Hasselblad Releases Phocus 3.3

Hasselblad has released Phocus 3.3, the current update to the company’s image-processing software. With version 3.3, photographers will see improved performance when processing files, in addition to integrate control of broncolor flashes.

As for improved performance, Hasselblad says users should see export speeds two to four times faster, faster image processing of higher-ISO files and better zoom responsiveness when viewing images. And with Phocus 3.3, there’s now integrated control of broncolor flash, allowing photographers to adjust flash settings with a keystroke such as controlling modeling lights or triggering flash.

The free RAW image editor for all Hasselblad digital cameras, introduced in 2008, already has a host of excellent features, including Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution tool for optimizing color, digital lens correction for controlling aberrations, distortion and light falloff, a Keystone Perspective Correction tool and local adjustment of highlight recovery.

Phocus is compatible with Mac and Windows, with Phocus on the Mac platform supporting nearly 200 other digital camera RAW formats, in addition to common file formats TIFF, JPEG, DNG and PNG. There’s also Phocus Mobile for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, available as a free download from the Apple App store, for working wirelessly.

Phocus 3.3 tutorials and downloads can be found at hasselblad.com/software/phocus

Gothenburg Sept 26th 2017

Hasselblad announces Phocus 3.3 updates – Now faster than ever thanks to extended GPU acceleration

Hasselblad is pleased to announce Phocus 3.3, the latest update for its rich image processing software Phocus.

Phocus already delivers a high-end quality RAW file processing, and thanks to extended GPU acceleration based on Metal/OpenCL on Mac/PC, Phocus 3.3 is now faster than ever, allowing users to export images quickly and easily, while offering a quicker viewing experience when zoomed to 100% and above.

In addition to the improved performance of Phocus 3.3, that seamlessly works with all Hasselblad cameras, the update also includes integrated control of broncolor flash equipment, which are certain to be welcomed by Hasselblad users.

Improved performance

While the improved performance will be noticeable for all images, the Phocus 3.3 software really comes into its own when processing images captured using higher ISO settings, helping to reduce the export time dramatically thanks to GPU acceleration for noise reduction. Overall on a typical laptop configuration you can expect to see a 2-4x improvement of export speeds and much better responsiveness when zooming the viewer to 100% and above.

Integrated control of broncolor flash equipment

Photographers using Wi-Fi-enabled broncolor flash equipment now have the ability to control their flash settings via Phocus 3.3 with only the touch of the left or right cursor key. Whether it be adjusting the intensity of lamps (or a group of lamps), triggering flash for test purposes or controlling the modelling lights, it couldn’t be easier for users to adjust their flash settings based on their needs.

To get started using Phocus 3.3, tutorials and more, please visit: http://www.hasselblad.com/software/phocus