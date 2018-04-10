Litepanels Gemini Firmware Update Adds Customizable Effects

See the press release below.
Litepanels Announces New Gemini Firmware
Don’t miss out – this week we are launching a firmware update for the Litepanels Gemini, the industry’s most accurate and versatile soft panel. The new firmware includes a unique Lighting Effects Mode for adding the following fully customizable effects:
- TV Stimulation
- Hue Burst
- Paparazzi
- Strobe
- Fire
- Squares
- Fireworks
- Emergency Lights
- Pulse
- Party Lights
Users have the ability to control rate, color, depth, and other factors to craft a unique look. Furthermore, the effects can be saved to presets for easy recall and the presets can be saved to a USB drive for easy porting to other lights.
Gemini Effect BTS
Litepanels takes you Behind the scenes with DP Antonio Riestra ASC ACK using the new Lighting effects mode in the Gemini 2×1. All the effects are customizable and can be changed to meet the needs of the shot unlocking a whole new level of control of lighting effects.