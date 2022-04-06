Nikon Launches Slimmed Down Nikkor 800mm Lens

Nikon just launched a relatively small and lightweight super telephoto lens with a whopper of a focal length: the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S for Nikon’s Z series mirrorless cameras. The new full-frame lens in Nikon’s premium S-Line is designed for sports, aviation, bird, and wildlife photography and should pair nicely with Nikon’s new flagship Z9 camera.

The new Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S also has a whopper of a price tag: $6499 when it goes on sale this month. That’s considerably cheaper, however, than the larger and faster Canon RF 800mm F5.6 L IS USM lens, which was announced in February and sells for $16,999.

According to Nikon, the new Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, at 5.25 pounds, is approximately 48% lighter and 16% shorter than the F-mount DSLR/SLR version because it uses a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens element. Check out six sample images shot with the new lens here.

“While the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S benefits from the latest optical technologies for maximum sharpness and fidelity, its significantly lighter weight makes it easier to trek out to the best vantage point, and shoot comfortably, even handheld or with a monopod,” Nikon said.

“The Phase Fresnel element is optimally positioned to minimize ghosting and is combined with three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements and one Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) element to effectively suppress axial chromatic aberration. From the sharp contrast of small branches to the finest feathers of distant birds, every detail is rendered with stunning precision.”

The new super telephoto lens’ “center of gravity is positioned closer to the user’s body to enhance smooth panning motion while tracking swiftly moving objects such as a falcon in flight or banking plane.”

Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens Key Features

Weighs approximately 5.25 pounds (2385g) with dimensions of 5.6 inches x 15.2 inches

Features Nano Crystal Coat as well as an optimized shape and location of the PF lens element that contributes to a reduction in ghosting for better clarity. This is designed to be useful when shooting into the sky or in the vicinity of bright light sources

The optical VR (Vibration Reduction) function is designed to provide a superior compensation effect equivalent to shooting at a shutter speed of 5.0 stops faster. When paired with the Nikon Z9, an effect of 5.5 stops is achieved with Synchro VR activation

Pro-level build: Rubber gaskets designed to keep dust, dirt and moisture out of the moving parts and the lens mount. The barrel is constructed of magnesium alloy. The front element has Nikon’s nonstick Fluorine Coat, which is designed to repel oil, moisture and smudges and easily wipe clean

A Memory Recall function quickly recalls focus positions that have been stored in advance, via pressing an assigned button. This function is designed to make it simple to quickly acquire an anticipated subject on a branch or perch

Customizable controls include four L-Fn2 buttons and one L-Fn button, to which a wide variety of functions can be assigned to suit users’ preferences, including subject tracking, AF lock, playback and more. A customizable control ring can also be assigned to adjust ISO, aperture and exposure comp.

The focal length can be extended to 1,120mm with the Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x, and 1,600mm with the Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x. Users of high-resolution cameras such as the Z9 and Z7 II can also shoot in DX mode for even further extended reach (1,200mm)

Pricing and Availability

The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens goes on sale in April 2022 for a suggested retail price (SRP) $6,499.95. You can pre-order the new lens here. More info at nikonusa.com.