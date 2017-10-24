Hasselblad X1D And H6D Firmware Updates

Hasselblad has released firmware update 1.19 for the X1D-50c and H6D medium-format cameras (the H6D-50c and H6D-100c ), improving functionality of the X and H systems. (Look for our hands-on review of the X1D-50c in the December 2017 issue of Digital Photo Pro.)

With the update, the 50-megapixel mirrorless X1D-50c has become more customizable for photographers, with a new function that allows the rear screen to be used as a touch pad to select the autofocus point while viewing through the electronic viewfinder. Additional features include:

Live View in EVF only (new setting)

Custom buttons

Max aperture/Lens bokeh (new setting)

Create new folder

Toggle overlay in Video Live View with display button

The 50- and 100-megapixel H6D cameras now support V system lenses by way of a CF adapter. Additional features include:

Grip button lock

Custom buttons (more functions)

Create new folder

Toggle overlay in Video Live View with display button

Check out the Hasselblad video, which reviews firmware update 1.19 for the X1D:

The firmware updates are available now. Learn more at hasselblad.com

See the press release below:

Gothenburg Oct 24th 2017

Hasselblad releases new X1D and H6D firmware updates

Hasselblad is pleased to launch new and improved 1.19 firmware updates for the X and H systems. Hasselblad is committed to constantly advancing and adapting the user experience and the updates aim to streamline the X and H systems and enable maximum creativity.

The X1D is now even more user friendly and customizable with a new function to use the rear screen as a touch-pad to select AF point while viewing through the EVF.

The H6D now supports V System lenses through the use of the CF Adapter and the update offers additional new functions to further customize the H6D experience.

X1D Firmware Update

The update for the X1D-50c includes the following new features:

Touch-pad selection of AF point

New setting: Live view in EVF only

Custom buttons

New setting: Max aperture (Lens bokeh)

Create new folder

Toggle overlay in Video Live View with display button

H6D-Firmware Update

The update for the H6D-50c & H6D-100c includes the following new features:

Support for CF adapter

Grip button lock

Custom buttons (more functions)

Create new folder

Toggle overlay in Video Live View with display button

The firmware updates will be available from October 24th, 2017. Further details about the firmware update can viewed at:

http://www.hasselblad.com/press/press-releases/hasselblad-releases-new-x1d-and-h6d-firmware-updates

About Hasselblad

Founded in 1941, Hasselblad is the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras and lenses. Hasselblad cameras are renowned for their iconic ergonomic design, uncompromising image quality and Swedish craftsmanship. For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world’s most iconic images – including the first landing on the moon – and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. Trusted by NASA and used by the greatest photographers in the world, Hasselblad continues to create products with uncompromising image quality that inspire.

The Hasselblad H Camera System with its professional lens family and unique advancements is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive digital camera system of its kind available today. Hasselblad was the first to launch the fully integrated medium format camera system incorporating the latest in CMOS sensor technology. In 2016 Hasselblad launched the H6D, a technological feat with an all new electronic platform, delivering superior craftsmanship and image quality. Later the same year, Hasselblad introduced the world’s first compact mirrorless digital medium format camera – the X1D

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hasselblad is a global brand with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Copenhagen and Hamburg with distributors throughout the world.

For more information, visit Hasselblad online: www.hasselblad.com

Follow Hasselblad on Instagram: www.instagram.com/hasselblad_official

Follow Hasselblad on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hasselblad

Follow Hasselblad on YouTube: www.youtube.com/hasselbladofficial

Follow Hasselblad on Weibo: www.weibo.com/hasselbladofficial