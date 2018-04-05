MeFOTO Updates RoadTrip Classic Tripod With Italian Leather

Still looking for a versatile and stylish alternative to the usual tripod choices? MeFOTO has recently announced a sleek update to its bestselling RoadTrip Classic Tripod. The RoadTrip Classic Leather Edition boasts of attention to detail with its handcrafted double stitched Italian leather handgrips. This edition comes in Black and Titanium anodized finishes and can be paired with aluminum or carbon fiber legs. The travel-style tripod can also be converted into a full-sized monopod by attaching one of the legs to the center column. While it stands 61.6 inches when fully extended, it also folds into a compact 15.4 inches, making it easy to pack for on-the-go photography.

See press release below.

MeFOTO Adds Italian Leather to its Bestselling RoadTrip Classic Tripod

MeFOTO is proud to announce an update to its bestselling tripod known as the RoadTrip Classic

The MeFOTO RoadTrip Classic Leather Edition features three double stitched Italian leather handgrips. The leather edition is available in Black and Titanium anodized finishes and your choice of aluminum or carbon fiber legs. You can convert the tripod to a full-size monopod by combining one of the legs with the center column. This travel style tripod is only 15.4″ when reverse folded and 61.6″ when fully extended. The aluminum model weighs 3.7 lb (1.6 kg) and the carbon fiber model weighs 3.2 lb (1.4 kg).

The Q1 triple-action ballhead uses an Arca-Swiss style quick release plate and has separate controls for pan lock, drag and friction. Ideal for point & shoot, mirrorless, micro 4/3 and DSLR cameras with larger lenses, the RoadTrip can support up to 17.6 lb. Deluxe carrying case and dust bag included.

Features & Benefits

Italian leather Grips

Three double stitched Italian leather handgrips. One on each leg for ease of use and extra comfort.

Travel Friendly

This little number folds down to a quarter of its extended size, making it small enough to fit in your carry-on, shoulder bag, or backpack.

Also a Monopod

Who says you can’t teach a tripod new tricks? The RoadTrip tripod converts into a monopod. The removable leg and center column combine to make a full-size monopod without tools.

Extendable up to 61.6″

Although compact when folded, the RoadTrip extends over 5 feet tall, giving you the height range you need.

Deluxe Carry Case & Dust Bag

Each MeFOTO comes with its own carrying case and dust bag for transport and protection.

Availability

The MeFOTO Leather Edition is available in Black and Titanium finishes in both Aluminum and Carbon Fiber.