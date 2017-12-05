Lensrentals And LensProToGo Partnership Announced

Lensrentals and LensProTo Go have announced a new partnership, giving photographers, videographers and filmmakers access to the largest selection of rental gear in the photo and film industry in the U.S., from cameras and lenses to drones and lighting solutions and more. Both companies will continue to operate as usual, but the partnership will allow them to enhance the customer service experience and provide a wider selection of rental gear.

Among the partnership highlights of interest to creatives:

Increased tech and in-store consultation support

Larger, more diverse inventory

A variety of shipping, try-before-you-buy and insurance programs

Increased video knowledge base for Lensrentals

East Coast Lensrentals office

Additionally, Lensrentals has acquired a 100% interest in ATS Rentals.

Visit the Lensrentals website and the LensProToGo website for more information.

Lensrentals and LensProToGo Join Forces to Create Strongest Photo and Video Equipment Rental Company in United States

Partnership Increases Leadership Position in Imaging Rental Market, Offers More Technical Expertise for Consultation, Greater Inventory and an East Coast Office for Lensrentals

Memphis, TN – December 5, 2017 – Lensrentals, the leading online photo, video, drone and lighting equipment rental company, announces a recent strategic partnership with LensProToGo. The combined company will be privately held, with both the Lensrentals and LensProToGo management team taking an active role in its leadership, with both brands continuing to operate with increased resources.

The strategic partnership effectively increases Lensrentals video equipment knowledge base, provides an East coast facility, and allows the company to further its leading position in the photo and video equipment rental market. The two brands have served approximately 300,000 customers since beginning their respective rental businesses, with many of those customers having built long-term customer service relationships over the years. Customers will have access to the largest inventory of equipment for rental in the photo and video industry, and an array of shipping, try-before-you-buy and insurance coverage programs.

“Building an east coast presence with a team that share our values and focus on customer service, is an important goal for Lensrentals. The LensProToGo opportunity allows us to increase our visibility on the east coast of the U.S., and continue to offer a more specialized consultative approach to photography and video gear rental,” said Drew Cicala, co-owner, Lensrentals. “We’ve long admired the LensProToGo team, share many similarities in our businesses, and overall approach to helping customers achieve exceptional results. LensProToGo team’s video market expertise blends well with our own, will greatly contribute toward expanding our product offerings and knowledge base for customers to draw upon,” Cicala continued.

“We’ve known the Lensrentals team for many years, and by agreeing to blend our operations we can maintain our company ethos and ‘service-first’ approach to customers,” said Paul Friedman, chief executive officer, LensProToGo. “On a day-to- day basis, our customers will now be able to access cameras, lenses, lighting, drones and more in the largest rental inventory of photo and video equipment in the country. We’ll also continue to spend as much time on the phone and email as our customers need. We enjoy our customers and the relationships we’ve formed, and look forward to expanding those relationships even further.”

In the long-term, Lensrentals will be able to better serve customers who vary in their needs and wants. From those customers that know what they’re looking for, to those needing a little advice or perspective on equipment, or that may want a more consultative relationship, to fully understand all elements of the equipment.

The continued growth of Lensrentals and LensProToGo, allows both brands to better serve the largest customer base, with the newest and widest range of creative solutions, from experts with the deepest knowledge base in the industry. With the largest rental inventory of photo and video equipment in the country, the company is at the forefront of what creatives need, in order to create outstanding photography, film, video game, and other digital content.

Lensrentals and LensProToGo both posted open letters to customers and team members alike on their respective blogs, providing additional evidence of the similarities the companies share. The letter from Roger Cicala, Lensrentals founder, can be found here , and Paul Freidman’s letter here .

The strategic partnership agreement was closed December 1st 2017, having been approved by both companies.

In a previously unannounced and separate agreement in late September, Lensrentals agreed to acquire a 100% interest in ATS Rentals.

About LensRentals

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Memphis, TN with additional facilities in Tennessee and Massachusetts, Lensrentals provides photography, video and lighting equipment for lease from the largest inventory of equipment in the United States, shipped to customers throughout the 50 states. Lensrentals provides services to hundreds of thousands of photographers annually, maintaining the values of its founder; share the best available equipment, at its optimum quality and educate its users to make sure they can achieve their goals as a professional, amateur and video or photography enthusiast. The company maintains the highest quality of available equipment with the lowest equipment failure rate in the industry.