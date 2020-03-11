NAB 2020 Trade Show Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears

Earlier today, the National Association of Broadcasters confirmed the news that they were canceling the NAB 2020 trade show, which was to be held in Las Vegas, from April 19 through April 22. According to NAB President and CEO, Gordon Smith, the primary reason for shuttering the show was due to coronavirus concerns:

As you know, we have been carefully monitoring coronavirus developments both domestically and globally over the past few weeks. In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.

Smith also noted that “keeping the community safe and healthy is NAB’s highest priority; therefore, we are deferring to the developing consensus from public health authorities on the challenges posed by coronavirus.”

We’ll continue to follow any future developments, including new product announcements. We’ll also let you know about possible alternatives to the canceled trade show. For more news on NAB 2020, click here.