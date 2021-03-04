Nikon Releases Free NX STUDIO Software for Viewing, Processing and Editing Photos and Video

In a surprise announcement, Nikon just released free new all-in-one imaging software called NX STUDIO that’s designed to let you view, process and edit still images and video. While NX STUDIO works with JPEG and Tiff image files, the only Raw photos it’s compatible with are Nikon’s .NEF files. (You knew there had to be some sort of a catch, right?)

Nikon’s new NX STUDIO combines the functions of the company’s previously released ViewNX-i image viewing software and Capture NX-D processing and editing software into one package. While we haven’t had a chance to try Nikon NX STUDIO software yet, we’re guessing it’s aiming to be a Lightroom-like program for Nikon users.

In a press announcement this morning, Nikon said that NX STUDIO is designed “to provide users with a more simple, yet intuitive post-production workflow.”

“With an updated user-friendly interface and a host of editing features, NX STUDIO also enables a smoother operation for browsing, editing and exporting images and videos,” Nikon said.

You can download Nikon’s NX STUDIO software for free here.

Here are some of the key features of NX STUDIO, according to Nikon’s press announcement:

The viewing, processing, and editing of still images and video can be completed in one place, including JPG, TIFF and .NEF (RAW) files.

Features a functional yet simple menu structure categorized by workflow

Menu items and terminology match that of Nikon cameras, enabling easy-to-understand operation

Features a variety of display options, such as filmstrip with both horizontal and vertical preview options, as well as a 2/4 screen comparison option, in addition to a simple and easy-to-read shooting information display

Inherits XMP/IPTC information editing and preset management functions from “ViewNX-i”

Incorporates detailed editing functions from Capture NX-D, including color control points that enable the adjustment of colors within a specified area, allowing for the precise editing of images

Users can choose how adjustment information is saved, whether in a separate file using the sidecar file format or directly to the image itself

Works with other software such as Nikon Transfer 2 and Camera Control Pro 2 for a smooth post-shooting workflow

More info on Nikon’s NX STUDIO software in the official press release below.

PRESS RELEASE

MELVILLE, NY (March 4, 2021) – Today, Nikon announced the release of NX STUDIO (Ver.1.0), a new all-in-one software which enables seamless viewing, processing and editing of still images and video captured with a Nikon digital camera. The new software is available to download for free beginning today.

NX STUDIO will continue to be updated with the release of future camera models to ensure continued support. To see system compatibility and download NX STUDIO for Windows* and Mac* at no-charge, please visit: https://www.nikonusa.com/nxstudio.

For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.