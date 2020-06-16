Libec’s Versatile Accessories For Photographers And Content Creators

Libec has been producing a variety of accessories in the camera and video worlds for quite a while. The company recently refreshed several product lines. Here are some of the new models:

Libec Monopod and Monopod Kit

The new TH-M series monopod is available in two configurations—Libec TH-M Professional Video Monopod, specifically designed for free-stand operations, and the Libec TH-M KIT, which also comes with the TH-X H dual-base video head and a bowl clamp, compatible with 65mm tripods.

Highlighted features of the TH-M Hands-Free Monopod include:

Free-standing design and operation, for a variety of shooting modes

An upgraded head attachment, which is compatible with heads that designed with a 1/4” or 3/8” screw hole

Legs are designed to allow you to fold them quickly and easily

Includes a Perfect-Lock feature, plus an innovative Step Lock/Release Foot Pedal and lockable Ball Joint

Built-in lubricated ball joint system for smooth panoramic shots

Comes with numeric height indicators and flip locks useful when adjusting height





Introducing Libec’s New TH-M HANDS-FREE MONOPOD from LTV – Libec TV on Vimeo.

Featured highlights for the Dual Base Video Head include:

Flat-base design for monopods, sliders, skater dollies and gear equipped with a 3/8” screw

65mm ball design for 65mm bowl tripods

Supports many of today’s cameras with a payload of 9lbs (4.0 kg)

Comes with a built-in counterbalance

Dual pan-handle rosettes for additional pan handle or support arm

Equipped with a bubble level for easy head leveling

Industry standard sliding plate compatible with Sachtler & Manfrotto heads

Snap on/off sliding plate for easy camera balance adjustments

Plate slides +/-30mm / 1.2” front to rear and includes a 1/4″ screw

Libec 650EX Entry-level Tripod

The Libec 650 Series is an entry-level tripod, but it’s ideal for many type of work, including many video shoots with small-sized camcorders, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. And it comes with a travel bag. Features include:

Sliding Plate Range for Camera Balance: Users will find it easy to balance their camera more quickly.

Users will find it easy to balance their camera more quickly. Industry Standard Sliding Plate: The sliding plate is compatible with select Manfrotto and Sachtler tripods, allowing users to quickly swap between a wide range of camera supports.

The sliding plate is compatible with select Manfrotto and Sachtler tripods, allowing users to quickly swap between a wide range of camera supports. One-touch Flip Locks: Designed with efficient one-touch flip locks, users can quickly adjust and set their tripod’s height between shots and when necessary.

Designed with efficient one-touch flip locks, users can quickly adjust and set their tripod’s height between shots and when necessary. Rubber Foot Pads with Metal Spikes : This designed is great for most indoor video shoots. When shooting outdoors, the tripod can be firmly planted on the ground by twisting the footpads and exposing the conveniently hidden metal spikes.

: This designed is great for most indoor video shoots. When shooting outdoors, the tripod can be firmly planted on the ground by twisting the footpads and exposing the conveniently hidden metal spikes. Transport Lock: During transportation, the 650EX tripod legs can be locked into place thanks to the equipped transport lock.

Libec Broadcast CamBag 30

Libec’s new Broadcast CamBag 30 is a stylish but rugged bag with plenty of internal storage space, large-capacity, a wide zipper range, for quick easy access, thick protective padding and a stain-resistant fabric base. Its zipper system helps gives you quick access to all your gears stored in the storage space. It also provides great visibility and flexibility. Plus, the thick padding protects your cameras, lighting gear and other accessories just as the stain-resistant fabric base protects the material fo the bag itself.

The main features of the Broadcast CamBag 30 include:

Side Pockets with a Large Capacity: The side pockets utilize two large, side pockets to store all your camera gear—one of the side pockets is designed to hold larger accessories, the other side pocket is conveniently divided into smaller storage spaces for smaller accessories.

Adjustable Camera Strap: The CamBag 30 is equipped with a sturdy and adjustable camera strap to minimize camera movement, which lets you firmly and comfortably hold the camera in place for worry-free portability.

Padded Shoulder Strap: The bag also includes a comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap, as well.

Libec T150F Heavy-duty Aluminum Tripod Legs

Libec has also introduced its new heavy-duty flat-base tripod, designed for 150mm flat base heads. Using 4 bolts, users can easily attach a flat base head. For convenience, the T150F is equipped with bubble level. As part of the QD Series, the T150F grants high stability, especially when supporting a heavy camera setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Libec TH-M Professional Video Monopod and the Libec TH-M KIT will retail, respectively, for $200 (list price) and $340 (list price). The 650EX Tripod System will cost $240 (list price). And the Libec Broadcast CamBag 30 will sell for $230 (list price). The T150 F will run $2,400 (list price) All the Libec product mentioned should be available this summer.

For more information, see the press releases below or go to the Libec website.

[[ press release ]]

The Libec TH-M Series Professional Video Monopod and TH-M Series Professional Video Monopod Kit

Here are the featured highlights of the TH-M Hands-Free Monopod:

Video monopod designed with free-stand operation and a variety of shooting modes

Upgraded head attachment compatible with heads that are designed with a 1/4” or 3/8” screw hole

Perfect Lock Feature with innovative Step Lock/Release Foot Pedal and lockable Ball Joint

Instantly switch from shooting mode to a locked vertical position

Convenient click indicates when TH-M is released or locked into vertical position

Built-in lubricated ball joint system for smooth panoramic shots

Numeric height indicators and flip locks for preferred height adjustments

User-friendly folding legs for swift setups and compact travel

Robust aluminum material, yet lightweight for easy travel and transportation

Dual size designed carrying bag for run-and-gun operation and easy storage

And here are some of the featured highlights for the Dual Base Video Head:

Flat base design for monopods, sliders, skater dollies, and gear equipped with a 3/8” screw

65mm ball design for 65mm bowl tripods

Supports many of today’s cameras with a payload of 9lbs (4.0 kg)

Built-in counterbalance for precise camera balance and tilt movements

Dual pan handle rosettes for additional pan handle or support arm

Equipped with a bubble level for easy head leveling

Amazingly lightweight at 1kg/2.2lb including the pan handle.

Industry standard sliding plate compatible with Sachtler & Manfrotto heads

Snap on/off sliding plate for easy camera balance adjustments

Plate slides +/-30mm / 1.2” front to rear and includes a 1/4″ scre

OVERVIEW

The TH-M is the successor of the HFMP monopod. While keeping its great free-stand ability from the previous model, the TH-M is an enhanced version with greater usability, expanded operability, and easy maintainability.

The new Perfect Lock feature is a new structure on TH-M, making the maneuvering of the head on the monopod easier than ever.

TH-M Upgraded Features from Former HFMP

Perfect Lock Feature

When users lock the bottom part of the monopod by stepping on the foot pedal, the ball joint will be locked as well. The pan movement of the head on the monopod is smoother than ever, allowing the users to control the camera’s manual focus while panning at the same time when shooting.

Upgraded Head Attachment

The former HFMP monopod can only support equipment with a 3/8″ screw hole. However, the new TH-M’s head attachment is equipped with both a 1/4″ screw hole and a 3/8″ screw hole. On the top cover of the TH-M monopod, the 1/4″ screw is covered by a storable 3/8″ screw socket, allowing both kinds of equipment to be attached.

Easy to Maintain

The free-stand’s base has been redesigned allowing users to easily remove dirt when necessary.

Additional advanced features include:

Hands-Free Monopod: An exceptional mini tripod structure with increased stability allows the monopod to stand on its own with a wide range of cameras, allowing you to multi-task and make equipment adjustments in between shots, without the need to lay the monopod on the floor or lean it against the wall.

*Please note, to avoid accidents do not leave the monopod unattended at any time.

Step Lock/Release Foot Pedal: With a single step, a unique foot pedal with a smart lock/release feature allows the monopod to switch its function from a shooting mode to a secure locked vertical position. In a field that requires users to shoot and move frequently, this unique function saves lots of time, enhances mobility, and increases productivity by helping camera operators effortlessly exchange camera accessories and gain advantage over the competition.

Smooth Panoramic Rotation: A special built-in lubricated ball joint system, designed to prevent dust and debris from entering, offers smooth quality movements.

Quick adjustments for your Preferred Height: A sleek design with numeric indicators for your preferred height settings, improving the usability when it is necessary to frequently adjust height settings.

Speedy Open / Close functions: Designed for swift setups and compact travel, these user-friendly folding legs can be easily opened and closed with a push of a button.

Pan Tilt Head with Dual Head Structure (Only for TH-M KIT): Unlike other photo/video heads included with monopod kits, this head has tilt and pan functions, and has a dual head structure (flat base/65mm bowl), making the head compatible with 65mm bowl/flat base tripods, monopods, sliders, skater dollies, and other equipment with 3/8 inch screws.

*Bowl clamp included

Industry Standard sliding plates compatible with Manfrotto, Sachtler heads (Only for TH-M KIT): This one touch on/off sliding plate is compatible with Manfrotto and Sachtler heads, enabling quick equipment swaps without the need to change sliding plates onsite.

Dual-size carrying bag Included: The TH-M includes a dual-size travel bag to store and carry the monopod with or without the head. The bag’s internal protection pads are designed to protect the monopod’s head.

TH-M – Video Monopod Specifications

Payload: 17.6 lbs.

17.6 lbs. Weight: 4.0 lbs.

4.0 lbs. Height : 29.1 to 69.3″

: 29.1 to 69.3″ Section : 2 STAGE

: 2 STAGE Leg Lock Type : Lock / Release Levers

: Lock / Release Levers Head attachment screw : 1/4” screw, 3/8” screw

: 1/4” screw, 3/8” screw Construction Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Pipe Diameters (upper/mid/low): 34.0mm / 29.5mm / 25.0mm

34.0mm / 29.5mm / 25.0mm Monopod Case: Included

TH-M KIT – Video monopod with video head Specifications

Payload: 9.0 lbs.（C.G. 55mm）

9.0 lbs.（C.G. 55mm） Tilt angle: +90° / -80°

+90° / -80° Dual Pan Function Design : Pan function on head

: Pan function on head Temperature range : -20°C to +60°C / -4°F to +140°F

: -20°C to +60°C / -4°F to +140°F Weight: 5.9lb

5.9lb Height: 34.4 to 74.6″

34.4 to 74.6″ Section : 2 STAGE

: 2 STAGE Leg Lock Type : Lock / Release Levers

: Lock / Release Levers Head attachment screw : 1/4” screw, 3/8” screw

: 1/4” screw, 3/8” screw Camera plate: Sliding plate – Compatible with Manfrotto and Sachtler heads

Sliding plate – Compatible with Manfrotto and Sachtler heads Construction Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Pipe Diameters (upper/mid/low): 34.0mm/29.5mm/25.0mm

34.0mm/29.5mm/25.0mm Monopod Case Included

[[ press release ]]

Libec 650EX Entry-level Tripod

Entry-level

650EX: Successor of TH-650HD with payload of 3kg / 6.5lb.

OVERVIEW

The Libec entry level 650 Series, ideal for video shoots with small sized camcorders, DSLRs, and Mirrorless cameras, is back! While features have been greatly enhanced for today’s users, the new 650EX is a great value tripod system that offers users a wide range of features and benefits at a low cost.

Features of 650EX

Sliding Plate Range for Camera Balance

The 650EX is equipped with a sliding plate range that allows users to balance their camera even quicker, a key improvement from the previous model’s fixed quick shoe.

Industry Standard Sliding Plate

The included sliding plate is compatible with select Manfrotto and Sachtler tripods, allowing users to quickly swap between a wide range of camera supports

One-touch Flip Locks

Designed with efficient one-touch flip locks, users can quickly adjust and set their tripod’s height between shots and when necessary.

Rubber Foot Pads with Metal Spikes

Designed with quality rubber footpads for most indoor video shoots. When shooting outdoors, the tripod can be firmly planted on the ground by twisting the footpads and exposing the conveniently hidden metal spikes.

Transport Lock

During transportation, the 650EX tripod legs can be locked into place thanks to the equipped transport lock.

Travel Bag Included

The travel bag’s hand straps are comfortable and long enough to be used as a shoulder strap, making transportation a walk in the park.

Specification For The 650EX

Payload : 6.5 lbs.

: 6.5 lbs. Counterbalance : FIX

: FIX Drag mode: FIX

FIX Tilt Angle: +90°/-70°

+90°/-70° Temperature Range: -4°F to +140°F

-4°F to +140°F Bubble Level: Non illuminated

Non illuminated Camera Plate: Sliding plate — Compatible with Manfrotto and Sachtler heads

Sliding plate — Compatible with Manfrotto and Sachtler heads Sliding Range: +/-30mm / 1.2″

+/-30mm / 1.2″ Plate Attachment : 1/4″ screw with video pin

: 1/4″ screw with video pin Spare Screw: None

None Weight: 6.9lb

6.9lb Height: 27.5 to 59.0″

27.5 to 59.0″ Ball Diameter: 65mm

65mm Section:2STAGE

[[ press release ]]

Libec T150F

T150F: Aluminum tripod for 150mm flat base heads

OVERVIEW

The T150F is Libec’s new flat base tripod designed for 150mm flat base heads. Using 4 bolts, users can easily attach a flat base head. For convenience, the T150F is equipped with bubble level. As part of the QD Series, the T150F grants high stability, especially when supporting a heavy camera setup.

SPECIFICATION for the T150F

Pipe material : Aluminum

: Aluminum Payload: 220.5 lbs.

220.5 lbs. Weight: 17.9 lbs.

17.9 lbs. Height: 23 to 64″

23 to 64″ Ball diameter : Flat

: Flat Section: 2STAGE

[[ press release ]]

Libec Broadcast CamBag 3

OVERVIEW

It is not every day you come across a camera bag that combines style with rugged capabilities. The new Libec Broadcast CamBag 30 offer some really nice user benefits including plenty of internal storage space, side pockets with a large capacity, a wide zipper range for quick easy access, thick protective padding, a stain resistant fabric base, amongst other great features and benefits found below.

Features of Broadcast CamBag 30

Wide Zipper Range for Quick Easy Access

Designed with a wide range zipper opening for increased storage space, great visibility, and easy access to camera and contents. With plenty of internal storage space, a handheld camera can easily be stored or removed. Thick padding safely protects the user’s camera & other possessions.

Side Pockets with a Large Capacity

Designed with two large side pockets to store a variety of camera accessories. While one of the side pockets is designed to hold larger accessories, the other side pocket is conveniently divided into smaller storage spaces for smaller accessories.

Stain Resistant Fabric Base

The Broadcast CamBag 30 base is made with stain resistant material. When lifting the bag off the ground, simply wipe and remove blemishes accordingly.

Adjustable Camera Strap

Equipped with a camera strap to minimize the camera’s movement and firmly holding the camera into place, allowing users to safely transport the camera with a peace of mind.

Padded Shoulder Strap

Comfortable adjustable shoulder strap included.

Technical Specs For Broadcast CamBag 30: