Here Is a Photo Captured with the New Canon EOS R3

We’ve been tracking the progress of Team USA photographer Jeff Cable, who is covering the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and is one of a handful of photographers in the world testing the forthcoming Canon EOS R3. Cable has given Digital Photo Pro permission to run some of his images from the Games including the photo at the top of this story, which was shot with the R3.

Why is this significant? Canon has, so far, released very limited information about the R3 so Cable’s photo above of the US Women’s Water Polo team practicing in Tokyo is a rare chance to see what Canon’s upcoming full frame mirrorless camera can do.

“This is one of my favorite shots of the practice, utilizing the super fast burst rate of the new camera to capture Ashleigh Johnson in the peak of action,” Cable wrote on his blog about the Canon R3 test shot.

Cable, like Canon, has been tight lipped about the R3 and has declined to say much about the camera or how his testing is going. Canon has not announced yet what the R3’s resolution is nor how much it will cost or when it will be available.

Not surprisingly, camera sleuths won’t find any metadata in Cable’s web-sized Water Polo shot; it appears to have been scraped clean. Canon has revealed that the EOS R3 is cable of firing off 30 frames per second even in RAW capture mode. Presumably, that fast frame rate is what Cable was testing when he captured this action photo.

The Canon EOS R3 features an upgraded autofocus (AF) system employing Deep Learning that has improved tracking capabilities along with better face-, eye-, head- and body-detection. The R3’s AF system is also able to recognize, lock in on and track fast moving vehicles including cars and motorcycles. In addition, the camera features Eye Control AF (autofocus), which lets you set the focus point in the viewfinder just by looking at it.

If you want to learn more about Cable’s time in Tokyo covering the Olympics, make sure to check out his excellent blog. Meanwhile, you can see what gear he brought to cover the Games here and some of his initial impressions of the Canon R3 here.

You can read what else we know about the R3, so far, in our previous stories here and here.