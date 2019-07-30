Nikon Expands Z-Series Lens Lineup With New Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S Portrait Lens

The new Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S portrait lens

Today, Nikon again has affirmed its commitment to expanding its line of interchangeable lenses for its Z-Series of full-frame mirrorless cameras with the announcement of the new Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S prime lens. According to Nikon, the new lens will be a versatile lens that’s idea for, “portraits, fashion photography, event images, tight interview shots or B-roll footage that add emphasis to any scene. This is also the latest lens to join the Nikkor S-Line, representing pinnacle in optical superiority and construction.”

Nikon also says the new lens has “a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture” for shooting in low light and to capture images with dramatic shallow depth-of-field. As with other Z-series lenses, the image-stabilization system relies on the Z-series camera bodies’ in-camera 5-axis VR.

Other features of the lens include:

The construction of the lens is 12 elements in 8 groups.

It’s compatible with both Nikon’s FX and DX formats.

It also has 2 ED glass elements and comes with Nikon’s Nano Crystal coating.

It has a minimum-focus distance of 2.6 ft (from focal plane).

The filter size for the lens is 67mm.

The lens also has 9 rounded diaphragm blades.

It weighs just a little over 1 lb.

Nikon will offer the new Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S in September of this year for around $799.95.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

NIKON UNVEILS THE NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S – A FAST, FLATTERING PORTRAIT LENS FOR Z SERIES CREATORS

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Delivers Gorgeous, Natural Bokeh and Remarkable Edge-to-Edge Sharpness for Crisp Portraits and Dramatic Video

MELVILLE, NY (July 31, 2019 at 12:01 A.M. EDT) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens, bringing a fast prime with a classic medium telephoto focal length to Z series full-frame mirrorless cameras. Ideal for headshots, fashion, wedding/event photography and tight video shots, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S is designed to take full advantage of the wider, brighter and faster Z mount. This new addition to the S-Line delivers exceptional sharpness all the way to the corners of the frame, even at f/1.8, while integrating the latest NIKKOR optical technologies for intense rendering capability. Nikon Z series photographers and videographers who want to bring striking clarity to a subject’s eyes or who demand shallow depth of field and beautiful, natural bokeh will find the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S a welcome addition to their kit.

“The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens is so sharp, yet the background blur is so natural; the incredible detail captured with this lens is nothing short of striking,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “For fashion and portrait photographers, to wedding shooters and all types of videographers, now is the time to discover why the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 will be an indispensable asset for those creatives who are familiar with the outstanding performance of the Nikon Z series.”

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S

With the addition of the new 85mm f/1.8 S, Nikon Z series photo and video shooters now have a native Z mount option for capturing incredible portraits, fashion photography, event images, tight interview shots or B-roll footage that add emphasis to any scene. This is also the latest lens to join the NIKKOR S-Line, representing pinnacle in optical superiority and construction.

The NIKKOR Z 85mm’s fast f/1.8 maximum aperture allows users to confidently shoot in low light and capture gorgeous, shallow depth of field that adds dimensionality and character to high-resolution images and 4K video footage alike. Helping to provide a natural look is a lens diaphragm consisting of nine rounded blades, which produce smooth, natural bokeh that gently leads the viewer’s eye to the subject of the frame. With the addition of Eye-Detection autofocus included in the recent release of Firmware 2.0, the Nikon Z series cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses offer even more control and capabilities when capturing stunning portraits and candids.

This lens uses an all-new optical design of 12 elements in 8 groups and features the industry-leading lens technology consumers have come to expect from NIKKOR glass. Two Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) elements help ensure minimal aberration, while Nikon’s patented Nano Crystal Coating offers superior control of ghosting and flare. Additionally, the high-speed Multi-Focus System realizes superior resolving power at minimum focus distance. These cutting-edge features are protected from the elements by Nikon’s professional-grade dust and drip resistance.

As with all NIKKOR Z S-Line lenses, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S is crafted to cater to the needs of videographers as well as image-makers. The lens features ultra-quiet focus motors, minimized focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth adjustment of aperture or exposure compensation, and full compatibility with the in-body 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

NIKKOR Z S-Line

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S joins the superb “S-Line” of NIKKOR Z lenses. Designed alongside the revolutionary Nikon Z mount system, S-Line lenses boast superior resolution, beautiful bokeh rendition, exceptional point-image reproduction, enhanced video recording performance and unmatched edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting at the maximum aperture.

Born out of Nikon’s heritage of optical excellence, the S-Line sits at the cutting edge of imaging technology and innovation and represents a new potential for image expression.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S will be available in September 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $799.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.