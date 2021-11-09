National Geographic Showcases “50 Greatest Wildlife Photographs”

A new exhibition called “National Geographic: 50 Greatest Wildlife Photographs” is making its way around the country and by the looks of some of the photos from the show (which we’ve included in this story), it should live up to its billing. The exhibition is curated by National Geographic Deputy Photo Editor Kathy Moran and features the best of the best wildlife images from that legendary publication.

The show includes the work of some of National Geographic’s most iconic photographers such as Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. The image at the top of this story showing a crocodile tail at the Zakouma National Park in Chad was captured by Nichols.

Along with spotlighting these incredible wildlife images, “National Geographic: 50 Greatest Wildlife Photographs” is meant to showcase the evolution of nature photography itself including “how innovations such as camera traps, remote imaging, and underwater technology have granted photographers access to wildlife in their natural habitat,” according to ArtfixDaily.

The traveling exhibition is currently on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Wyoming until April 24, 2022.

“A distinctive element of the exhibition is that each photograph on display was taken in a natural environment,” the museum said in a statement. “None of the images were taken in permanent captivity or through the use of baiting techniques. After viewing these spectacular photographs, visitors will be compelled to take action to protect these animals and join National Geographic in its endeavor to achieve a planet in balance.”

“For 115 years, National Geographic has pioneered and championed the art of wildlife photography, and captivated generations of engaged audiences with a steady stream of extraordinary images of animals in nature,” National Geographic said.

“From the very first such image to appear – a reindeer in 1903 – National Geographic Society’s publications have broken new ground and push the bar higher again and again, establishing an unmatched legacy of artistic, scientific, and technical achievement.”

You can find out more about the show on National Geographic’s website.

Via Great Reads in Photography