Nikon Announces Development of New Nikon Z9 Flagship Full-Frame Camera

Nikon has made it official: the company announced it is developing a new flagship full-frame camera that will be called the Nikon Z9. The new Nikon Z9 will be released this year though no official launch date or pricing have been revealed.

Other details on the forthcoming Z9 were scant in Nikon’s press announcement about the new camera last night but the company did say it will “be equipped with a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, new image-processing engine and advanced video features, including the ability to record 8K videos.”

The official development announcement of the Nikon Z9 comes on the heels of an interview last week where a Nikon executive said a new flagship Z-series mirrorless camera would be coming in 2021. In that interview, Nikon business manager Keiji Oishi told Barney Britton of DPReview that the new model “is being developed with the goal of surpassing the D6,” a DSLR that is Nikon’s current flagship camera.

The Nikon Z9 would be the company’s first flagship camera using the Nikon’s Z mount lens system from its Z series mirrorless line.

“The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals in a wide range of genres,” Nikon said in a press release.

“It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording as well as various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience from capture to workflow exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.”

According to Nikon, additional information on the Nikon Z9 will be “announced at a later date” on a new web page dedicated to the camera.