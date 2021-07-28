Here Is the Stockpile of Sony and Nikon Gear at the Tokyo Olympics

Canon has given us a look at what photography equipment they have stocked at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ Main Press Center (MPC) and now photos are emerging of what gear Sony and Nikon photographers have at their disposal at the Games. Sony photographer Dave Holland and Nikon photographer Vincent Kalut have allowed us to share their images of the two companies’ service centers at the Olympics and if you have gear lust, please try to keep your tongue in your mouth when you view these.

“For the first time ever, Sony has a pro services booth at the Main Press Centre at Tokyo Big Sight,” Holland wrote on his blog. “Canon and Nikon have always been present at the Games, but the great strides made by Sony since the PyeongChang Olympics have solidified their position in the game.”

Holland visited Sony Pro Services at the MPC and shot the below photos. Kalut’s photos of Nikon Professional Services in Tokyo are below Holland’s.

Sony Pro Services at the Tokyo Olympics

Nikon Professional Services at the Tokyo Olympics