More Photos of the Mass of Canon Gear at the Tokyo Olympics

Earlier today we shared photos of stockpiles of Sony and Nikon photography gear at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and now Canon has released more images from its own Professional Services Center at the Games. If you like pretty pictures of professional Canon cameras and lenses at the ready to capture the various Olympic sporting events, these photos are for you.

Canon’s photo service center for professional photographers is in the Main Press Center at the Olympics in Tokyo. Along with supplying cameras and lenses on loan to help photographers shoot the Games, the center also services Canon equipment.

“At the photo service center, which will operate under the motto of ‘Zero Downtime’ to ensure that photographers don’t miss their chance at capturing decisive moments of this intense competition due to equipment trouble or other such problems, Canon will provide speedy maintenance service, equipment repairs and loaning of replacement equipment so that photographers can always be ready and in the best possible condition,” Canon said in a press announcement.

“The Canon photo service center will provide such equipment as the company’s professional flagship camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III, as well as the EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless cameras and super-telephoto lenses. In addition, elite and highly trained staff will be working on-site to support photographers until the end of the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Games.”