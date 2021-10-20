Latest Nikon Z 9 Teaser All About Autofocus and Speed

Nikon just dropped its latest teaser video about its upcoming flagship Z 9 camera and it’s all about autofocus (AF) and speed, as in frame rate. The 28-second clip, which you can watch below, features the Nikon Z 9 being used in several sports environments including track and field, soccer, and motorsports.

The video appears to show the Nikon Z 9 locking in its AF on athlete’s eyes and faces as well as on the headlights of speeding sports cars. At the end, you can hear Nikon’s forthcoming full frame camera appearing to fire off 30 frames per second bursts of images, much like its main competitors the already available Sony a1 and the soon-to-be released Canon EOS R3.

Though the brief video was just posted this morning, Nikon fans on the YouTube page already seem to be impressed with the purported AF skills and fast frame rate capabilities of the Z 9.

“AF looks pretty sticky!” one commenter wrote. “Congratulations Nikon. The focus is very fast and precise,” another chimed in.

This was the third Nikon teaser on the Z 9 released so far. You can watch the first Nikon Z 9 teaser here and the second one here.

The Nikon Z 9 will feature a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, a new image processor and advanced video features including the ability to shoot 8K videos. You can read more on what we know about the Nikon Z 9, so far, here. The sensor resolution, release date and price of the Nikon Z 9 have not been announced yet.