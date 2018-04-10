Litepanels Gemini Firmware Update Adds Customizable Effects

Here’s some great news for Litepanels users! the company has recently released a firmware update for the versatile Litepanels Gemini soft panel. This update is highlighted by a collection of fully customizable effects under the Lighting Effects Mode. Users can control the rate, color, depth and other elements to achieve the precise lighting effect they need. These settings can also be saved as presets to a USB drive for quick and easy importing to other lights.

See the press release below.

Litepanels Announces New Gemini Firmware

Don’t miss out – this week we are launching a firmware update for the Litepanels Gemini, the industry’s most accurate and versatile soft panel. The new firmware includes a unique Lighting Effects Mode for adding the following fully customizable effects:

TV Stimulation

Hue Burst

Paparazzi

Strobe

Fire

Squares

Fireworks

Emergency Lights

Pulse

Party Lights

Users have the ability to control rate, color, depth, and other factors to craft a unique look. Furthermore, the effects can be saved to presets for easy recall and the presets can be saved to a USB drive for easy porting to other lights.

Litepanels takes you Behind the scenes with DP Antonio Riestra ASC ACK using the new Lighting effects mode in the Gemini 2×1. All the effects are customizable and can be changed to meet the needs of the shot unlocking a whole new level of control of lighting effects.

