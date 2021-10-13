Nikon Shows Off More of Z 9 Camera in New Video

The Nikon Z 9 is suited for wildlife photography. That’s the message of the latest teaser video on Nikon’s forthcoming flagship mirrorless camera released this morning.

The 30-second clip, which you can see below, features a photographer capturing birds and animals with the Z 9 in a wildlife setting that resembles Africa. The video also features a clear shot of the rear of the new full frame camera.

Check it out below and tell us what you think in the comments. This is the second teaser video released by Nikon on the Z 9. You can see Nikon’s first “Z 9 is Coming” teaser video here.

The Z 9 will feature a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, a new image processor and advanced video features including the ability to shoot 8K videos. If you zoom in on the rear display of the Z 9 in the video below, you can see that the camera is shooting 8K video at 30p.

You can read more on what we know about the Nikon Z 9, so far, here. The sensor resolution, release date and price of the Nikon Z 9 have not been announced yet.