Nikon Releases Teaser Video on Upcoming Z 9 Camera

Nikon has been relatively quiet about its forthcoming flagship camera, the Nikon Z 9, but that is starting to change. Nikon just released its first teaser video on the Z 9, which you can view at the bottom of this post.

Titled, simply, “Z 9 is Coming – Teaser 1,” the 30-second video shows a photographer using the full frame mirrorless camera to photograph a model in a cavernous studio environment. The clip showcases a few of the Nikon Z 9’s features including a rear screen that can fold out in two directions, the ability to adjust the camera’s orientation from horizontal to vertical portrait mode by swiveling it, and face and eye-detection autofocus.

A Nikon web page dedicated to the Nikon Z 9 carries the tagline, “Get Ready. Experience image-making like never before.”

Other than that, there’s not much more revealed about the Nikon Z 9 aside from what we already know. Namely that the Z 9 will feature a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, a new image processor and advanced video features including the ability to shoot 8K videos.

The Nikon Z 9 will be the company’s first flagship camera using Nikon’s Z mount lens system from its Z series mirrorless line. It’s designed to surpass the Nikon D6, a DSLR that is the company’s current flagship model.

The Nikon Z 9’s design is similar to the recently released Canon R3, in that it has what appears to be an integrated battery grip for vertical shooting. That would seem to make the Z 9 bigger and bulkier than the Sony Alpha a1, which does not have a built-in battery grip.

The sensor resolution, release date and price of the Nikon Z 9 have not been revealed yet.