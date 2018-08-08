New Tamron 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD Geared For Versatility In A Portable Package

If you’re looking for a versatile ultra-wide-angle zoom lens to pair with your full-frame DSLR, Tamron’s latest release promises to be just that. The recently announced Tamron 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037) is aimed to be a different offering from the SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD (Model A012), whose main draw is portability on top of outstanding image quality. It boasts of being the smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom lens in its class, measuring just 3.5 inches in length and 16.2 ounces in weight.

August 6, 2018, Commack, New York — Tamron announces the launch of a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037), for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras. The vision behind the Model A037 is that of an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that has a separate concept from SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD (Model A012), with superb image quality and easy portability. At just 3.5 in in length and 16.2 oz. in weight, it is the smallest and lightest in its class. The focal length ranges from an ultra-wide 17mm that is suitable for professional landscape photography to a standard 35mm perfect for snapshot photography. As for F-stops, the wide-angle end is a large aperture F/2.8, and at the telephoto end is a fast F/4. The Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating help to enhance the user’s photographic experience. For those looking to try out an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for the first time, as well as having a lens that is easily portable, the A037 is the definitive choice. The lens will be available in Nikon mount on September 4, 2018 at a suggested retail price of $599. The launch of the Canon mount model will be announced at a later date.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

1. High-performance imaging for shooting vast landscapes in sharp detail

The optical construction (15 elements in 10 groups) uses four LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to minimize axial chromatic aberrations that can occur with ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses. With two properly positioned GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lenses, distortion and other aberration can be satisfactorily corrected as well. Being the smallest and lightest in its class and dedicated to high quality imaging, the engineers have paid particular attention to size. The lens has also been carefully designed to allow peripheral point image reproducibility and thereby facilitate a high degree of sharpness and contrast. The Minimum Object Distance (MOD) for the entire zoom range is a short 11 in., so background blurring is still possible when opening the aperture and approaching the subject close-up with this ultra-wide-angle zoom.

2. Advanced coating technology along with proprietary ghosting analysis simulation technology enabled the high level of backlighting control

Resistance to backlighting is extremely important for wide-angle lenses as they are often subjected to strong light sources. The Model A037 has a high level optical construction that repeatedly employs comprehensive ghosting analysis simulation. The BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating is highly effective in reducing reflection, allowing ghosting and flare throughout the entire zoom range to be controlled.

3. OSD (Optimized Silent Drive) enables both excellent AF speed and drive noise reduction

The AF drive system employs an OSD (Optimized Silent Drive) to ensure quiet operation. Through the innovative optimization of the system that includes AF system speed reduction gear, Tamron could greatly reduce the drive noise in comparison to conventional AF types with built-in DC motors. AF performance and speed have also been vastly improved. Thus, even if silence is required, AF can be employed without having to worry at all about noise creation. The Model A037 can provide superlative AF precision for exact focus even when shooting moving objects, as well as outstanding trackability.

4. Circular aperture to produce a smooth-edged bokeh

A 7-blade diaphragm is configured to retain a smooth, circular-shaped aperture opening even when stopped down by two stops from the wide-open aperture. This produces a smooth-edged bokeh in background light spots and avoids rugged aperture geometry.

5. Moisture-Resistant Construction

Seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops to provide Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature affords an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

6. Fluorine Coating

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The front surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. The coating also provides an enhanced level of durability, and will sustain its effectiveness for years.

7. Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory

The new A037 is compatible with the optional TAMRON TAP-in Console, an optional accessory product that provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update a lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : A037

Focal Length : 17‐35mm

Maximum Aperture : F/2.8-4

Angle of View (diagonal) : 103°41′ – 63°26′ (for full-frame format); 78°46′ – 43°29′ (for APS-C format)

Optical Construction : 15 elements in 10 groups

Minimum Object Distance : 11.0 in.

Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:4.9

Filter Size : Ø77mm

Maximum Diameter : Ø3.3 in.

Length* : for Canon 3.6 in. ; for Nikon 3.5 in.

Weight : for Canon 16.2 oz. ; : for Nikon 16.2 oz.

Aperture Blades : 7 (circular diaphragm)**

Minimum Aperture : F/16-F/22

Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

**The circular diaphragm stays almost perfectly circular up to two stops down from maximum aperture.