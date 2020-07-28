New Highly Anticipated Sony a7S III Announced

Sony’s new a7S III full-frame mirrorless camera with the FE 16-35 F2.8 GM lens

Today, after five years of waiting, Sony made an important camera announcement, particularly for those looking for a high-performing, video-focused full-frame mirrorless camera: Sony introduced the new Sony a7S III camera body. This latest generation of the Sony a7S includes some impressive features and functions that content creators have been asking about for some time, and appears to be a versatile, full-frame ILC camera targeted at those who want the highest quality 4K video. Of course, this model isn’t for everyone: It’s not a high-resolution still-photography camera, since it includes a 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor. But for video shooting, there’s plenty of specs and features that will entice many videographers and cinematographers.

The new Sony a7S III camera includes :

A brand new 12.1-megapixel (approx., effective) back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor, which Sony says helps to significantly reduced rolling shutter effect;

A newly developed BIONZ XR image processing engine, which Sony says has eight times more processing power;

A new 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED electronic viewfinder, which has the highest pixel count to date for an EVF;

A fully swiveling touchscreen LCD, which is the first for a full-frame Alpha camera;

An incredibly sensitive ISO range: ISO 80 to ISO 409,600 for video and ISO 40 to ISO 409,600 for still photos;

The ability to shoot 4K up to 120fps as well as Full HD at up to an impressive 240fps;

Additional video recording capabilities, such as 4K 120pi, 10 bit 4:2:2 color depth, all-Intra recording, XAVC HS format with H.265 codec;

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization (IBIS), plus an added Active Mode, which Sony says is to support especially difficult handheld-movie shooting scenarios;

An entirely redesigned menu system for Sony’s touch screen interface and touch operation;

Burst modes with high-speed continuous still-image shooting up to 10 frames per second, for more than 1,000 consecutive uncompressed RAW images with full AF / AE tracking

And new Dual CFexpress Type A card slots, which enable high speed data processing while keeping the compact size.

Sony notes that the camera will provide photographers and videographers with 15+ stops of dynamic range for capturing movies. Plus, it’s the first a7 model that will come with 4K 60p 16-bit RAW video HDMI output, which will be very exciting for movie makers. It also has a Fast Hybrid AF system with 759 point phase-detection AF sensors covering 92% of image sensor.

For those worried about the model heating up, Sony says it developed a new heat dissipating mechanism for the new model. This allows the dual slot relay to shoot over one-hour long 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting.

Additionally, as you might have already guessed from the feature specs on the a7S III, Sony has also introduced a new type of memory card: The CFexpress Type A memory card. It’s a new format, is similar to CFexpress Type B cards, which have been available for a few years, but this card is significantly smaller. These new cards will be available this September for $199 for the 80 GB card (CEA-G80T) and $399 for the 160 GB card (CEA-G160T). Additionally, the card reader (MRW-G2) will sell for $119

For more information, see the press releases below.

Highly Anticipated Sony Alpha 7S III Combines Supreme Imaging Performance with Classic “S” Series Sensitivity

New Alpha 7S III Empowers Creators with 4K 120P[i] Video, 10-bit 4:2:2 Recording, 15+ Stop Dynamic Range[ii], Improved AF Performance and More

Newly developed BIONZ XR ™ image processing engine with eight times more processing power [iii] and a brand new 12.1-megapixel (, effective) back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor, significantly reduced rolling shutter effect [iv]

image processing engine with eight times more processing power and a brand new 12.1-megapixel (, effective) back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor, significantly reduced rolling shutter effect Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO range expandable from 40 – 409,600 [v] , and improved image quality by approximately 1 stop noise reduction iv in the middle and high sensitivity ranges

, and improved image quality by approximately 1 stop noise reduction in the middle and high sensitivity ranges Video recording capabilities include 4K 120pi, 10 bit 4:2:2 color depth, All-Intra recording, XAVC HS format with H.265 codec and more

15+ stop dynamic range for moviesii

4K 60p 16-bit RAW video HDMI output for the first time in the Alpha™ series

Fast Hybrid AF system with 759 point phase-detection [vi] AF sensors covering 92% of image sensor

AF sensors covering 92% of image sensor Enhanced Real-time Eye AF for movie recording [vii] and still image recording

and still image recording New heat dissipating mechanism and dual slot relay recording enables over one-hour long 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting [viii]

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization supports handheld movie shooting, with added Active Mode [ix] to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting

to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting World’s brightest [x] and largestx new 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot () OLED electronic viewfinder

and largestx new 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot () OLED electronic viewfinder Side Opening variable angle LCD screen enhances shooting flexibility

Completely redesigned menu system with touch screen interface and touch operation

High-speed continuous still image shooting at up to 10fps [xi] for more than 1,000 consecutive uncompressed RAW images [xii] with full AF / AE tracking

for more than 1,000 consecutive uncompressed RAW images with full AF / AE tracking Dual CFexpress Type A card slots that enable high speed data processing while keeping the compact size

SAN DIEGO – July 28, 2020 –Today, Sony Electronics Inc. announced the long-awaited addition to its acclaimed Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series⁠ — the Alpha 7S III (model ILCE-7SM3).

Featuring a brand new 12.1MP (approx., effective) back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic rangeii, a host of impressive video recording capabilities including 4K 120pi and 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth, a new heat dissipating mechanism, dual slot relay recording enabling over one-hour of 4K 60p movie shootingviii, a new autofocus system, and touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen, the new Alpha 7S III will become the ultimate creative tool for video professionals and all types of hybrid still/video shooters.

“The Alpha 7S III is the ultimate representation of Sony’s passion to solve our customers’ pain points,”, said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “We are always listening to our customers’ feedback, pushing hard to deliver innovation that goes far beyond their expectations. There is no better example than this new camera. Combining classic S series sensitivity with a feature set, performance level and user experience that is simply unmatched in the market today — at any price level — the Alpha 7S III opens up a new world of possibilities for today’s creators.”

The system architecture for the new Alpha 7S III has been completely redesigned to deliver exceptional video and still shooting performance. The new 35mm full-frame 12.1MP (approx., effective) back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor reduces rolling shutter by up to three timesiv and utilizes a variety of advanced light-gathering techniques to ensure high-sensitivity with low noise, allowing users to shoot in low-light situations without needing large-scale lighting setups. In addition to improved image quality, this new image sensor includes a focal plane phase-detection AF system for the first time in an S-series camera. To compliment the new sensor, the Alpha 7S III also includes a new BIONZ XR™ image processing engine that provides up to eight times more processing poweriii, minimizes processing latency, and enables many of the hallmark still and imaging features of the camera. The new system also includes the world’s brightestx and largestx 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED electronic eye-level viewfinder and is the world’s first camerax with dual CFexpress Type A card slots, enabling high-speed data transfer in a compact size.

Professional Video Workflow Solutions

The Alpha 7S III offers in-camera 4K recording up to 120 frames per secondi, 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 color sampling, producing stunning video recording. The new camera offers a more flexible and efficient post-production workflow with a variety of advanced movie recording modes such as All-Intra[xiii] and MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 coding (XAVC HS™)[xiv]. The Alpha 7S III makes it easy to integrate video recordings with other professional camcorders by providing three color gamut settings S-Gamut, S-Gamut3, and S-Gamut3.Cine, allowing users to easily match footage shot on the Alpha 7S III with footage shot on the professional camcorders simplifying multi-camera post-production workflow. In addition to S-Log3 gamma curves, the Alpha 7S III supports an HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) picture profile with minimum post-production. The Alpha 7S III also allows up to 4K 60p 16-bit RAW output[xv] to an external recorder via HDMI Type-A[xvi] connector, offering additional post-production flexibility.

Improved Image Quality

The new CMOS image sensor and BIONZ XR™ image processing engine in the Alpha 7S III delivers legendary S-series sensitivity with significantly enhanced color reproduction and texture renderings for improved overall image quality. The base ISO has been lowered to 80, resulting in a normal range of 80-102,400 (expandable to 80-409,600 for video and 40-409,600 for stills) to provide more flexible ISO plus wide dynamic range with low noise at all settings. It offers improved image quality by approximately 1 stop of noise reductioniv in the middle and high sensitivity ranges.

The colors and textures of foliage, human skin, and more are ideally and consistently reproduced without dependence on light sources. Gradation rendering has also been refined for better looking skin tones and highlight roll-off in portraits. It also improves AWB (Auto White Balance) performance with a new “Visible light + IR Sensor” that helps to achieve more precise white balance under artificial lighting, including fluorescent and LED lights.

Versatile Operability

Advanced Autofocus Performance for Hybrid use

For the first time in an Alpha 7S series camera, the Alpha 7S III offers Fast Hybrid AF by combining phase-detection and contrast-detection AF, giving it the ability to track subjects over a wide area with outstanding speed, precision and smoothness, even when using a narrow depth of field. Fine focus expression is possible with Sony’s E-mount lenses.

For environments with a lot of movement, Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF are available to maintain constant focus on the intended subject. Sony’s advanced Real-time Eye AF improves detection performance by 30% over the previous systemiii, thanks to the new image processing engine. It ensures accurate, reliable detection, even when the subject’s face looks away. Real-time Tracking is initiated simply by touching the subject on the screen. Real-time Eye AF is automatically initiated when an eye is detected.

Flexible Autofocus Settings for Movie Shooting

Based on customer feedback, the camera includes several AF features for professional users including AF Transition Speed in seven settings, to easily create rack-focus transitions, and five AF Subject Shift Sensitivity settings, which allows the user to customize how easily AF will switch or stay with the locked-on subject. Touch Tracking allows user to not only initiate Real-time Tracking, but also compose and shoot while using a gimbal or while shooting solo. It’s now possible to Touch Focus during manual focus mode on the LCD screen or remotely from the Imaging Edge Mobile application[xvii].

New Heat-dissipating Structure

The Alpha 7S III’s design has been updated to ensure effective heat dissipation and minimizes overheating — even during extended continuous recording sessions at 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video lasting an hour or moreviii. A newly developed unique heat dissipating structure keeps the image sensor and image processing engine temperatures within their normal operating ranges, preventing overheating while maintaining compact body dimensions. The new heat-dissipating structure requires no fan or cabinet vents allowing Alpha 7S III to maintain dust and moisture resistance[xviii].

Movie Assist Functions

For video on-the-go, the Alpha 7S III is the first Alpha series camera to include Active Modeix with 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting. It is also the first Alpha series E-mount body to feature a side-opening vari-angle rear screen, perfect for gimbal-mounted shots, complicated angles, handheld operation and more. The screen rotates sideways, up and down, and features a 3.0 type 1.44 million-dot (approx.) touch panel LCD monitor, for optimal visibility even in bright outdoor environments.

In addition, the Alpha 7S III provides a selection of new Creative Look with 10 presets that can be used for both photo and video shoots, making it easy to create interesting moods right in the camera to be used as is or customized by the user.

A digital audio interface has been added to the camera’s Multi Interface (MI) Shoe for clearer audio recordings from a compatible Sony external microphone. Used with Sony’s XLR-K3M XLR Adaptor Kit, the Alpha 7S III provides 4-channel 24-bit digital audio recording capability in an Alpha series camera for the first time. Like other MI shoe accessories, no cables or batteries are required, providing unrestrained freedom for Alpha system moviemaking.

Additional movie assist functions include a redesigned monitor display with a bold, clearly visible red frame that makes it clear when recording is in progress even when mounted on a rig or gimbal, custom zoom settings, adjustable white balance while recording, display rotation, interval recording, still extraction from movies and more.

Outstanding Still Image Photography

The Alpha 7S III includes a fast Hybrid AF system with 759 phase-detection AF points covering 92% of the image sensor. The camera can also achieve high AF precision to accurately and reliably focus in light down to EV-6[xix], where subjects are difficult to see clearly even with the naked eye. Users can continuously shoot more than 1,000 uncompressed RAWxii images at up to 10fps, or up to 8fps in live view mode, with either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

The Alpha 7S III also includes the world’s firstx 9.44 million-dot (approx.), 0.64 type Quad-XGA electronic viewfinder with a high-definition OLED display and refined. The Alpha 7S III viewfinder offers a 0.90x viewfinder magnification[xx], 41° diagonal field of view, 25mm high eyepoint for clear, low-distortion corner to corner viewing. It is also dust, fog and moisture resistantxviii, extremely responsive, and has switchable modes for different subject types. Every aspect of the Alpha 7S III viewfinder has been designed and refined for a professional workflow.

For the first time in one of Sony’s digital cameras, the Alpha 7S III includes HEIF (High Efficiency Image File Format) allowing for smooth 10-bit gradations and advanced compression technology to maintain image quality while significantly reducing file size and saving storage space. HEIF stills shot in this mode can be played back on a compatible Sony HDR (HLG) TV via a direct HDMI Type-A connection from the Alpha 7S III, delivering true-to-life dynamic range[xxi].

Versatile Design Made for the Pros

CFexpress Type A for High-speed Data Transfer

In another world’s firstx, the Alpha 7S III features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots which also support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, enabling high write-and-read speeds while keeping the camera body compact in size. CFexpress Type A cards are ideally suited to high-speed continuous RAW still image shooting as well as 4K 120pi movie recording at high bit rates[xxii], providing next-generation write speeds that can quickly clear the buffers of cameras that generate high volumes of still image and movie data. High-speed data transfer to a PC is possible at about 1.7 times faster[xxiii] than that of SD card. The dual slots can be set to relay mode for extended continuous recording of even the highest bit rate data as well as simultaneous recording and sort by format type recording.

Revised Menu System with Enhanced Touch Screen

The Alpha 7S III also features a revised menu structure for easier navigation and touch-responsive menu operation for faster, more intuitive control. For creators who shoot both stills and movies, separate settings can now be stored for stills and movie shooting for quick transition between the two.

High Reliability Gives Creators New Freedom

Professional users need more than just refined features and performance. They also need the reliability and durability demanded of any professional tool. The Alpha 7S III features a redesigned grip for greater comfort and a secure hold, an improved dust removal feature, plus dust and moisture resistance xviii that maximizes reliability in challenging environments. It includes a durable, reliable HDMI Type-A connector, and is the first Alpha series camera to support USB PD (Power Delivery), allowing higher power to be supplied from an external source so that users can continue to record for extended periods with minimal internal battery usage.

Advanced Connectivity for Professional Working Environments

The Alpha 7S III has been designed and configured to support photo and video journalists and sports shooters who need to deliver stills or movies as quickly as possible with several advanced connectivity options. The camera supports 5GHz[xxiv]/2.4GHz wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11ac) and offers MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) to improve communication quality by using multiple antennas, doubling in speed when compared to the Alpha7R IV. It also carries new USB tethering support[xxv]. When connected to a 5G (5th generation technology standard for cellular networks) compatible device via USB cable, it is possible to use 5G network for fast and stable FTP file transfer[xxvi]. USB to high-speed wired LAN connectivity[xxvii] also offers stable and fast FTP transfer for both movies and stills. A USB Type-C™ connector that supports fast SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps (USB 3.2) data transfer is provided, enabling high-speed PC Remote (tethered) data transfer available for smooth handling of large image files.

Pricing and Availability

The new Alpha 7S III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will be available in September 2020 for approximately $3,499.99. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

[i] 10% of view cropped

[ii] S-Log3 movies, Sony internal tests

[iii] When compared to the BIONZ X™ image processor

[iv] When compared to Alpha7S II

[v] 40 to 409,600 for stills and 80 to 409,600 for movies. Sony test conditions

[vi] When shooting full-frame still images. The number of AF points used depends on the shooting mode.

[vii] This function does not track animal eyes

[viii] Sony test conditions. XAVC S-I 10-bit 4:2:2, 25 deg C (ambient, camera when recording started), Auto Power Off Temperature: High. The value will vary depending on the shooting conditions. Movie shooting past an hour will continue until battery ends.

[ix] In active mode, the shooting angle of view is slightly narrowed. If the focal length is 200 mm or more, it is recommended to set to standard

[x] As of July 2020, Sony survey. Among full-frame mirrorless cameras

[xi] Up to 10fps in continuous “Hi+” mode, and up to 8fps in continuous “Hi” mode Maximum fps will depend on camera settings

[xii] Requires CFexpress Type A memory card

[xiii] When XAVC S-I 4K or HD is selected via the file format menu

[xiv] Requires compatible memory card

[xv] Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder support planned. As of July 2020

[xvi] Sony’s Premium High Speed HDMI Cable DLC-HX10 recommended

[xvii] Imaging Edge Mobile Ver. 7.4 or later required

[xviii] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

[xix] ISO 100 equivalent, F2.0 lens, AF-S mode

[xx] 50mm lens, infinity, -1m-1 diopter

[xxi] Desktop application “HEIF Converter” for displaying and editing HEIF format is planned to launch in September 2020

[xxii] 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, when recording slow motion

[xxiii] Sony test conditions.

[xxiv] 5 GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions

[xxv] Power Delivery supported smartphone is required

[xxvi] Does not guarantee connection with all smartphone. FTP file transfer by USB tethering that utilizes 4G network is also possible

[xxvii] A compatible USB-Ethernet adapter is required

Sony Announces World’s First CFexpress Type A Memory Card with High-speed Performance and Tough Durability

Up to 700MB/s[xxvii] write speed and 800MB/s i read speed

read speed Compact design and advanced functionality

Effective heat dissipation design

TOUGH specification construction ensures high durability and dust/water resistance

Supported by File Scan Utility memory diagnostic software and Memory Card File Rescue data recovery software

SAN DIEGO – July 28, 2020 – Today, Sony Electronics Inc. announced a new generation of media — the world’s first[xxvii] CFexpress Type A memory cards, in both 80GB and 160GB, (CEA-G80T and CEA-G160T) as the most recent addition to Sony’s TOUGH specification cards. Delivering high transfer speed, durability and reliability, Sony’s new CFexpress Type A cards offer professional and stress-free performance for photographers and content creators.

High-speed Performance

Both the CEA-G80T (80GB) and CEA-G160T (160GB) use the latest flash memory control technology to achieve write speeds as high as 700MB/si and read speeds as high as 800MB/si, greatly reducing buffer clearing times for efficient, stress-free shooting. The CFexpress Type A cards are ideally suited for high-speed continuous shooting of more than 1,000 uncompressed RAW still images, as well as 4K 120p movie recording at high bit rates with the Slow & Quick Motion function [xxvii]when paired with new Alpha 7S III, which features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots, that also support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, for simultaneous media capture or extended continuous recording of even the highest bit rate data. Compliance with the VPG400 video performance guarantee profile specification ensures stable video recording at 400 MB/s—creating a smooth workflow for professional creators.

Effective Heat Dissipation Design

The new CFexpress Type A memory cards are equipped with a heat sink to transfer heat generated by the card to the exterior when transmitting large amounts of data at high speed, using Sony’s original alloy with excellent thermal conductivity. This enables users to record for long periods of time[xxvii] even when recording 4K 120p video internally.

Tough Durability

Keeping up with Sony’s TOUGH specifications, the new CFexpress Type A memory cards feature bending and impact resistance to protect precious data, even when frequently changing cards in the harshest environments. They are up to five times more resistant to drop impact and up to ten times more resistant to bending, compared to CFexpress Type A requirement standards, for outstanding durability. In addition, thanks to a specialized internal structure, they achieve an IPX7 water ingress protection rating and an IP5X dust ingress protection rating (IP57) for enhanced durability.

Reliability

Accidents happen. Sony’s Memory Card File Rescue[xxvii] data recovery software allows users to recover accidently deleted RAW images and 4K video from memory cards. In addition, Sony’s Media Scan Utility[xxvii] media diagnostic software will be updated to support CFexpress Type A cards allowing users to diagnose and receive a warning before the number of read/write cycles approaches the card’s limit.

CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader

Optimized for the new CFexpress Type A memory cards, the CFexpress Type A/SD card reader (MRW-G2) provides SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speed, via its USB Type-C® connector, allowing creators to establish an efficient workflow when dealing with high-resolution images files, 4K video and other types of high-volume data. When combined with a CFexpress Type A card, it allows users to transfer data approximately 2.8 times faster than with conventional media[xxvii]. The MRW-G2 card reader can be used with CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC (UHS-I and UHS-II) memory cards.

Pricing and Availability

CFexpress Type A memory cards and card reader will be available in September 2020. See below for suggested retail pricing:

CEA-G80T/CEA-G160T: $199.99 USD / $399.99 USD

MRW-G2: $119.99 USD

[xxvii] Actual performance may vary and is dependent on environment and usage.

[xxvii] As of July 2020, Sony Survey

[xxvii] 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 color sampling, All Intra recording, when shooting in slow motion.

[xxvii] Depends on camera performance

[xxvii] Does not support data recovery for Content Protected and Game Data files. Not all data may be recoverable.

[xxvii] MRW-G2 CFexpress Type A/SD card reader is required for CFexpress Type A card diagnosis. Diagnosis is not possible with readers from other manufacturers or a direct camera connection.

[xxvii] Sony test conditions. Compared to Sony’s SDXC UHS-II memory card.