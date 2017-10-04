Mountainsmith Updates TAN Series Bags

Outdoor adventure company Mountainsmith also makes excellent camera bags, and the company has just updated its TAN series of bags, for “Tough as Nails.” Featuring five rugged pieces, the line was designed in collaboration with adventure photographer Chris Burkard, who requires gear that matches the rigors of his backcountry photo shoots . Sold separately, the pieces are built to work together so photographers can customize the packs to meet their needs when traveling and shooting, whether that’s for a day in the field or on longer trips.

Originally introduced last year, the series is built around the Tanuck 40 backpack ($229.95) and Tanack 10 pack ($99.95). Three Mountainsmith Kit Cubes feature a water-resistant design and movable internal dividers, and work together to fit snugly inside the packs: the Kit Cube Large ($69.95); Kit Cube Medium ($59.95); and Kit Cube Small ($49.95). The Kit Cubes can function as their own camera bags, and also can fit in other camera backpacks and bags.

The Tanuck 40 is made of water-resistant Cordura, with a quick-release removable padded waist belt and a rain cover. Dimensions are 23.5” x 15” x 13” (H x W x D), with a weight capacity of up to 50 pounds. Additional features include:

Removable compression straps

Removable top lid clips into shoulder strap-mounted D-rings for chest-mount camera

Side-panel MOLLE-style webbing for accessory attachments

Side compression straps with D-ring attachment points

Interior hydration bladder sleeve

Two side panel pockets

Back-panel laptop compartment

YKK zippers

Also made of water-resistant Cordura, the Tanack 10 is a lighter camera-carry solution. Its quick-release removable padded waist belt is interchangeable with the Tanuck 40, and it can be stowed inside that backpack. It measures 11.75” x 12.25” x 5.5” and holds up to 12 pounds. Additional features include:

Detachable shoulder strap with sliding pad

Detachable interior accessories bag

Delta Compression System load adjustment

Zippered front panel pocket with organization

Removable rain cover

Interior sleeve holds tablets

Two side panel pockets

YKK zippers

Available in Heritage Black, a new color has been added to the line, Barley. Mountainsmith offers a lifetime warranty for their products.

Learn more on the Mountainsmith website.