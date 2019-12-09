Job Opportunities For Content Creators: Report For America Wants To Get Photographers And Videographers Work

Earlier this year, the website 24/7 Wall St, a financial news and opinion company, listed “photographer” in its story, 25 Worst Jobs in America. (It ranked number 25 on that list.) And in Kiplinger’s article 15 Worst College Majors for a Lucrative Career, “photography” was listed as the number one worst college major! That’s obviously not great news, but there are organizations working hard to buck this trend. One such group is Report for America, a national service program that places talented, emerging journalists—including photojournalists and documentary videographers—into local news organizations to report for one to two years on under-covered issues and communities.

In fact, last week, Report for America, announced a great opportunity for young, talented or emerging photographers: In a press release titled Report for America to Place a Record 250 Journalists in 164 Local Newsrooms in 2020 the program is looking to place 16 photographers and/or videographers in newsrooms throughout the country.

The following list includes newsrooms where Report for America is hoping to place content creators. (Assume the position is for a photographer. Videographer positions are called out):

Lexington Herald Leader

Connecticut Mirror

Buffalo (WY) Bulletin

Chicago Sun-Times

Sahan Journal (Minneapolis, MN)

Valley News (NH and VT)

DCist (Washington, D.C.)

Flintbeat.com

Capital News Illinois (Videographer)

The Olympian (Videographer, photog)

Detroit Public TV (videography)

Akron Beacon Journal (videography)

Las Vegas Review Journal (videography)

The Spectrum (St. George, UT)

Oklahoma Watch (videography)

Chicago Reporter/Univision (videography)

The entire list of reporting jobs can be found here. Interested photojournalists and videographers can find out more information at reportforamerica.org.