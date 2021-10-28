Nikon Intros Nikkor Z 100-400mm & 24-120mm Lenses

Along with announcing the much-anticipated Nikon Z9 camera this morning, the company also unveiled two new Nikkor Z zoom lenses: the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S. Both new optics are premium S-line lenses, which are Nikon’s top-of-the-line glass in this category.

Nikon also introduced the new Mount Adapter FTZ II, which is “a streamlined solution to seamlessly adapt F-mount lenses with the integrated vertical grip on the new Nikon Z 9.”

The new Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S will sell for $1099, and the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S will go for $2699. The Mount Adapter FTZ II will be available for $249.

As with the Z9, Nikon didn’t announce a specific date when these products will ship, saying only that they will be “available later this year.”

Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens

Designed for sports and wildlife photography

At 1355 grams, it’s the lightest zoom lens in its class, according to Nikon

Built with a small 80-degree rotation angle and new “Inner Balance Technology,” which minimizes the weight shift caused by zooming

Minimal focus breathing, according to Nikon

5.5 stops of optical Vibration Reduction (VR)

First super-telephoto zoom lens in the Nikkor Z lineup that covers a focal length range from 100 to 400mm

Multi-focusing system that utilizes two STMs (stepping motors), designed to enable fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos

Employs an optical vibration reduction function with an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 5.5 stops faster, which is the highest among NIKKOR Z lenses

While lateral chromatic aberration is optically corrected, axial chromatic aberration is also significantly reduced via the adoption of Super ED glass and ED glass elements, providing clear images across the entire frame from maximum aperture

Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat are both adopted to reduce ghost and flare effects even in backlit situations

With the attachment of teleconverters, the focal length can be extended to 560mm and 800mm

Features the highest maximum reproduction ratio of 0.38x (at the maximum telephoto position) in its class that lets users shoot flowers and insects in large size, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.75M (2.46 feet) to allow users to get closer to their subjects

The shortest rotation angle of 80 degrees in its class for the zoom ring enables users to rotate the zoom ring from the wide-angle position to the telephoto position in just one motion, without adjusting lens holding

Click-less control ring designed to offer smooth operation and reduced operational sound during video recording

Features a design with consideration for video recording, including effectively reduced shifting of a focus position when zooming in or out and the angle of view when adjusting focus.

Superior dust- and drip-resistant capability, with “high reliability that comes from both robustness and weather resistance, and excellent anti-fouling performance via the employment of fluorine coat”

Price: $2699

Availability: Later this year

You can pre-order the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S at B&H here

Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens