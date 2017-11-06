Hasselblad Introduces XCD 135mm And XCD 80mm Lenses

Hasselblad has announced the addition of the XCD 135mm and XCD 80mm lenses for the mirrorless medium-format X1D-50c, growing the camera system’s lens universe to nine optics in 2018. (Look for Digital Photo Pro’s hands-on review of the X1D-50c, coming soon.) The XH lens adapter allows X1D photographers to use all 12 HC/HCD system lenses.

With its release, the XCD 80mm will become the highest-aperture lens the company has ever introduced, to date, while the XCD 135mm ƒ/2.8 comes with a 1.7x tele-converter that turns the lens into a 230mm ƒ/4.8 focal-length optic.

Hasselblad also made a few additional announcements. The XCD 21mm lens will feature an ƒ/4 aperture, the XCD 35-75mm zoom will feature an ƒ/3.5-4.5 aperture range, and the XCD 65mm lens, ƒ/2.8. And the previously announced XCD 22mm lens has been updated to a 21mm focal length.

The XCD 30mm ƒ/4, XCD 45mm ƒ/3.5, XCD 90mm ƒ/3.2 and XCD 120mm ƒ/3.5 macro lenses were introduced earlier this year.

Specifications, pricing and availability are to be announced, though the XCD 135mm is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2018, and the XCD 80mm, for the second half of 2018.

See the press release below:

Gothenburg Nov 3rd 2017

Hasselblad expands the XCD lens range to a total of nine lenses in 2018

Hasselblad updates the XCD lens roadmap for the award-winning X1D-50c with the XCD 135mm and the 80mm lenses, rapidly expanding the XCD lens range to a total of nine dedicated lenses. By end of 2018 X1D users will have a wide range of lens options to maximize their creative vision.

The XCD 135mm f/2.8 lens comes with a dedicated 1,7x converter that extends the tele lens to 230mm f/4.8, while the XCD 80mm is set to become the highest aperture lens that Hasselblad has ever introduced.

In addition to these two new lenses, the previously announced XCD 22mm ultra-wide-angle lens has been updated to 21mm to meet the Hasselblad users’ demand for a better wide-angle lens experience.

Like the other XCD lenses, all new XCD lenses have an integral central shutter offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronisation up to 1/2000th second.

Hasselblad is also releasing aperture details for previously announced XCD lenses: the XCD 21 ultra-wide-angle lens will feature f/4.0, the XCD 35-75mm zoom lens will have f/3.5-4.5, and the XCD 65mm lens will have f/2.8.

All new XCD lenses, besides XCD 80mm, are expected to be available during the first half of 2018, while the XCD 80mm high aperture featuring lens is planned for the second half of 2018.

The demand for the previously announced XCD 120mm macro lens and the XH lens adapter exceeded Hasselblad’s expectations, but the production is now being ramped up and orders are being fulfilled globally.

In addition to the nine dedicated XCD lenses, the XH lens adapter allows the X1D owners to use all twelve HC/HCD lenses.

Pricing and additional technical specifications will be provided closer to the availability of each lens. Specifications are subject to change.

