the award-winning first generation, the X1D II 50C blends form and function with minimalistic, Scandinavian design aesthetics and a smooth handling experience with its ergonomic grip. The new X1D II 50C continues to provide creatives with incredible Hasselblad image quality, with 16-bit RAW images and now full resolution JPEGs, in a compact, lightweight design.

Developing upon the first generation of the X System, the X1D II 50C’s upgraded electronic platform includes a higher resolution 3.6-inch 2.36-million-dot touch display, which is physically the largest LCD display currently available on a digital medium format camera. Additionally, the X1D II 50C features a higher resolution enhanced OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 3.69-million dots and a high magnification of 0.87x, letting you see the bigger picture. The much higher resolution of the rear display screen (1024×768) gives a more vivid, true to life image viewing experience.

The X1D II 50C’s live view features a faster refresh rate, reduced shutter lag and black out time between frames, an improved continuous capture rate, and a startup time cut almost in half from the first generation. Building upon the highly-intuitive user interface of the previous model, further refinements have been made to the X1D II 50C to improve the camera’s handling experience, including the ability to access the menu system when looking in the EVF, giving greater usability in the sunniest conditions.

Enabling an even more portable medium format workflow, Hasselblad’s post production solutions now include the new Phocus Mobile 2. Connected via USB-C and Wi-Fi, photographers can transfer RAW and full quality JPEG files directly from the X1D II 50C and edit RAW images on their iPad Pro or iPad Air (2019) while out on the field.

THE NEW XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 – PRIME LENS PERFORMANCE IN A COMPACT ZOOM

The ninth addition to the X System lens range is the eagerly awaited XCD 3,5-4,5/35-75 Zoom Lens. Delivering the same superb image quality from edge-to-edge as the XCD prime lenses, this extremely high performance, compact mid-range zoom covers moderate wide angle to short telephoto focal lengths. Its internal focusing keeps the lens’ dimensions constant, delivers quick autofocus and additionally keeps the overall weight down. Ideal for shooting anything from wide angle landscapes to portrait images, this lens is perfect for photographers who are looking to keep the amount of equipment they carry when travelling to a minimum but don’t want to compromise on image quality. “This really is the best lens Hasselblad has developed – its performance is extremely high, competing with our prime lenses. I can even go as far to say that it’s probably the best zoom lens currently available on the market,” says Per Nordlund, Hasselblad Lead Optical Designer. Like the rest of the XCD lens range, the XCD 35-75 features an integral central lens shutter, offering exposure times from 68 minutes to 1/2000s with full flash synchronization throughout.

PHOCUS MOBILE 2 TAKES IMAGE PROCESSING WORKFLOW TO A NEW PORTABLE LEVEL

Expanding the possibilities of the Hasselblad workflow, Phocus Mobile 2 takes the image editing process to a new, portable level. Compatible with the X1D II 50C via either USB-C or Wi-Fi, this application is currently supported on iPad Pro and iPad Air (2019) models, enabling the traveling photographer to have a quicker, more mobile workflow. With Phocus Mobile 2, users can import, edit and rate RAW images and import and rate full quality JPEG images directly on their portable device. In addition, Phocus Mobile 2 supports full quality image export, tethered shooting and direct camera control.

THE CFV II AND 907X CONNECT HASSELBLAD’S PHOTOGRAPHIC HISTORY INTO ONE SYSTEM

Hasselblad proudly announces the development of the modernized CFV II 50C digital back and the brand new 907X camera body, which together will connect Hasselblad’s photographic history into one system. The CFV II 50C digital back, which will have an outstanding medium format 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm), will enable use with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras. Improving upon the user experience of the previous generations, the CFV II 50C will feature a brilliant tilt screen with full touch support and Hasselblad’s renowned user interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation. Users of previous CFV digital backs will appreciate a new fully-integrated battery, the same used on the X System, which will reduce overall size and with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port. Combining its iconic aesthetics with modern technology, the CFV II 50C gives a nod to Hasselblad’s history combined with the brand’s world-renowned image quality.

Coupling the CFV II 50C with Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera body ever, the 907X, creates a highly compact package. This combination will offer a truly distinct photographic experience, including the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen. With the 907X, the photographer will gain access to all of the high-quality X System Lenses in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses. In addition, the 907X will enable compatibility with a wide range of third-party adapters and lenses. Planned accessories to beautifully complement the combination include the 907X Control Grip and 907X External Optical Viewfinder.

HASSELBLAD CONTINUES ITS CELEBRATION OF MEDIUM FORMAT ARTISTRY IN JULY 2019

July 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon – not only a historic milestone for NASA, but for Hasselblad and photographic history. As the camera selected and built to document the legendary journey, Hasselblad will celebrate this remarkable moment that helped launch the Swedish photography brand to another level. More information will come soon on this exciting commemoration.

The X1D II 50C and XCD 35-75 zoom lens price and shipping details will be disclosed at launch.

More information, including pricing and availability of the CFV II 50C and 907X, will be announced later in the year.