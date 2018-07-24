Nikon Full-Frame Mirrorless Is Official

After many months—years, actually—of rumor and speculation, Nikon today officially announced development of its first full-frame mirrorless camera, as well as a new line of lenses and lens mount designed for the system. An F-mount adapter will also be available for photographers with a collection of NIKKOR lenses designed for Nikon’s DSLRs.

We get a brief glimpse of what we assume is the new camera’s silhouette in an official teaser video:

Details about the new camera are very limited at this time (see the official press release below). We don’t yet know its name or mount designation, how many new lenses will be available at launch, nor release date and pricing. But for Nikon shooters who’ve been holding out for a full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera, the good news is that the wait is nearly over.

See the product announcement page here: http://www.nikonusa.com/mirrorlessiscoming

NIKON ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEXT GENERATION FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA AND NIKKOR LENSES—FEATURING A NEW MOUNT—THAT PURSUE A NEW DIMENSION IN OPTICAL PERFORMANCE

MELVILLE, NY (JULY 25, 2018 at 12:01 A.M. EDT) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of a next-generation full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses featuring a new mount.

The new mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses that are in development will enable a new dimension in optical performance with the adoption of a new mount. The system is the result of Nikon’s unsurpassed optical and manufacturing capabilities gained through more than a century of imaging expertise. Proven reliability and trusted performance are core traits of Nikon Digital-SLRs, and decades of feedback from professional creators around the world has further contributed to the development of this system.

Through the development of this new mirrorless camera, Nikon reaffirms our commitment to providing photographers with the ability to capture images that are richer and more vivid than ever before.

Additionally, an F-Mount adapter is being developed that will enable the use of a wide variety of F-Mount NIKKOR lenses with the new camera.

Nikon will continue to lead imaging innovation with the launch of the new mirrorless camera and the continued development of Nikon Digital-SLR cameras as well as the impressive NIKKOR lens lineup. Soon, Nikon users will have two industry-leading camera systems to choose from, giving consumers the choice to enjoy the unique values that each system offers.

Details, including the release date and suggested retail prices, will be shared at a later date.

