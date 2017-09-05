Hasselblad X1D-50c Field Kit Announced

Hasselblad has announced the X1D-50c Field Kit, a package that includes a silver X1D-50c camera and three XCD lenses—the 30mm, 45mm and 90mm—all in a Pelican hard case. The kit also includes a nice bundle of extras—two camera batteries, a shoulder/wrist strap, a USB cable, plus a cleaning cloth, dust blower and LensPen.

With a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor in an attractive compact form factor, the mirrorless, medium-format X1D-50c also features up to 14 stops of dynamic range, an icon-based UI and an electronic viewfinder. The XCD series lenses were designed specifically for the X1D.

The X1D-50c Field Kit is available for pre-order on the Hasselblad website, priced at $17,495 USD (excluding VAT). Delivery is scheduled to begin September 20, 2017.

See the press release below:

Gothenburg Sept 5th 2017

Introducing the Hasselblad X1D Field Kit

Expanding on the ground-breaking launch of the X1D-50c, Hasselblad is excited to introduce the new X1D Field Kit in September 2017. The Hasselblad X1D Field Kit offers excellent value with an all-encompassing package tailored for photographers who are seeking both robust protection and easily transportable equipment.

Within the comprehensive package, photographers will find the equipment they need for a variety of photographic conditions, including the X1D-50c and three XCD lenses (30mm, 45mm, and 90mm), which deliver edge-to-edge sharpness in a compact form to elegantly match the slim build of the camera body.

The inclusion of a cleaning cloth, dust blower, and lens pen ensures that photographers can easily keep their kit in perfect condition, so it’s always clean and ready whenever creativity strikes.

The X1D Field Kit also includes a rugged Pelican carrying case, two camera batteries, a shoulder and wrist strap, and USB cable.

X1D Field Kit retails at EUR 14 900 / USD 17 495 / GBP 13 250 excl. VAT and is available to pre-order starting September 5th. It will begin shipping on September 20th.

About Hasselblad

Founded in 1941, Hasselblad is the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras and lenses.

Hasselblad cameras are renowned for their iconic ergonomic design, uncompromising image quality and Swedish craftsmanship. For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world’s most iconic images – including the first landing on the moon – and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. Trusted by NASA and used by the greatest photographers in the world, Hasselblad continues to create products with uncompromising image quality that inspire.

The Hasselblad H Camera System with its professional lens family and unique advancements is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive digital camera system of its kind available today. Hasselblad was the first to launch the fully integrated medium format camera system incorporating the latest in CMOS sensor technology. In 2016 Hasselblad launched the H6D, a technological feat with an all new electronic platform, delivering superior craftsmanship and image quality. Later the same year, Hasselblad introduced the world’s first compact mirrorless digital medium format camera – the X1D

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad is a global brand with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Copenhagen and Hamburg with distributors throughout the world.

