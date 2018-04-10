Light & Motion Brings Travel-Friendly Stella Pro Lighting Kits To NAB 2018

Light & Motion brings to the 2018 NAB Show a diverse selection of its innovative and travel-friendly Stella Lighting Kits. Designed to provide power and portability for professional videographers and broadcasters, the three kits—Stella Pro Interview Kit, Stella Pro Combo Kit, and Stella Pro Expedition Kit—promise to support filming for professional interviews, broadcast news, and expedition video projects.

The Stella Pro Interview Kit was put together in collaboration with Barry Andersson. The award-winning cinematographer and esteemed author of the “DSLR Filmmaker’s Handbook” has been using the kit for commercial and documentary interview projects. The Stella Pro Combo Kit allows mobile production teams to create photo and video content wherever the location through a quick 3-point lighting setup. The Stella Pro Expedition Kit is likewise a fast setup, cinema-quality professional lighting system designed even for the most challenging off-the-grid locations.

Light & Motion Rolls Out Powerful, Travel-friendly Stella Lighting Kits for Professionals at NAB Show

April 9, 2018 – Las Vegas, CA – Light & Motion, renowned for the innovative Stella Pro Lights built in California, will be at NAB Show 2018 displaying a diverse selection of travel-ready kits designed to push the boundaries of power and portability for professionals (Booth #6643).

Light & Motion announces the release of three new compact, powerful, and rugged, travel-friendly professional kits. Combining features of the most powerful Stella Pro single point LEDs, each kit is designed to support capture of high quality content for professional interviews, broadcast news, and expeditionary adventurers. Powerful enough for use in the studio and perfect for on location “Live Shots” in direct sun or in the most challenging weather, the Stella Pro Travel Case Kit series provides more production value to broadcast professionals than any other kit in the industry.

Stella Pro Interview Kit by Barry Andersson

In collaboration with award-winning cinematographer Barry Andersson, Light & Motion will offer a kit that the esteemed author of the “DSLR Filmmaker’s Handbook” has been using for commercial and documentary interview work across the country. The Stella Pro Interview Kit provides battery-operated freedom in a studio-output lighting package that travels in a carry-on case.

“I don’t have time to waste on location – I want equipment that sets up fast out of the case so I can spend time on the creative side working with the talent to get the shot – not needing to run cords and cables lets me work fast and efficiently.” -Barry Andersson

The Interview Kit includes: 2 Stella Pro 8000 RF Lights, 1 Stella Pro 5000 RF light, wireless remote, an array of compact portable modifiers, mounts, and power options packed into a travel-friendly hard-case roller. Total Kit Weight: 27.70lb

Stella Pro Combo Kit

Designed for mobile production teams that shoot in a variety of constantly changing environments, the combo kit allows crews to create high-quality photo and video content from any location with a total 3-point lighting setup time measured in seconds, not minutes. Featuring the powerful Stella Pro 10,000c corded light (D-TAP or Mains) combined with the untethered duo of the Stella Pro 8000 RF and fully waterproof Stella Pro 5000 RF, the compact kit includes a collection of light modifiers commonly requested by broadcast news crews and documentary filmmakers.

The Stella Pro Combo Kit includes: 1 Stella Pro 5000 RF light, 1 Stella Pro 8000 RF Light, 1 Stella Pro 10,000c, wireless remote, an array of compact portable modifiers, mounts, and power options packed into a travel-friendly hard-case roller. Total Kit Weight: 27.18lb

Stella Pro Expedition Kit

The Stella Pro Expedition Kit provides professional cinema-quality lighting that sets up fast and travels the world. From location sets to off-the-grid adventures, the Expedition Kit includes 3 Stella Pro 5000 RF lights – the only high-powered battery operated lights to boast an impressive IP68 waterproof rating certified to 100 meters depth! Proven in the most challenging shooting conditions on the planet, the cord-free Stella Pro 5000 platform is endorsed by adventure crews such as Red Bull Media House and Red Apple Productions (Whale Wars) for its unmatched reliability and quick setup. Simply, the Stella Pro Expedition Kit provides professionals an unmatched 3-point lighting package that knows no limits.

The Stella Pro 5000 Expedition Kit includes: 3 Stella Pro 5000 RF Lights, wireless remote, an array of compact portable modifiers, mounts, and power options that all pack into a travel-friendly hard case roller. Total Kit Weight: 27.32lb

Light & Motion’s travel-friendly Stella case kits redefine professional 3-point lighting with an unprecedented mix of on location power and portability. All three kits will be available to ship May 1 from Stella dealers in both U.S. and International markets.

Stella Pro Lights Feature: