Nikon Intros Two New Macro Lenses: 105mm f/2.8 and 50mm f/2.8

Nikon unveiled two new macro lenses designed for close-up photography this morning: the Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8. The premium MC 105mm and the compact MC 50 are the first two Nikkor Z lenses to feature a 1:1 reproduction ratio, “allowing users to get close to their subjects and fill the frame with edge-to-edge sharpness and incredible details,” Nikon said.

According to Nikon, the two new macros lenses are designed to capture the “subtle intricacies of wildlife, wedding details, food and jewelry or…striking portraits with gorgeous bokeh.” The Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 will go on sale in late June 2021 for $999.95 and $649.95, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights of these two new lenses for close-up photography:

Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S

Mid-telephoto S-line prime designed to provide the benefits of two lenses in one for shooting close-up macro photos of plants, flowers, insects and products along with portraits of people

With a versatile focal length, 1:1 reproduction ratio and fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, the 105mm f/2.8 VR S is designed to deliver sharp images from edge to edge and eye-catching bokeh

The lens’ Multi-Focus STM system is designed to provide consistently smooth, silent and accurate focusing

The 4.5 stops of vibration reduction allows for better handheld photography when shooting images or videos of products, food or animals

Equipped with NANO Crystal and ARNEO Coatings to limit flare and ghosting effects

User-friendly controls and protective weather sealed design

Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8

Offers a portable, compact design, making it suited for spontaneous street snapshots and capturing small details of tiny subjects

The lens’ large f/2.8 aperture produces attractive bokeh and fast shutter speeds

The lens’ 0.53 ft (0.16m) minimum focusing distance enables users to get closer to the action to create unique images and videos with amplified separation between the subject, background and foreground

The lens’ stepping motors (STM) and focus limiter switch allow the 50mm f/2.8 to deliver fast and reliable autofocus when shooting photos or videos in the field

Augmented with a fluorine coated front element to resist dirt and smudges, as well as a dust and drip resistant build, the 50mm f/2.8 is designed to be a rugged and reliable travel lens for on-the-go shooting

Get more information on the Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S here and more on the Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 here.