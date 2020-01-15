Hasselblad Launches New 45mm F4 Lens: XCD 4/45p

Hasselblad’s new 45mm f/4 Lens, the XCD 4/45P lens

Hasselblad has launched its latest lens for its medium-format system: The XCD 4/45P. According to the company, the lens is designed to be portable and very lightweight. In fact, Hasselblad says it’s the most lightweight and compact lens in the XCD system, weighing only 0.7 .lbs and measuring just 1.85 inches in depth. That can be valuable for photographers that use a medium-format system, since that format tends to have larger product builds.

You can order the XCD 4/45P lens now for $1099, and it will be available later this month.

The XCD 45P includes two aspherical elements in its optical design. Hasselblad also said it’s designed the autofocus motor and leaf shutter to have less audible noise. Additionally, the lens has a minimum focus distance of 13.8 inches and also includes a mechanically connected focus ring, which the company says “gives the lens a responsive and accurate manual focus experience.” It’s built-in leaf shutter also allows for flash sync up to 1/2000s.

Gothenburg, Sweden 15 January 2020

HASSELBLAD LAUNCHES XCD 4/45P

THE WORLD’S LIGHTEST DIGITAL MEDIUM FORMAT AUTOFOCUS LENS

Designed to further the capabilities of all X System cameras* by taking high quality imaging even further out into the world, Hasselblad launches the new XCD 4/45P. Designed for the utmost in port- ability, the XCD 45P stands as the most lightweight and compact member of the XCD lens family. Weighing only 320g (0.7 lbs) and measuring 47mm (1.85 in) in depth, the XCD 45P is the world’s lightest digital medium format autofocus lens on the market today.

The XCD 45P allows photographers to bring high quality optics on any adventure, ranging from travel photography across deserts and up mountains to urban exploration and documentary. Minimal weight combined with superior image quality, the XCD 45P coupled with the X1D II and Phocus Mobile 2 lets creatives go physically further with their creative visions with lighter gear in their kit and a highly portable workflow.

“We’re extremely proud we could produce a lens with as high optical performance as the rest of our XCD lenses in such a compact form,” said Hasselblad Lead Optical Designer, Per Nordlund.

The XCD 45P features an optical design incorporating two aspherical elements, resulting in state-of-the art optical performance within compact dimensions. The XCD 45P has been designed with discreet portability in mind and thanks to evolved designs, both the autofocus motor and leaf shutter have been reduced in audible noise. Photographers will find that the new XCD 45P leaf shutter is less audible than many focal plane mechanical shutters.

With a minimum focus distance of 35cm (13.8 in) and a maximum image scale of 1:5.2, the XCD 45P is even suitable for food or still life photography. Its mechanically connected focus ring gives the lens a responsive and accurate manual focus experience. Just as the other XCD lenses, the XCD 45P is uncompromising in its build quality, technical excellence, optical performance, and balance in handheld use in addition to its built-in leaf shutter that allows for flash sync up to 1/2000s.

The XCD 4/45P has an MSRP of €1199 / £1030 / CNY¥8999 including VAT and $1099 / JPY¥130000 excluding VAT. Ordering is available now and shipping to begin in late January 2020.

Discover the XCD 4/45P at www.hasselblad.com/x-system-lenses/xcd-4-45p/

*Support of XCD 45P for X1D-50c to be enabled in upcoming firmware update