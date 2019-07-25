New Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII Comes With Real-Time Tracking And Mic Input

The new 20.1-megapixel Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII advanced point-and-shoot

Although the market for point-and-shoot cameras nearly disappeared a few years after smartphones began shipping with capable cameras, advanced point-and-shoots, sometimes referred to as bridge cameras, have not only survived, but appear to be making a comeback. At the very least, camera manufacturers are continuing to cram features into these small, portable models. Case in point: Today, Sony has announced the new 20.1-megapixel Sony DSC-RX100 VII, the seventh RX100-series model for the camera maker.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC RX100 VII : Front View

Part of what has made Sony’s RX100-series (and RX10-series) models so popular and relevant is that in the past, photographers felt that simple point-and-shoots never provided users with anywhere near the power, speed or versatility available on interchangeable-lens cameras, like DSLRs and mirrorless models. But the RX-series cameras (and other similar models from other brands) have come with impressive features.

The Cyber-shot DSC RX100 VII is a perfect example. In fact, in the press release for the camera, Sony highlights the fact that “Newest Addition to RX Series Delivers Alpha 9 Level Speed and AF Performance with Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF,” which refers to Sony’s a9 mirrorless camera.

Here are some of the impress highlights and features on the new model:

Sony claims the new Cyber-shoot will come with Sony a9-level speed and performance, with up to “60 AF/AE calculations per second and 20fps blackout-free shooting with AF/AE tracking” and “Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals.” This allows the camera to both focus more quickly and more accurately (when capturing either photos or video), whether you’re shooting your friends and family, or your pets (particularly dogs and cats). It will also fire off an incredibly fast series of shots in burst mode: Sony claims the “New Single Burst Shooting Drive Mode” will fire off at “up to 90fps speed” for capturing either jpegs or RAW files.

The company also says it’s adding “357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF” to the 1-inch CMOS sensor in order to make the RX100 VII autofocus instantly, or nearly, ofr a .02 second focus-acquisition speed.

The 8.3x optical zoom lens is a ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm 8 – F4.5 with a large aperture

Videographers and vloggers will be happy to find there’s image stabilization (optical and digital IS) for 4K video. There’s also a “vertical-position data recording” for shooting video. Plus, the camera includes an integrated microphone jack, to upgrade your audio quality by using an external mic. The camera also has Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3, an interval-shooting mode for time-lapse videos and super slow-motion recording at up to 960fps

Shooting Grip Kit for Vloggers And Jacket Case:

In addition to the new RX100 VII, Sony is also introducing two new accessories:

Shooting Grip Kit (DSC-RX100M7G) includes the RX100 VII camera, Shooting Grip (VCT-SGR1), Bracket with Accessory Shoe and two Rechargeable Battery Packs (NP-BX1). Sony says that you can configure the new kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as the Sony Stereo Microphone (ECM-XYST1M), which makes for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

New Jacket Case for the RX100 Series: Sony has introduced a new camera-body case, available in black, for the RX100 series (LCJ-RXK), which includes a lens-jacket and shoulder strap to protect the camera.

Pricing and Availability

Sony says the new RX100 VII and the LCJ-RXK jacket case will both be available in August 2019 for around $1,200 and $85, respectively. The new RX100 VII Shooting Grip Kit will be available later in 2019 for around $1,300.

For more, see the following press release:

Sony Brings New Level of Power to Premium Compact Camera Line-up with Introduction of the RX100 VII

Newest Addition to RX Series Delivers Alpha 9 Level Speed and AF Performance with Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF

Newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP[i] Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and latest generation BIONZ X™ image processor

Alpha 9 level speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second[ii] and 20fps[iii] blackout-free shooting[iv] with AF/AE tracking

World leading[v] 357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF with world’s fastestv02 sec[vi] focus acquisition speed

Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals[vii]

ZEISS ® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm [viii] 8 – F4.5 Large Aperture High Magnification Zoom Lens

Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm 8 – F4.5 Large Aperture High Magnification Zoom Lens New Single Burst Shooting[ix] Drive Mode at up to 90fps[x] speed

Pro-level movie functionality including 4K[xi] HDR (HLG)[xii], Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting, 4K Active SteadyShot™, Vertical-position data recording for movies and integrated “industry standard 3.5mm microphone input. The camera also has Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3, has an interval-shooting mode for time-lapse videos and super slow-motion recording at up to 960fps

180-degree flip screen for ease-of use while vlogging

SAN DIEGO — July 25, 2019 — Sony Electronics today announced a new addition to its award-winning series of RX compact cameras: the RX100 VII (model DSC-RX100M7). Utilizing technologies that were previously available only in Sony’s acclaimed Alpha 9 full-frame mirrorless camera, the RX100 VII achieves new levels of performance in a compact camera, in both stills and movie shooting.

The RX100 VII is powered by a newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest generation BIONZ X image processor, which work together to deliver peak autofocus and speed performance that has never before been available in a compact camera. Flexibility of shooting is ensured by a ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mmviii F2.8-4.5 high magnification zoom lens, making the RX100 VII a versatile choice for all types of shooting scenarios and users, ranging from photo enthusiasts to professionals.

“The RX100 VII sets a new standard for performance in compact cameras,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “Sony will continue to drive innovation in the world of imaging, constantly pushing to empower creators with the most capable tools that allow them to realize their vision, and create like they have never been able to before.”

New Standard for AF Performance in a Compact Camera

The RX100 VII offers a world-leadingv 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points and 425 contrast-detection AF points. In addition, thanks to a newly optimized lens drive control, the world’s fastestv 0.02 secvi AF acquisition time is realized. A major leap in AF/AE tracking performance during continuous shooting[xiii] means the camera performs AF/AE calculations up to 60 times per secondii and captures fast moving action at 20fpsiii with AF/AE tracking, ensuring that each moment is shot with swift and accurate focus.

In addition, the image sensor realizes blackout-free shootingiv for a completely live view, even when continuous shooting at 20fpsiii; the same experience as the Alpha 9. The RX100 VII also debuts a new drive mode, Single Burst Shootingix, for capturing the perfect high-speed shot at up to 90fpsx in JPEG/RAW format utilizing the anti-distortion shutter. Single Burst Shootingix allows the photographer to frame fast moving action and shoot as if taking a single shot, but the camera will actually deliver seven still images taken at 90fps, 60fps or 30fps, so the user can select the perfect moment.

For the first time in a compact camera, the RX100 VII introduces advanced Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF capabilities. Real-time Tracking utilizes Sony’s latest algorithm, including artificial intelligence-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. Real-time Eye AF, the latest version of Sony’s acclaimed Eye AF technology, employs A.I.-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time. This results in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animalsvii, which allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on composition[xiv].

Movie Making Marvel

The compact and lightweight characteristics of the RX100 VII (approx. 302g / 102mm x 58mm x 43mm[xv]) mean it can always be carried and has mounting flexibility that larger cameras simply cannot match.

Despite the small form factors, there are a multitude of pro-level movie making capabilities, including:

4K in-body movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™xi

Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for video

4K Active SteadyShot that is 8x more effective than 4K Standard SteadyShot[xvi]

Industry standard 3.5mm microphone input[xvii]

Hybrid Log-Gamma xii (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

(HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3 Compatibility with Movie Edit add-on from the ‘Imaging Edge TM ’ mobile application for movie stabilization and editing

’ mobile application for movie stabilization and editing Vertical-position data recording for movies[xviii]

Interval Shooting[xix] for stunning time-lapse videos

Super Slow Motion[xx] recording at up to 960fps

180-degree flip screen for ease-of use while vlogging

Shooting Grip Kit for Vloggers

Sony will also be introducing a Shooting Grip Kit (DSC-RX100M7G), which includes an RX100 VII and Shooting Grip (VCT-SGR1) that allows for easy recording and zooming right at your fingertips; Bracket with Accessory Shoe; and two Rechargeable Battery Packs (NP-BX1)[xxi]. Pair this kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as the Sony Stereo Microphone (ECM-XYST1M) which mounts onto the bracket’s accessory shoe and allows for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

New Jacket Case for the RX100 Series

Sony has also introduced a new leather-look body case for the RX100 series (LCJ-RXK), which includes a lens jacket and shoulder strap to protect the camera from bumps and shocks. Available in black, it provides easy access to the microphone jack and USB terminal, which enables charging and image transfers without the need to remove the case.

Pricing and Availability

The RX100 VII compact camera will ship in August 2019 for approximately $1,200.

The RX100 VII Shooting Grip Kit will be available later in 2019 for approximately $1,300.

The LCJ-RXK jacket case will ship in August 2019 for approximately $85.

[i] Approximate effective megapixels

[ii] When using the electronic shutter; effective when the shutter speed is 1/60 or above

[iii] When using the electronic shutter with “Continuous shooting mode: Hi”. Effective when the shutter speed is 1/60 or above

[iv] Effective when using electronic shutter. The slower the shutter speed, the lower the refresh rate of the screen

[v] Among fixed-lens digital still cameras with 1.0-type sensor. As of July 2019, based on Sony research

[vi] CIPA standard, internal measurement, at f=9.0mm (wide-end), EV6.6, Program Auto, Focus mode: AF-A, Focus area: Centre

[vii] Real-time Eye AF for Animals supports still images only, and cannot be used in combination with tracking. Does not work with some types of animal. Focusing may not perform well depending on scene and subject conditions

[viii] Angle of view (35mm format equivalent)

[ix] Seven still images are shot per burst. Focus and exposure are fixed at the first shot

[x] When Drive Mode is set to “Single Burst Shooting: Hi”

[xi] 3840×2160 pixels. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required to record movies in the XAVC S format. UHS-I (U3) SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps. When “Auto Power Off Temperature” is set to “Standard”, continuous shooting is possible for about 5 minutes

[xii] Connect this product to an HDR (HLG) compatible Sony TV via a USB cable to display HDR (HLG) movies

[xiii] Compared to RX100 VI

[xiv] Both right eye and left eye are selectable, either via the menu or by the touchscreen panel

[xv] Width x Height x Depth

[xvi] Image compensation angle at wide-end (Comparison with 4K standard mode)

[xvii] Attaching a mic without the Shooting Grip Kit requires an optional accessory

[xviii] In-camera movie playback is in the horizontal position. Whether or not movies are displayed in the vertical position depends on your device

[xix] Wi-Fi does not work during interval shooting

[xx] Audio recording is not available. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required

[xxi] One included with RX100 VII body