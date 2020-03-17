Madavor Media Buys Camera Review Website Imaging Resource

Today, Madavor Media, LLC announced that it has acquired Imaging Resource, one of the most popular and trusted websites for camera and photography equipment reviews on the web. The company, which also owns Outdoor Photographer, Digital Photo Pro, Digital Photo and HDVideoPro, says the new acquisition will operate under its existing brand, and founder Dave Etchells will maintain an ongoing presence within the company as editor emeritus.

“We’re excited to welcome the engaged consumer base and advertisers that trust Imaging Resource,” said Madavor Chief Operating Officer Courtney Whitaker. “We believe the website’s in-depth expertise on cameras and other products will be a perfect complement to our other photo content.”

“Part of my confidence in transferring the IR brand to Madavor is the level of quality they’ve consistently supported in all of their existing photo publications,” said IR founder Dave Etchells. “I was also struck by the excellent strategic fit between IR and Madavor’s existing respected photo publications and websites.”

For more, see the press release below. You can also subscribe to the free Imaging Resource newsletter.

[[press release:]]

Madavor Media Acquires Imaging Resource

Madavor Media, LLC announced today that it has acquired Imaging Resource, one of the most popular and trusted websites for camera and photography equipment reviews. The 22-year-old website, which has millions of loyal followers, will continue to operate utilizing its experienced staff and contributors.

The acquisition by Madavor will enable Imaging Resource seamlessly to continue its mission to provide the most comprehensive, independent news and reviews in the photography business.

Imaging Resource will operate under its existing brand, and founder Dave Etchells will maintain an ongoing presence within the company as editor emeritus. The camera review website will now join Outdoor Photographer, Digital Photo Pro, Digital Photo and HDVideoPro as part of the photography portfolio at Madavor and will enhance the company’s position as the dominant media company to connect with a wide range of photographers and videographers.

“We’re excited to welcome the engaged consumer base and advertisers that trust Imaging Resource and we believe the website’s in-depth expertise on cameras and other products will be a perfect complement to our other photo content,” said Madavor Chief Operating Officer Courtney Whitaker. “The opportunities for advertisers to achieve their marketing objectives will increase across all of our photo titles as well as some of our other publications such as BirdWatching and Plane & Pilot. We also anticipate the cross-promotion of content will be very beneficial to our readers, especially our newsletter subscribers.”

Imaging Resource was started in 1998 and has provided in-depth coverage, testing and reviews on new technology since that time from its Georgia headquarters. The company will continue to be based in Georgia, giving Madavor Media a new location as part of its nationwide operations.

“Part of my confidence in transferring the IR brand to Madavor is the level of quality they’ve consistently supported in all of their existing photo publications,” Dave Etchells said. “I was also struck by the excellent strategic fit between IR and Madavor’s existing respected photo publications and websites. Their loyal and passionate audiences enjoy timely award-winning content, which tends to be more focused on the art of photography than the gear. This is an element that I’ve always felt was missing from IR, but that we never had the resources to fill.”

About Madavor Media, LLC

Founded in 2004, Madavor Media develops and markets content for consumers who are passionate about their interests and those seeking highly informative editorial that helps them take charge of their well-being and live happier, healthier lives. Through its team of experts, Madavor delivers highly engaging, world-class content that is disseminated and consumed through virtually all channels. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Madavor’s main office acts as the hub for social media, marketing, design and production, operations and information, while its associates throughout the country keep in close contact with its customers and communities of interest.

Contact: Tim Doolan, Social Media & Marketing Manager, (617) 279-0190, email: [email protected]