Lexar Introduces New Multi-Card Readers

Lexar’s two new card readers: The Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 Reader (top) and Compact Multi-Card 2-in-1 Reader

Lexar has introduced two new multi-card readers—the Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader and the Lexar Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader, for $29 and $19, respectively. Both will be available later this month.

Lexar says the Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader supports SD, microSD and CompactFlash cards, with transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s for SD and microSD UHS-II cards, and up to 160MB/s for CompactFlash cards. It’s backwards compatible with SD and microSD UHS-I cards (up to 170MB/s), and it comes with a USB 3.1 Type C-to-Type A cable.

Lexar says the Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader is designed for quick multi-card photo and video transfers, supports SD and microSD UHS-II cards. It can simultaneously transfer files from SD and microSD slots to computer. It’s also backwards compatible with SD and microSD UHS-I cards (up to 170MB/s) and is compatible with USB 3.1 and 2.0 ports.

For more information, see the press release below, or on Lexar’s website:

[[ press release ]]

Lexar Announces New Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 Reader

Key Messages:

Supports SD™, microSD™ and CompactFlash® cards

Transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s for SD™ and microSD™ UHS-II cards, and up to 160MB/s for CompactFlash® cards

Extremely versatile multi-card reader with speedy file transfers

Backwards compatible with SD™ and microSD™ UHS-I cards (up to 170MB/s) 1

Includes a USB 3.1 Type C-to-Type A cable

San Jose, USA, April 28, 2020 – Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the Lexar® Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader. Designed to meet the advanced needs of photo and video professionals looking to streamline their workflow, this highly versatile reader offers a convenient way to quickly transfer files between multiple cards and your PC with no need for an additional power source.

Leveraging USB 3.1 technology to deliver high-speed file transfers of up to 312MB/s for SD™ and microSD™, plus up to 160MB/s for CompactFlash® cards, this reader supplies an ample amount of speed for transfers from your home work station or on the go.

“The Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 Reader is designed to fulfill the needs of our customers to use at home or wherever their workday takes them. The 3-in-1 Reader supports the three most commonly used memory cards which makes it extremely versatile, and it comes with a USB 3.1 cable to help speed up the workflow.” said Joel Boquiren, Senior Director, Global Marketing.

The Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader is available this month at an MSRP of $29.99

[[ press release ]]

Lexar Announces New Compact Multi-Card 2-in-1 Reader

Key Messages:

Supports SD™/ microSD™ UHS-II cards

Simultaneously transfer files from SD™ and microSD™ slots to computer

Perfect for high-speed on-the-go file transfer

Backwards compatible with SD™ and microSD™ UHS-I cards (up to 170MB/s) 1

Compatible with USB 3.1 and 2.0 ports

San Jose, USA, April 28, 2020 – Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the Lexar® Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader. Designed for quick multi-card photo and video transfers, this card is a must have for those looking to save time with concurrent and card-to-card file transfers.

The Lexar Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader works with SD™ and microSD™ cards, while leveraging USB 3.1 technology to deliver high-speed file transfers from card to computer. With speeds of up to 312MB/s (reads up to 5 times faster than USB 2.0) 1, you can significantly improve your workflow and maximize your bandwidth.

The Lexar Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader is available this month at an MSRP of $19.99