Latest Update To Adobe Lightroom CC App Deleted Photographers’ Photos

The conventional wisdom for pro photographers is that when there’s an update for one of your important mobile apps—let’s say an app like Adobe Lightroom CC—you download and install the update, in order to optimize the app, perhaps to make it speedier or more efficient.

Unfortunately, some photographers experienced the opposite of that: For the past couple of days, content creators on various social media forums have been posting their angry complaints about losing photos and presets after updating Adobe Lightroom’s iOS app to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad, according to a number of photography websites, including Petapixel, where the story first appeared. (According to reports, photographers lost photos and presets that were not synched to the cloud.)

According to a number of sources, affected users will be unable to retrieve their photos.

The problem was reported on a number of online photography forums on August 18, including one of Adobe’s online forums, which included an official response (from Adobe representative Rikk Flohr), who wrote:

We are aware that some customers who updated to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad may be missing photos and presets that were not synced to the Lightroom cloud. A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We sincerely apologize to any customers who have been affected by this issue. If you are affected by this issue, please refer to the information in this forum thread.

Adobe also responded on August 20, by including the following information on its website, stating:

Some customers who updated to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad may be missing photos and/or presets. This affected customers using Lightroom mobile without a subscription to the Adobe cloud. It also affected Lightroom cloud customers with photos and presets that had not yet synced to the Adobe cloud. Note: No assets in the Lightroom cloud were lost or are at risk. Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic are not affected. A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We know how frustrating and upsetting this will be to people affected and we sincerely apologize. Some customers affected by this issue might be able to use iPhone and iPad backups to recover photos and presets. If you are affected by this issue, please refer to the information in our forum.

